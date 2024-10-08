Sen. Mike Lee Lays Out Demands for Next Senate GOP Leader

Sen. Mike Lee has a lengthy thread on Tuesday about the Republicans' opportunity to elect new leadership to replace Mitch McConnell. Lee has proposed some rules for selecting the next leader of the Republican Party and laid them out hoping other Republicans listen. Here's what he's proposing:

1/ 🧵 Senate Republicans will soon have the rare opportunity to elect new leadership. Given that the stakes have never been higher, we must choose wisely. I’ve proposed a few objectives that would help us do that:https://t.co/wnKY4zv8NL — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 8, 2024

2/ Currently, many senators can’t even propose amendments to bills that directly impact their constituents. This broken process means the voices of Americans are being sidelined. Here’s how reforms can make the Senate work for the people again. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 8, 2024

3/ First: Equal Representation. The Senate is supposed to represent all states equally, but current rules concentrate power in the hands of a few. By limiting the majority leader’s ability to block amendments, we can empower all senators to represent their constituents. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 8, 2024

4/ This reform means more input from individual members, leading to greater representation of the views and values of Americans. Instead of top-down decisions, we’d have genuine debate to find the best solutions. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 8, 2024

5/ Second: More Time for Debate. Massive bills are often pushed through at the last minute, giving no one—senators or the public—time to evaluate them properly. We should have an upfront schedule for appropriations bill and at least four weeks to debate omnibus spending bills. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 8, 2024

6/ More time means more opportunity for public input. It’s not about slowing down the process; it’s about crafting better laws that reflect the values and priorities of the people we represent. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 8, 2024

7/ Third: Strategic Policy Goals. Each year, the Republican leadership should set clear policy goals approved by the conference. This allows everyone—leaders and individual senators—to advocate from a position of shared strength, focusing on what’s best for the nation. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 8, 2024

8/ We should also have specific strategies for achieving republican victories on must-pass legislation. Shared goals make it easier for constituents to understand what their senators are working toward. Clear, transparent priorities foster trust amongst colleagues. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 8, 2024

9/ Reforming the Whip Process. From time-to-time, Republican leadership “whips” support for bills that the majority ofrepublicans oppose. Under the proposed reform, bills wouldonly be whipped with majority support within the conference. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 8, 2024

10/ This would protect Republican leadership from being in the position of having to push legislation that advances Democrat priorities. Instead, individual senators would have more say, and voters would see their concerns genuinely reflected. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 8, 2024

11/ These reforms would restore the Senate as the place for genuine debate and negotiation, not just a rubber stamp for rushed, flawed legislation. A stronger, more open Senate means a stronger voice for the American people. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 8, 2024

12/ We have a unique opportunity to make these changes with the upcoming election for our Senate Republican leadership. The Senate should be a place where differences are debated openly, not hidden behind closed doors. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 8, 2024

Is Lee putting himself forward?

Excellent proposals designed to increase the representation of the people instead of the interests of the representatives and their benefactors. Congress is supposed to be the People’s representative not lobbying interests. — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) October 8, 2024

How about limiting the content of bills to a single subject? — MadGeometer (@MadGeometer) October 8, 2024

Agreed.

John Cornyn MUST NOT hold that office! — Mason Layne (@MasonMusic22) October 8, 2024

Our country can not survive another Mitch McConnell — Diligent Denizen (@DiligentDenizen) October 8, 2024

Can it please not be someone that thinks foreign aid is the most important issue? — Will Harter (@RealWillHarter) October 8, 2024

Do not do what the Republican House did. Take your time to choose wisely. No excuses. — Patricia (@triciamap) October 8, 2024

Could solve all that with @BasedMikeLee being Senate Majority Leader! — Karen Cook (@kayceeinva) October 8, 2024

It'll end up being some Uniparty shithead like Cornyn or Thune. We all know it.



It's a nice wish list of reforms but it ain't happening. The party and the establishment are just too corrupt. — Festivus96 (@Festivus96) October 8, 2024

I got some of the same issues from Sen. Cruz over the years. What are the chances to overcome the McConnell guard? Everything you said is critical to America's success. — Debra Kipp (@dkipp1353) October 8, 2024

You have my vote. — I’m Fancy (@CMassner) October 8, 2024

Either you or Rand Paul — Rob (@RobAustinH) October 8, 2024

Mike Lee or Rand Paul for senate leader! — Larry Thompson (@LATSKIER1) October 8, 2024

Mike Lee, Rand Paul or Ted Cruz should be the next leader, or they should unite behind a small government candidate. Nobody from the McConnell team should be supported. The top priority should be the elimination of the Departments of Education and Housing and Urban Development. — Pathfinder11209 (@pathfinder11209) October 8, 2024

@SenRandPaul is the man for the job — J. 🇺🇸 (@_AmericanMan) October 8, 2024

This really is an opportunity for the Republicans to do something great. Let's hope they don't blow it.

