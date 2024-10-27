John Fetterman Uses Truck Nuts As Segue to Explain Dems Are in BIG ELECTION TROUBLE to NYT Reporter

This writer confesses she likes Pennsylvania Democratic senator John Fetterman. He's a staunch supporter of Israel and, by and large, a reasonable Democrat. She's happy to see he appears to have overcome the health issues that plagued him during the campaign and the first months of his term.

Advertisement

He sat down for an interview with New York Times reporter Lulu Navarro and used truck nuts as an interesting segue into saying Democrats are in trouble this election cycle.

WATCH:

John Fetterman explains what truck nuts are to a New York Times reporter:

John Fetterman: "I live directly across the street from a Steel Mill. I asked the union president

'Hey where are we on Trump?'

'Half or 2/3rds are voting for him'

That sucks.

Immediately there was a guy… pic.twitter.com/qst8jgUh0D — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) October 26, 2024

Donald Trump resonates with voters in unions. The majority of Teamsters members favored Trump, leading the Teamsters heads to not endorse anyone this year (a blow to Kamala Harris).

Lulu Garcia-Navarro: "Do I look like I know what truck nuts are?"



This sums up why the media is COMPLETELY clueless about real America, real issues, real people. They are so insulated from it all. They despise anyone who doesn't have fancy college degree and sweats for a living — BrAnderson (@BrandersonTN) October 27, 2024

Yes it does.

Lulu just sounds like loads of fun. Between this and the Vance interview, she’s just a peach. — Robert W 🇺🇸 ⚾️ 🚁 🎙🍊 (@RWcopter) October 27, 2024

Here's that interview with Vance, which led The Hill to breathlessly claim Vance is worse than Donald Trump, who is literally Hitler reincarnated.

I didn’t have “Fetterman explains truck nuts to a New York Times reporter” on my bingo card this election cycle, but here we are — Loudness (@loudness) October 26, 2024

What a time to be alive, huh?

I know mostly everything about large cities and the people who live in that bubble. They know nothing about us. — Flint Ironstag 🇺🇸 (@here_garbage) October 26, 2024

They don't care to, because they think we're beneath them.

I find it refreshing, almost hopeful that a guy who wears a hoodie to Capitol has common sense and is someone who can reach across aisle to solve problems.



No frills balls and strikes being called. https://t.co/Xkwof4AVrH — 🇺🇸Mr. Worthy🇺🇸 (@Reelworthy43) October 27, 2024

Same.

I don't agree with Fetterman on many things, but since his time at Walter Reed he has been forthright, clear on his views, unafraid of the bullies. Democrats should learn from him. https://t.co/LBoUxn5KHo — heretical lakeloon (@loonlake55) October 27, 2024

Advertisement

They should, but they won't.

Kamala Harris' anti-fracking stance has to be hurting her with PA voters.

GOOD.

This should be an educational opportunity to reach out to blue collar workers and families. Harris/Walz need to talk more about how to help workers put food on the table. https://t.co/1jHZE1yPxb — Political Teddy 🇺🇦 (@PoliticalTeddy_) October 27, 2024

They best they've done is complain about price gouging and promise to end fracking and ban guns.

Not going to go over well with blue collar workers. At all.