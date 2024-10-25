Brian Stelter Is Having a NORMAL One: Says Trump Will Use Espionage Act to Stifle Press

We guess the next ten days are going to be nothing but the media and the Left (but we repeat ourselves) screaming about how Trump is Hitler, a dictator, a fascist -- blah, blah, blah.

It's not so much upsetting as it is tiresome. They've played this card countless times, just like 'racism' and 'homophobe' and 'bigot', and have rendered the accusation all but meaningless.

But they're going to lean into this hard as the wheels fall off the Kamala Harris campaign.

"If Donald Trump returns to the White House, the Espionage Act offers a clear path for him to stifle press freedom." https://t.co/4fd1YOzDD1 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 24, 2024

More from Columbia Journalism Review:

It’s the summer of 2025, and the home screen of every major news outlet bears the same image: a journalist being escorted by a cloud of black suits across a brick plaza to a hearing at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia. She is the first American reporter ever to be charged under the Espionage Act. Commentators are invoking a promise made two years earlier by Mike Davis, now the acting attorney general, that, if given the chance, he would “rain hell on Washington, DC,” prosecuting enemies and pardoning allies. Now this journalist is facing fifteen counts of unlawfully acquiring, storing, and publicly sharing emails from White House staffers. The substance of the messages is not what would traditionally be considered a matter of national security: they pertained to plans for mass deportations that Donald Trump oversaw during his first few months back in office. But according to Trump’s legal advisers, the correspondence was covered by executive privilege.

This is straight-up fiction.

But if you want to talk about reporters being cuffed and escorted by law enforcement, perhaps remember the Biden-Harris administration arrested Blaze journalist Steve Baker for the 'crime' of covering January 6 in a way they didn't like.

Pack your bags you’re going to Gitmo Brian. — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) October 24, 2024

We hear it's nice this time of year.

How bad could he be for press freedom, really.

Are we talking Obama level bad? — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) October 25, 2024

Oh, you mean the guy that spied on a journalist?

Stelter said no administration is perfect.

You're not even trying pic.twitter.com/GcmQBGxlBt — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) October 24, 2024

Why did CNN rehire Stelter again?

You absolute hack. Obama literally spied on and went after members of the press and you know it. — Jonny Z (@JZukawski) October 25, 2024

That's (D)ifferent.

You defended Twitter for censoring the New York Post https://t.co/9tTvDd2xJs — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 25, 2024

He doesn't care about that censorship, though.

Why does this sort of thing only come up when a Republican is either president or close to becoming president? If it's so dangerous & bad (it is, by the way), why haven't Democrats repealed it when they have had majorities in Congress & held the White House? https://t.co/wRMdnUcf2E — Mike Coté 👻🎃👻🎃 (@ratlpolicy) October 25, 2024

Excellent questions.

Lmfao



Putting you s**t stains in gitmo Trump would win all 50 states https://t.co/mXlnnZfLxz — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) October 24, 2024

Stelter has no idea how many people loathe the media and would cheer this.

How many times did he invoke that same said act against journalists during his previous four years as President, again? https://t.co/48I42vxvNx — Scribe Light (@Scribe_Light) October 24, 2024

The fact this writer can't recall the media meltdowns over this means rarely, if at all.

People like Stelter will spread the worst lies and, when faced with the consequences of lying, puts on a pair of metaphorical glasses and says, "You wouldn't hit a guy wearing glasses, would you?"



I would. Otherwise, this nonsense will continue. https://t.co/CRDSPxSirS — 𝔸𝕙𝕞𝕖𝕟𝕥𝕙𝕚 (@Ahmenthi) October 25, 2024

This nonsense has to stop.