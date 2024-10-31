SCORE! Green Bay Packer Running Back A.J. Dillon Endorses Donald Trump

Earlier today, we told you astronaut Buzz Aldrin endorsed Donald Trump. Yesterday, during Trump's rally in Green Bay, former Packers QB Brett Favre spoke and endorsed Trump. Another current Packers player was also in the house: running back A.J. Dillon

BREAKING: NFL Green Bay Packers Player AJ Dillon came to Trump's rally to show his support for Trump



Trump wished him a quick recovery from his injury, "Get healthy soon, AJ, get healthy soon."



I have no words anymore. Everyone is joining the Trump train. pic.twitter.com/j7amgs7F63 — George (@BehizyTweets) October 31, 2024

The biggest shift from 2016 and even 2020 is how many people are more open about supporting Trump.

As a Wisconsinite with nothing but love for Quadzilla, Brett Favre, and Donald Trump... My year was made knowing they're all there together. My favorite thing about it was when Trump referred to AJ Dillon as "The QuadFather", I lost it. Lmao 😅 — Defunding The Deep State (@DefundingTDS) October 31, 2024

The rally was a lot of fun.

Only the best people, George. Only the best. pic.twitter.com/oKMFYucZe8 — Always Wondering (@Nanwonderswhy) October 31, 2024

We love this gif so much.

So racist! 🤣🤣🤣 He just connects with so many, so well! — GregTrvlTrades (@GregTrvlTrades) October 31, 2024

Hard to square the 'Trump's a racist' with the variety of people this writer saw at his rally, and the people who endorse and support him.

Did not know he's Jewish.

Kinda blows the 'Nazi rally' narrative out of the water some more, doesn't it?

Heh.

Let's go!

Buzz Aldrin, Elon Musk, Brett Favre, RFK Jr., Tulsi.

Trump has a very diverse coalition behind him.