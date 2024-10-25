Brian Stelter Is Having a NORMAL One: Says Trump Will Use Espionage Act to Stifle Press

Keith Olbermann Having Kittens Over Anderson Cooper and the CNN Town Hall Best...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on October 25, 2024
ImgFlip

We guess the next ten days are going to be nothing but the media and the Left (but we repeat ourselves) screaming about how Trump is Hitler, a dictator, a fascist -- blah, blah, blah.

It's not so much upsetting as it is tiresome. They've played this card countless times, just like 'racism' and 'homophobe' and 'bigot', and have rendered the accusation all but meaningless.

But they're going to lean into this hard as the wheels fall off the Kamala Harris campaign.

More from Columbia Journalism Review:

It’s the summer of 2025, and the home screen of every major news outlet bears the same image: a journalist being escorted by a cloud of black suits across a brick plaza to a hearing at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia. She is the first American reporter ever to be charged under the Espionage Act. Commentators are invoking a promise made two years earlier by Mike Davis, now the acting attorney general, that, if given the chance, he would “rain hell on Washington, DC,” prosecuting enemies and pardoning allies. Now this journalist is facing fifteen counts of unlawfully acquiring, storing, and publicly sharing emails from White House staffers. The substance of the messages is not what would traditionally be considered a matter of national security: they pertained to plans for mass deportations that Donald Trump oversaw during his first few months back in office. But according to Trump’s legal advisers, the correspondence was covered by executive privilege.

FLOODGATES HAVE OPENED! Hilariously BRUTAL Thread of All FREAK-OUTS Over WaPo NOT Endorsing Kamala WINS X
Sam J.
This is straight-up fiction.

But if you want to talk about reporters being cuffed and escorted by law enforcement, perhaps remember the Biden-Harris administration arrested Blaze journalist Steve Baker for the 'crime' of covering January 6 in a way they didn't like.

We hear it's nice this time of year.

Oh, you mean the guy that spied on a journalist?

Stelter said no administration is perfect.

Why did CNN rehire Stelter again?

That's (D)ifferent.

He doesn't care about that censorship, though.

Excellent questions.

Stelter has no idea how many people loathe the media and would cheer this.

The fact this writer can't recall the media meltdowns over this means rarely, if at all.

This nonsense has to stop.

