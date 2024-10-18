Absolute Potato Brian Stelter Has VERY (D)IFFERENT Standards When It Comes to Attacks on Media

Tone Deaf Alert! Harris Camp Hoping Rich Lib Celebs Can Convince Blue City...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on October 18, 2024
Twitchy

Remember that blissful time when Brian Stelter was no longer working for CNN? We miss those days. But the Tater is back, and just as biased as ever.

Watch this very telling exchange between Stelter and Ryan Girdusky on attacks on the media:

HOLY COW.

Spying on a journalist is much worse than saying mean things.

Yeah. This is what going into the lion's den actually looks like, Kamala.

NOPE. Not possible.

Same.

Also, LOL.

Heh.

WI Woman Attends Trump Rally AND a Kamala Rally and What She Found Was So DAMNING - for Kamala (Watch)
Sam J.
This is pure projection, and everything they've done since January 2021 proves it.

Which would be a travesty, because he's fun to watch.

That's a skill, we suppose.

Because they're never challenged by people with political views even slightly different from their own.

It's just *chef's kiss* all around.

Don't forget this, either.

Says everything we need to know about those Leftist 'journalists', doesn't it?

