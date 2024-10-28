NY Posts Insists J.D. Vance's Nerdy High School Hobby Shows His 'Dark' Political Ambitions

PURE PROJECTION: Kamala Harris Says Trump Will Take First, Second Amendment Rights From...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on October 28, 2024
Twitchy

This writer told you, not too long ago, that the Left would come up with another Republican who is even worse than Donald Trump.

Just like Ronald Reagan was Hitler. Until George H.W. Bush was Hitler. Until George W. Bush was Hitler. Until John McCain was Hitler. Until Mitt Romney was Hitler.

Donald Trump is the Hitler du jour, but this writer thought she'd at least get a respite from the Left screaming about a NEW EVEN WORSE HITLER until 2028.

But she was wrong. Jennifer Rubin has made it very clear J.D. Vance is even worse than Trump, who was evil incarnate and so bad they had to do away with every political and journalistic norm and ethical standard to stop him.

There comes a point where you keep screaming 'wolf' and people stop believing you. This writer thinks we're already there with Trump. Which means those cries will fall on deaf ears going forward.

But that won't stop them.

J.D. Vance, in addition to being 'weird', likes to play 'Magic: The Gathering', and apparently that, too, portends doom:

More from The New York Post:

JD Vance may have revealed his cards too early in the race.

Fans of the fantasy card game “Magic: The Gathering” have discovered Vance’s favorite card, which they believe reveals everything voters need to know about the vice presidential candidate’s values.

In a recent interview with Semafor, the Ohio revealed his adolescent obsession with the game.

'The big problem with transitioning from being a 13-year-old who likes ‘Magic: The Gathering’ to being a 15-year-old who likes ‘Magic: The Gathering’ is that 15-year-old girls do not like ‘Magic: The Gathering’,' he confessed. 'So I dropped it like a bad habit.'

Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate then named his “embarrassing” favorite card to play, called Yawgmoth’s Bargain.

The illustrious card depicts a monstrous, clawed machine’s interaction with a robed skeletal entity whose, bearing a warning in the caption: “He craves only one commodity.”

The card was introduced in 1999 but has since been banned in most competitive “Magic” tournaments due to its reputation as the ultimate trump card — which simply wasn’t as much fun.

But there's a really important part here: Vance himself said he hasn't played it since he was 15, so it means nothing.

Other than Vance was a nerd. Which makes him 100% more relatable, frankly.

Probably.

It sure sounds like it, no?

We sure are.

No, it's not.

B-b-b-b-b-bingo.

Lord help us.

Depends. Are you running for public office as a Republican?

Pretty much.

