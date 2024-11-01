WATCH: This Lefty Fever Dream Political Ad Is the CRAZIEST Thing You'll See All Day

The Left are not okay. Not at all. As election day gets closer and polls show things are tight (and, in this writer's opinion, favoring Donald Trump).

They tried the Hitler attacks. Then they called us garbage. Today, Liz Cheney had a case of the vapors because she claimed Trump 'threatened' her (spoiler alert: he did not).

Advertisement

All they really had to do is not be bats**t insane. And they can't do it.

WATCH:

This is amazing. My favorite work of lefty hysteria art to date. pic.twitter.com/tHC1YknkPp — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) November 1, 2024

Wow.

Just. Wow.

"But I'm already voting for Emperor Vance." — ⚡☈𝕖𝕧𝕖𝕟𝕒𝕟𝕥💀🎃 (@revenant_MMXX) November 1, 2024

Heh.

A woman living her best possible life in a system where the word "woman" has no meaning. Accurate. pic.twitter.com/Kaoy3uahTG — bio mass index (@qxvnxb) November 1, 2024

Yeah, she totally looks like she's having lots of fun there, no?

I’m disappointed. AI still won’t know how to spell well into Emperor Vance’s reign. pic.twitter.com/aBBo5JEyjL — knotgrumpy (@knotgrumpy) November 1, 2024

Well, Emperor Vance will defund the schools so no one will know how to spell.

what did AI do to Elon? 😂 pic.twitter.com/e9W5UPe5SU — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) November 1, 2024

LOL we didn't even catch that the first time.

It’s like the left knows they are catering to the lowest common denominator. pic.twitter.com/F3VkwxvbmC — Jodi (@APLMom) November 1, 2024

YUP.

Incredible. It's like they rewrote the Handmaid's Tale, but super poorly, and with no real understanding of civics.



Also, whenever they post s**t like this, they turn out to be telegraphing their own intentions. — Cassandra Was Right Slug (@VekaFitzfrancis) November 1, 2024

It's all projection.

My favorite part is how her dream life is partying all night and grinding up on two dudes — PunishedNixon🐊🇺🇸 (@NixonPunished) November 1, 2024

Kinda lame, reall.

This just gets stupider and stupider. The fear mongering is frankly astounding. These people are mental. https://t.co/ljx4ghm116 — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) November 1, 2024

And we still have four days until the election. Imagine the rivers of stupid we've yet to ford.

This looks better than The Handmaid's Tale.

I'd watch it. https://t.co/HTx0HFLImI — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) November 1, 2024

Watching paint dry is better than 'The Handmaid's Tale.'

Giving out of work creative writing majors access to AI art was, in retrospect, a mistake https://t.co/EF62IgzhpM — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 1, 2024

It sure was.

Advertisement

“Conservatives are uniquely gullible and conspiratorial” https://t.co/Ee3TxjQ0B0 — wanye (@wanyeburkett) November 1, 2024

Sure, Jan.

Ahahahaha



“When Trump got sick and died, Vance was 39 years old when he became president. 30 years later, he’s still president today”



These people. These ridiculous people. https://t.co/1ZquqszOfJ — It’s Ma’am, PhDelightful 🇺🇸 (@ItsGoneAwry) November 1, 2024

They even got that wrong. J.D. Vance is 40 years old.

the cyberpunk borged-out Musk is my favorite part



phenomenal https://t.co/MSJOIQJfqb — planefag (@planefag) November 1, 2024

Really great stuff.

😂😂😂



(skip to 1:10 if you can’t watch the whole thing, but watch the whole thing because 😂💀) https://t.co/OahiOTSOvy — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) November 1, 2024

Seriously. You have to watch it.