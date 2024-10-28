Metaphor Alert! Here's What Happened When Janet Yellen Was Asked About the Status...
Times They Are a-Changin': Mitch McConnell to Step Down As Senate Republican Leader in November

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on October 28, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has announced he will step down as Senate Republican Leader in November. This is something we told you about earlier this month, when Mike Lee said this was an 'rare opportunity' for Senate Republicans to elect new leadership and laid out demands for the next GOP Speaker.

Here's more from the AP:

Mitch McConnell, the longest-serving Senate leader in history who maintained his power in the face of dramatic convulsions in the Republican Party for almost two decades, will step down from that position in November.

McConnell, who turned 82 last week, announced his decision Wednesday in the well of the Senate, the chamber where he looked in awe from its back benches in 1985 when he arrived and where he grew increasingly comfortable in the front row seat afforded the party leaders.

'One of life’s most underappreciated talents is to know when it’s time to move on to life’s next chapter,' he said. 'So I stand before you today ... to say that this will be my last term as Republican leader of the Senate.'

It will be interesting to see what Senate Republicans do in November.

X users were split on this news.

A possibility.

Lots of sore feelings.

This writer will argue the best thing McConnell did was block Merrick Garland from getting onto SCOTUS.

A fair point.

This is also true.

The people who kept electing Mitch McConnell will elect his replacement.

Another suggestion.


The devil you know and all that.

Tags: MITCH MCCONNELL SENATE SENATE REPUBLICANS 2024 ELECTION

