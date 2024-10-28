NY Posts Insists J.D. Vance's Nerdy High School Hobby Shows His 'Dark' Political Ambitions

This writer told you, not too long ago, that the Left would come up with another Republican who is even worse than Donald Trump.

Just like Ronald Reagan was Hitler. Until George H.W. Bush was Hitler. Until George W. Bush was Hitler. Until John McCain was Hitler. Until Mitt Romney was Hitler.

Donald Trump is the Hitler du jour, but this writer thought she'd at least get a respite from the Left screaming about a NEW EVEN WORSE HITLER until 2028.

But she was wrong. Jennifer Rubin has made it very clear J.D. Vance is even worse than Trump, who was evil incarnate and so bad they had to do away with every political and journalistic norm and ethical standard to stop him.

There comes a point where you keep screaming 'wolf' and people stop believing you. This writer thinks we're already there with Trump. Which means those cries will fall on deaf ears going forward.

But that won't stop them.

J.D. Vance, in addition to being 'weird', likes to play 'Magic: The Gathering', and apparently that, too, portends doom:

JD Vance plays ‘Magic: ‘The Gathering’ — and his favorite card could reveal GOP candidate’s dark political ambitions https://t.co/UX8c6wbKYl pic.twitter.com/cmbcLiMrqr — New York Post (@nypost) October 27, 2024

More from The New York Post:

JD Vance may have revealed his cards too early in the race. Fans of the fantasy card game “Magic: The Gathering” have discovered Vance’s favorite card, which they believe reveals everything voters need to know about the vice presidential candidate’s values. In a recent interview with Semafor, the Ohio revealed his adolescent obsession with the game. 'The big problem with transitioning from being a 13-year-old who likes ‘Magic: The Gathering’ to being a 15-year-old who likes ‘Magic: The Gathering’ is that 15-year-old girls do not like ‘Magic: The Gathering’,' he confessed. 'So I dropped it like a bad habit.' Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate then named his “embarrassing” favorite card to play, called Yawgmoth’s Bargain. The illustrious card depicts a monstrous, clawed machine’s interaction with a robed skeletal entity whose, bearing a warning in the caption: “He craves only one commodity.” The card was introduced in 1999 but has since been banned in most competitive “Magic” tournaments due to its reputation as the ultimate trump card — which simply wasn’t as much fun.

But there's a really important part here: Vance himself said he hasn't played it since he was 15, so it means nothing.

Other than Vance was a nerd. Which makes him 100% more relatable, frankly.

This is just desperate. What's next? He has subliminal messages in his music that you can hear when you play the album backwards? — Dr. "Tex" Michael (@oltexmike) October 27, 2024

Probably.

I seriously had to double check to see if this was a @TheBabylonBee article. — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) October 27, 2024

It sure sounds like it, no?

Oh FFS. Our POTUS is senile and we’re wasting time with this s**t? — MoG1717 (@mog1717) October 27, 2024

We sure are.

This is not a serious story. — The Rabbit of Caerbannog (@NeutronLiam) October 27, 2024

No, it's not.

He plays to win.

Don’t give your opponent a chance; winning with one life left is still winning.

Solid strategy. — J-Sun (@ThebanMonk) October 27, 2024

B-b-b-b-b-bingo.

you've just been granted a preview of what mainstream political discourse will be when the last boomer dies https://t.co/WzUAfbipR7 — PatricianTV (@patrician_tv) October 27, 2024

Lord help us.

I played an elf deck that used the Priestess of Titania to quickly ramp to being able to pump Killer Bees to kill my opponent with a single hit. Tell me, what does my favorite deck back in high school say about me? https://t.co/RWOQh7laLQ — Fr. Brendon (@padrebrendon) October 27, 2024

Depends. Are you running for public office as a Republican?

JD Vance plays Monopoly. Here’s why his railroad strategy when playing should concern you. https://t.co/BzFKg5tacb — Dave Delivers (@jeffersonianguy) October 28, 2024

Pretty much.