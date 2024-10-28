Times They Are a-Changin': Mitch McConnell to Step Down As Senate Republican Leader in November

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has announced he will step down as Senate Republican Leader in November. This is something we told you about earlier this month, when Mike Lee said this was an 'rare opportunity' for Senate Republicans to elect new leadership and laid out demands for the next GOP Speaker.

Advertisement

🚨Just in: Mitch McConnell will step down as the Senate Republican Leader in November.



Via: The AP pic.twitter.com/2RR34rhhKc — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) October 28, 2024

Here's more from the AP:

Mitch McConnell, the longest-serving Senate leader in history who maintained his power in the face of dramatic convulsions in the Republican Party for almost two decades, will step down from that position in November. McConnell, who turned 82 last week, announced his decision Wednesday in the well of the Senate, the chamber where he looked in awe from its back benches in 1985 when he arrived and where he grew increasingly comfortable in the front row seat afforded the party leaders. 'One of life’s most underappreciated talents is to know when it’s time to move on to life’s next chapter,' he said. 'So I stand before you today ... to say that this will be my last term as Republican leader of the Senate.'

It will be interesting to see what Senate Republicans do in November.

X users were split on this news.

Rand Paul for Leader! — PKG (@PAPROUSA) October 28, 2024

A possibility.

This is way too late. Had me left 8 years ago, he might have left with a clean name. Now he leaves as a disgraced RINO... — Tim Conrad (@TimConradB623) October 28, 2024

Lots of sore feelings.

I call that a good beginning, drain the swamp — Koi (@koi529) October 28, 2024

This writer will argue the best thing McConnell did was block Merrick Garland from getting onto SCOTUS.

Good. Was never a fan, but from a humanitarian stand point, his obvious health issues made me sad. Family and friends should step up in situations like this and help their loved ones do the right thing. — Lux Veritas (@kmcdaniel1985) October 28, 2024

A fair point.

He did get a hell of a lot of judges through for Trump — Nurse Patriot (@LABeachGal1) October 28, 2024

This is also true.

This would be great if his replacement wasn't going to be either John Thune or John Cornyn https://t.co/IlcSjguJgN — Darth Maul Nationalist 🇺🇲 (@MaulStanMI) October 28, 2024

The people who kept electing Mitch McConnell will elect his replacement.

Another suggestion.





I hope no one worse than him comes along. https://t.co/HWBbz29VGo — Patrick Liberpublican🇺🇸☭⃠🐊🐍 (@PMgckeed) October 28, 2024

The devil you know and all that.