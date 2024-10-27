WHOOPS: Mark Cuban Tries to Help Explain Kamala's Moderate Shift, Exposes Her As a LIAR and FRAUD Instead

In the waning days of the 2024 campaign, we have to wonder if the Kamala Harris camp is going to quietly ask Mark Cuban to stop trying to help her out.

Because there comes a point where he's doing more harm than good.

Like this, his attempt to explain why Kamala's positions on pretty much everything have gone from very far-Left to slightly less far-Left and back and forth.

WATCH:

WOW: Mark Cuban tries to explain Kamala’s shift from radical leftist to “moderate’ — ends up exposing Kamala as a shameless political opportunist and liar.



It’s a really, really bad idea to keep Mark on the campaign trail if you’re Kamala:



CUBAN: “She was representing the state… pic.twitter.com/Vml5U5NQcg — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 27, 2024

Egads.

Mark is the gift that keeps on giving😂😂Its almost as if he is trying to get Trump elected. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) October 27, 2024

He really wants that job in the Trump administration.

Cuban's excuse for Kamala's dramatic policy flip flops is: Everybody changes their positions. 🙄 — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) October 27, 2024

If he were talking about Republicans, changing positions would be a sign of hypocrisy and lack of leadership.

The more he talks, the further she tanks 😂 — Mrs B (@attackdogX) October 27, 2024

He's certainly not helping her case.

He's all over the map here. But at least he foolishly admitted she did believe all those insane positions she took in 2019 and that she was a far left San Francisco progressive. — AdamInHTown (@AdamInHTown) October 27, 2024

Kamala herself said her values have not changed, so there's no reason to believe she's not still the FAR-Left San Fran progressive.

This is at the core of Harris' inauthenticity problem. https://t.co/0Y3KfYJwQL — jordan 🐝 (@jortron) October 27, 2024

It sure is.

She changes policy positions like some people change underwear.

For a “smart guy” he’s had the wool pulled over his eyes. She’s a hard core Lib. She learned 5 years ago was that she’d have to LIE if she wanted 2 b Prez. she’s done a superb job of convincing centrists that she’s one of them. She’s not. Believe what she said in ‘19 https://t.co/9YLHKc3J4b — Pat Rowe (@PatrickWRowe25) October 27, 2024

All of this.

Gotta love how Mark Cuban keeps on trying to be surrogate for Kamala which ultimately embarrasses them both lol. https://t.co/AKhzqqmW0w — Robert Beltran (@Robert__Beltran) October 27, 2024

Birds of a feather and all that.

If Kamala really cared about winning the election, she should ask Mark Cuban to stay quiet and just send money to her PACs.



He really, really, makes a fool of himself here. https://t.co/alaEDyRhUC — Michael Clark (@midpushMike) October 27, 2024

He's done that a lot this election cycle.

Wow. I guess it’s a good thing Cuban is supporting Harris. He’s absolutely horrible at this. 😂 https://t.co/u9uN2wxBV4 — $amber (@allamerican0563) October 27, 2024

He's just like her. The more he speaks, the lower her poll numbers drop.

I would support Cuban's wealth being confiscated to feed all the homeless dogs in Uzbekistan. https://t.co/P78UmnyG1E — James John Kreese (Son of John) (@JamesIII3300) October 27, 2024

Heh.

Also, fine by us.