Big Brother Alert: It Sure Looks Like YouTube Is Censoring the Joe Rogan Donald Trump Interview

The Joe Rogan podcast interview with Donald Trump was a big moment in this political campaign, and politics in general. It made Trump look relaxed, relatable, and human. Which is why Lefties are losing their minds over it, the media are trying to spin the importance of it away, and now it looks like YouTube is trying to supress the episode:

YouTube @YouTube is reportedly now censoring the full Rogan/Trump interview. It’s not coming up in search results.



Here’s the full interview.



Would be a shame if this were shared so every American can see it! pic.twitter.com/h2QNJzr3oU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 28, 2024

Tens of millions of Americans have already watched it. But this writer tried searching for the full interview, and it does appear YouTube is, for now, burying it.

It is here this writer would like to remind the Lefties and the media that Kamala Harris has an open invitation to appear on Rogan's podcast, just as she did Elon Musk's Spaces conversation from several weeks ago.

She's declined.

And we all know why.

Not reportedly... they are DEFINITELY censoring it. Here is direct proof. https://t.co/HkIfJG3V2f — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) October 28, 2024

This is damning.

I found that first hand this morning. I searched on YouTube for Rogan trump and couldn’t find the interview. That’s a fact. Only way I could find it was by going directly to the JRE channel and look there for the video. — David Selko (@davidselko) October 28, 2024

This is so wrong.

Also, check this out:

Bombarded with Harris ads during a Trump podcast! pic.twitter.com/nmpq0kxhgh — Don Wick (@yayavarkm) October 28, 2024

YouTube is definitely trying to do Kamala Harris a solid.

Mark Zuckerberg came out and admitted democrats were interfering with the last election via social media, here they go again. Mfs are so scared 😂 https://t.co/IP0TbmQ5ol — NXCK KNIGHT (@nxck_knight) October 28, 2024

Zero reason to believe they're not trying it again this election cycle.

Hey @Youtube, pulling off such a thing is definitely election interference. https://t.co/BN1Bulx5gl — mousseman (@mousseman) October 28, 2024

It sure is.

Without X and @elonmusk , the interview would now be non existent for much of the public who is not subscribed to Spotify. https://t.co/04RljIfbeE — Blair Brandt (@BlairBrandt) October 28, 2024

Musk absolutely changed the trajectory of this election.

You can’t search for the Joe Rogan Trump interview on YouTube even when searching by the episode number 2219, yet you can search for ANY OTHER episode that way (2216, 2217, 2218). It’s being singled out.



The Rogan-Trump interview cannot be found right now with ANY possible YT… https://t.co/hwuB2vAeir — Jason DeBolt ⚡️ (@jasondebolt) October 28, 2024

This writer tried with the episode number and nada.

I can confirm that the night it came out, I couldn’t find it anywhere and I’m very good at searching. I could find old clips of Rogan talking about Trump but I couldn’t find him talking to Trump. I went on the Rogan YouTube page and I couldn’t find it. I went on the Rogan Spotify… https://t.co/0oYh8PpwyX — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 28, 2024

Have the losers at YouTube not heard of the Streisand Effect? Because this is a surefire way to guarantee a lot of people who wouldn't otherwise have watched the interview hear about and watch it now.