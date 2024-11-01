WATCH: This Lefty Fever Dream Political Ad Is the CRAZIEST Thing You'll See All Day

Did Her Teleprompter Go Out Again? Kamala's Record Starts Skipping at Las Vegas...

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on November 01, 2024
Twitchy

The Left are not okay. Not at all. As election day gets closer and polls show things are tight (and, in this writer's opinion, favoring Donald Trump).

They tried the Hitler attacks. Then they called us garbage. Today, Liz Cheney had a case of the vapors because she claimed Trump 'threatened' her (spoiler alert: he did not).

All they really had to do is not be bats**t insane. And they can't do it.

WATCH:

Wow.

Just. Wow.

Heh.

Yeah, she totally looks like she's having lots of fun there, no?

Well, Emperor Vance will defund the schools so no one will know how to spell.

LOL we didn't even catch that the first time.

YUP.

It's all projection.

Kinda lame, reall.

And we still have four days until the election. Imagine the rivers of stupid we've yet to ford.

Watching paint dry is better than 'The Handmaid's Tale.'

It sure was.

Sure, Jan.

They even got that wrong. J.D. Vance is 40 years old.

Really great stuff.

Seriously. You have to watch it.

Tags: AD DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS POLITICS 2024 ELECTION J.D. VANCE

