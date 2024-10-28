WaPo's Jennifer Rubin Plans Dem 2028 Narrative by Finding Somebody 'Much More Dangerous...
Big Brother Alert: It Sure Looks Like YouTube Is Censoring the Joe Rogan Donald Trump Interview

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on October 28, 2024
ImgFlip

The Joe Rogan podcast interview with Donald Trump was a big moment in this political campaign, and politics in general. It made Trump look relaxed, relatable, and human. Which is why Lefties are losing their minds over it, the media are trying to spin the importance of it away, and now it looks like YouTube is trying to supress the episode:

Advertisement

Tens of millions of Americans have already watched it. But this writer tried searching for the full interview, and it does appear YouTube is, for now, burying it.

It is here this writer would like to remind the Lefties and the media that Kamala Harris has an open invitation to appear on Rogan's podcast, just as she did Elon Musk's Spaces conversation from several weeks ago.

She's declined.

And we all know why.

This is damning.

Advertisement

This is so wrong.

Also, check this out:

YouTube is definitely trying to do Kamala Harris a solid.

Zero reason to believe they're not trying it again this election cycle.

It sure is.

Musk absolutely changed the trajectory of this election.

Advertisement

This writer tried with the episode number and nada.

Have the losers at YouTube not heard of the Streisand Effect? Because this is a surefire way to guarantee a lot of people who wouldn't otherwise have watched the interview hear about and watch it now.

