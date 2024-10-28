WaPo's Jennifer Rubin Plans Dem 2028 Narrative by Finding Somebody 'Much More Dangerous Than Trump'

Just after the Los Angeles Times announced they wouldn't be endorsing a presidential candidate this year and some staffers at that paper resigned, the Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin praised them for taking a stand for the "democracy" that gets destroyed unless the media only backs Democrats.

Brava. That is courage. And shame on her boss for not joining her. https://t.co/6c4s93MBsa — Jen "Vote Early" Rubin 🥥🌴 (@JRubinBlogger) October 23, 2024

Then, the Washington Post announced they wouldn't be endorsing a candidate, and Rubin decided to write about who's "worse than Trump" in the WaPo instead of resigning:

the socipathic liar you saw on CNN would be running the show: In short, while Trump might be bamboozled by flattering dictators who know how to play him, Vance shows an affinity for their aims and positions. He has full-blown explanations for why we should let Putin rule the… — Jen "Vote Early" Rubin 🥥🌴 (@JRubinBlogger) October 28, 2024

So they're already planning ahead for "worse than Trump"? We're not surprised, and expected nothing less:

the socipathic liar you saw on CNN would be running the show: In short, while Trump might be bamboozled by flattering dictators who know how to play him, Vance shows an affinity for their aims and positions. He has full-blown explanations for why we should let Putin rule the roost in Ukraine and why we should appreciate Hungary’s assault on democracy. And that perhaps is why Vance is so much more dangerous than even Trump. Trump will say and do whatever is necessary to hang onto MAGA support and retain the admiration of dictators. Vance is the ideological firebrand who will craft excuses for them.

If you're keeping score at home, Trump is "worse than Hitler" and if Trump wins, in a few years when he's running for president, JD Vance will be "worse than the person who was worse than Hitler."

I am tired of this. https://t.co/VBAYWpUJ7d — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 28, 2024

Too bad the leftist clowns who keep pushing these evolving insane narratives don't seem to be getting tired of it.

It’s always “next guy up” is Hitler with this bunch. https://t.co/Fh2qRuAZ3G — Kim Dyches (@BerlinDyches) October 28, 2024

It really it, and that's incredibly tiresome.

Why haven't you stood by your principles and resigned? Oh it is because you have none. — Cade Foster (@CadeFoster2022) October 28, 2024

Did you quit The Washington Post yet?

It’s money over democracy for you. Right? — BrooklynP8triot (@BklynP8triot) October 28, 2024

Why have you not resigned yet? https://t.co/kYlDcvOC6m — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 28, 2024

By staying on board at the Post, Rubin has straight up chosen fascism over "democracy," which is dying in darkness even faster thanks to her lack of resolve.