SCORE! Green Bay Packer Running Back A.J. Dillon Endorses Donald Trump

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on October 31, 2024
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Earlier today, we told you astronaut Buzz Aldrin endorsed Donald Trump. Yesterday, during Trump's rally in Green Bay, former Packers QB Brett Favre spoke and endorsed Trump. Another current Packers player was also in the house: running back A.J. Dillon

The biggest shift from 2016 and even 2020 is how many people are more open about supporting Trump.

The rally was a lot of fun.

We love this gif so much.

Hard to square the 'Trump's a racist' with the variety of people this writer saw at his rally, and the people who endorse and support him.

Gordon K
Did not know he's Jewish.

Kinda blows the 'Nazi rally' narrative out of the water some more, doesn't it?

Heh.

Let's go!

Buzz Aldrin, Elon Musk, Brett Favre, RFK Jr., Tulsi.

Trump has a very diverse coalition behind him.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ENDORSEMENT GREEN BAY PACKERS WISCONSIN 2024 ELECTION BRETT FAVRE

