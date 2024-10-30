VIP
'60 Minutes' Runs Sympathetic Puff Piece About Illegal Alien Family
Thug Who Shot Orthodox Jew in Chicago Is Illegal Immigrant
Joe Biden Weirdly Goes 'Bobbing for Babies' at White House Halloween Event
Donald Trump Asks Reporters How They Like His New Garbage Truck
Pollster Says Biden's 'Garbage' Take Could Help Trump Trash Kamala's Presidential Hopes
NPR Reports That 'Republicans Pounce' on President Biden's 'Garbage' Remarks
Kamala's Out of Touch Spokesman Claims the Wildly Popular Trump Appearances are 'Dukakis'...
Election Interference: ‘AllVote’ Sends Fake Texts Telling People They Already Voted
ABC Affiliate Declares Kamala Harris Victory in ‘Test Run’
ANOTHER Major Corporate Media Cartel Member Comes After Ben Shapiro
WaPo: Joe Biden’s ‘Garbage’ Defense ‘Is Entirely Plausible’
AP Propagandists Do Their Thing With SCOTUS Ruling About Va. Removing Noncitizen Voter...
Write or Wrong? Gen-Z Voters Are Using Their Ballot's Blank Space to Send...
A Chinese Exchange Student Voted Illegally in Michigan ... But His Vote Will...

Brett Favre: 'I See Everyday Americans That Make This Country Great'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  10:30 PM on October 30, 2024

The other day, Twitchy told you about Donald Trump seeing a weakness in Kamala Harris' blue wall. Specifically, in Wisconsin. Tonight, Donald Trump held a rally in Green Bay, home of the Packers.

Advertisement

To a packed house at the Resch Center, several speakers took the stage including former Green Bay QB and Hall of Fame player Brett Favre:

This writer was in attendance at the rally. Favre's speech, while short, was well-received and heartfelt. Especially when he spoke of his grandson, Parker, who was in attendance.

Favre also spoke about RFK Jr., and others, joining the coalition surrounding Trump in order to fix the problems America faces together.

YUP.

And Biden called all of them garbage.

Recommended

Donald Trump Asks Reporters How They Like His New Garbage Truck
Brett T.
Advertisement

They should. But all the Democrats do is divide.

By race. By gender. By sexual orientation.

You are not garbage.

But Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are trash.

The audience loved him.

Common sense is so uncommon it's practically a superpower.

In Green Bay, this endorsement means a lot. Fans still love him.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ENDORSEMENT GREEN BAY PACKERS 2024 ELECTION BRETT FAVRE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Donald Trump Asks Reporters How They Like His New Garbage Truck
Brett T.
Pollster Says Biden's 'Garbage' Take Could Help Trump Trash Kamala's Presidential Hopes
Warren Squire
ANOTHER Major Corporate Media Cartel Member Comes After Ben Shapiro
justmindy
Joe Biden Weirdly Goes 'Bobbing for Babies' at White House Halloween Event
justmindy
Thug Who Shot Orthodox Jew in Chicago Is Illegal Immigrant
Brett T.
Joe Biden's Trash Is Twitter's Treasure: The Best Memes From Biden and Harris's Garbage Night
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Donald Trump Asks Reporters How They Like His New Garbage Truck Brett T.
Advertisement