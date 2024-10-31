SCORE! Green Bay Packer Running Back A.J. Dillon Endorses Donald Trump

Earlier today, we told you astronaut Buzz Aldrin endorsed Donald Trump. Yesterday, during Trump's rally in Green Bay, former Packers QB Brett Favre spoke and endorsed Trump. Another current Packers player was also in the house: running back A.J. Dillon
BREAKING: NFL Green Bay Packers Player AJ Dillon came to Trump's rally to show his support for Trump— George (@BehizyTweets) October 31, 2024
Trump wished him a quick recovery from his injury, "Get healthy soon, AJ, get healthy soon."
I have no words anymore. Everyone is joining the Trump train. pic.twitter.com/j7amgs7F63
The biggest shift from 2016 and even 2020 is how many people are more open about supporting Trump.
As a Wisconsinite with nothing but love for Quadzilla, Brett Favre, and Donald Trump... My year was made knowing they're all there together. My favorite thing about it was when Trump referred to AJ Dillon as "The QuadFather", I lost it. Lmao 😅— Defunding The Deep State (@DefundingTDS) October 31, 2024
The rally was a lot of fun.
Only the best people, George. Only the best. pic.twitter.com/oKMFYucZe8— Always Wondering (@Nanwonderswhy) October 31, 2024
We love this gif so much.
So racist! 🤣🤣🤣 He just connects with so many, so well!— GregTrvlTrades (@GregTrvlTrades) October 31, 2024
Hard to square the 'Trump's a racist' with the variety of people this writer saw at his rally, and the people who endorse and support him.
Wow. One of my favorite players, and a great guy. Jewish too! Hope he recovers quickly! #AJDillon #MAGA #MAHA https://t.co/dQVRyHIRlI— Dave Bismo (@DaveBismo) October 31, 2024
Did not know he's Jewish.
Kinda blows the 'Nazi rally' narrative out of the water some more, doesn't it?
GO PACK GO!— FIGHT (@Similac6) October 31, 2024
6-2 🤝 47 https://t.co/RZMN5CPQXk
Heh.
LFG!!! https://t.co/xLsyvHVRvs— KB (@KelleyB82794) October 31, 2024
Let's go!
GB Packer, AJ Dillon, has endorsed Trump! https://t.co/fodjueKhB9— MHelwig78❌ (@jekyll24741) October 31, 2024
Buzz Aldrin, Elon Musk, Brett Favre, RFK Jr., Tulsi.
Trump has a very diverse coalition behind him.
