Brett Favre: 'I See Everyday Americans That Make This Country Great'

The other day, Twitchy told you about Donald Trump seeing a weakness in Kamala Harris' blue wall. Specifically, in Wisconsin. Tonight, Donald Trump held a rally in Green Bay, home of the Packers.

To a packed house at the Resch Center, several speakers took the stage including former Green Bay QB and Hall of Fame player Brett Favre:

.@BrettFavre: "I want to address the comment that Joe Biden made yesterday that said the supporters of Donald Trump are garbage... How dare he say that. Looking out I see police officers, teachers, nurses, grandparents, students. I see everyday Americans that make this country… pic.twitter.com/YrBw6CSFIB — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2024

This writer was in attendance at the rally. Favre's speech, while short, was well-received and heartfelt. Especially when he spoke of his grandson, Parker, who was in attendance.

Favre also spoke about RFK Jr., and others, joining the coalition surrounding Trump in order to fix the problems America faces together.

Supporters of Trump are the backbone of this nation—police, teachers, nurses, and hard workers — John (@johnEiid) October 30, 2024

YUP.

And Biden called all of them garbage.

Everyday Americans deserve respect, not insults. Leaders should unite, not divide. — Faran Bashir (@Saucy_Engineer) October 30, 2024

They should. But all the Democrats do is divide.

By race. By gender. By sexual orientation.

So I’m not garbage? — Matt Crossette (@mattcrossette) October 30, 2024

You are not garbage.

But Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are trash.

My boy @BrettFavre is back in Green Bay. Welcome back ser! https://t.co/Sj4rzR9Jzn — Chris Lawrence (@chrislawrence87) October 30, 2024

The audience loved him.

Brett Favre may have been the last tough qb with common sense. https://t.co/EcZfW0lcaS — Two Jug Jed (@williekickit) October 30, 2024

Common sense is so uncommon it's practically a superpower.

Brett Favre just now defending the American people from the vicious attacks by Biden. He endorsed President Trump. https://t.co/nha604QmEQ — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) October 30, 2024

In Green Bay, this endorsement means a lot. Fans still love him.