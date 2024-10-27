Take Your Seat, Ed: Joe Rogan Podcast BURIES a Krassenstein for Saying Trump...
The Signs Are Everywhere! Dem Congressman Angry at Billboards Proclaiming Kamala's Love fo...
'Dial Down the Temperature': Eric Adams Defends Trump From Left's Accusations of Fascism
What Do You Get When Cackling Kamala and Witchy Whitmer Walk into a...
And BOOM: Megyn Kelly Puts Michelle Obama IN HER PLACE for Saying Americans...
Feminist Shares What Happened When She Peacefully Protested Trans Movement at Local Bar...
KARMA? HA! WaPo Abortion Writer FLIPS OUT in Thread When Her MOM Chooses...
TX Board Certified OBGYN DECIMATES Pro-Abort Lobby for Spreading Harmful Even DEADLY Lies...
'BREAKING': Kamala Harris SNUCK in an Interview With Joe Rogan ... No Really...
Lesbian Who Voted Democrat in 2020 Goes OFF on Team Kamala in Thread...
VIP
Don't be a Jerk ... OFF! Dems Desperate to Appeal to Men Tell...
HUME-ILIATED: Brit Hume Takes Michelle Obama Shaming Americans APART in Just 7 Short...
YIKES! Kamala Harris's Latest Speech Has People Wondering if She Was GOING for...
Bill Gates Funds Program to Make Math Not Racist

John Fetterman Uses Truck Nuts As Segue to Explain Dems Are in BIG ELECTION TROUBLE to NYT Reporter

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on October 27, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

This writer confesses she likes Pennsylvania Democratic senator John Fetterman. He's a staunch supporter of Israel and, by and large, a reasonable Democrat. She's happy to see he appears to have overcome the health issues that plagued him during the campaign and the first months of his term.

Advertisement

He sat down for an interview with New York Times reporter Lulu Navarro and used truck nuts as an interesting segue into saying Democrats are in trouble this election cycle.

WATCH:

Donald Trump resonates with voters in unions. The majority of Teamsters members favored Trump, leading the Teamsters heads to not endorse anyone this year (a blow to Kamala Harris).

Yes it does.

Recommended

Take Your Seat, Ed: Joe Rogan Podcast BURIES a Krassenstein for Saying Trump Was Given Questions
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Here's that interview with Vance, which led The Hill to breathlessly claim Vance is worse than Donald Trump, who is literally Hitler reincarnated.

What a time to be alive, huh?

They don't care to, because they think we're beneath them.

Same.

Advertisement

They should, but they won't.

Kamala Harris' anti-fracking stance has to be hurting her with PA voters.

GOOD.

They best they've done is complain about price gouging and promise to end fracking and ban guns.

Not going to go over well with blue collar workers. At all.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP NEW YORK TIMES NYT PENNSYLVANIA 2024 ELECTION JOHN FETTERMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Take Your Seat, Ed: Joe Rogan Podcast BURIES a Krassenstein for Saying Trump Was Given Questions
Grateful Calvin
Feminist Shares What Happened When She Peacefully Protested Trans Movement at Local Bar in Thread and WOW
Sam J.
And BOOM: Megyn Kelly Puts Michelle Obama IN HER PLACE for Saying Americans are Asking TOO MUCH of Kamala
Sam J.
What Do You Get When Cackling Kamala and Witchy Whitmer Walk into a Bar ... This Cringey Hot Mic Scene
justmindy
HUME-ILIATED: Brit Hume Takes Michelle Obama Shaming Americans APART in Just 7 Short but PAINFUL Words
Sam J.
'BREAKING': Kamala Harris SNUCK in an Interview With Joe Rogan ... No Really ... See for Yourself (ROFL)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Take Your Seat, Ed: Joe Rogan Podcast BURIES a Krassenstein for Saying Trump Was Given Questions Grateful Calvin
Advertisement