WHOOPS: Mark Cuban Tries to Help Explain Kamala's Moderate Shift, Exposes Her As a LIAR and FRAUD Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on October 27, 2024
ImgFlip

In the waning days of the 2024 campaign, we have to wonder if the Kamala Harris camp is going to quietly ask Mark Cuban to stop trying to help her out.

Because there comes a point where he's doing more harm than good.

Like this, his attempt to explain why Kamala's positions on pretty much everything have gone from very far-Left to slightly less far-Left and back and forth.

WATCH:

Egads.

He really wants that job in the Trump administration.

If he were talking about Republicans, changing positions would be a sign of hypocrisy and lack of leadership.

He's certainly not helping her case.

Kamala herself said her values have not changed, so there's no reason to believe she's not still the FAR-Left San Fran progressive.

It sure is.

She changes policy positions like some people change underwear.

All of this.

Birds of a feather and all that.

He's done that a lot this election cycle.

He's just like her. The more he speaks, the lower her poll numbers drop.

Heh.

Also, fine by us.

