Absolute Potato Brian Stelter Has VERY (D)IFFERENT Standards When It Comes to Attacks on Media

Remember that blissful time when Brian Stelter was no longer working for CNN? We miss those days. But the Tater is back, and just as biased as ever.

Watch this very telling exchange between Stelter and Ryan Girdusky on attacks on the media:

Advertisement

Brian Stelter: (on Trump going after journalists) "It seems funny, but it's very serious"



Me: "But didn't Obama spy on a journalist?"



Stelter: "No administration is perfect." pic.twitter.com/R7MtitlUeh — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) October 18, 2024

HOLY COW.

Spying on a journalist is much worse than saying mean things.

You are a rockstar! Always holding your own even when they constantly interrupt you and talk over you.



You cannot even finish a thought without someone cutting you off.



It gets old and is so tiresome.



They have to shut you down every single time because you are always 💯🎯.… — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) October 18, 2024

Yeah. This is what going into the lion's den actually looks like, Kamala.

Can this clown be any more of a shill for the Democrats? — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 18, 2024

NOPE. Not possible.

I would need drugs to sit at that table with that anxiety fest. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) October 18, 2024

Same.

Also, LOL.

Poor delusional Weebles. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 18, 2024

Heh.

They are “worried” Trump is going to go after political enemies like they just didn’t try to lock him in prison for life — 𝕁𝔼𝔽𝔽𝔼ℝ𝕊𝕆ℕ’𝕊 𝕍𝕀𝕆𝕃𝕀ℕ (@Rust_And_Decay) October 18, 2024

This is pure projection, and everything they've done since January 2021 proves it.

You're the only thing worth watching on that network and there has to be less and less of chance they keep having you back on after the dismantling of their bs these last couple of days. — Johnny Murica 🪙 (@JohnnyMurica) October 18, 2024

Which would be a travesty, because he's fun to watch.

The only reason that they hired Stelter back was that he's that special type of shill that can say things like this with a straight face, I'd wager. https://t.co/essoVPjvPO — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) October 18, 2024

That's a skill, we suppose.

Why is it that every time I see a clip from an episode of this show, the host and half of the panel are freaking out about what the lone moderate or conservative person on the panel says? https://t.co/IZBScRcuqc — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) October 18, 2024

Because they're never challenged by people with political views even slightly different from their own.

Come for Brian doing the shrug emoji, stay for Abby Phillip rushing to defend the Honor of THE Barack Obama https://t.co/iK8ufPTmhj — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 18, 2024

Advertisement

It's just *chef's kiss* all around.

After Benghazi, Susan Rice said the attack was caused by some internet movie. To prove it, the feds arrested the guy who made the movie and made sure TV was there to record it. He had nothing to do with it. https://t.co/vGU3Sfedup — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) October 18, 2024

Don't forget this, either.

Ok, so this show is apparently one conservative dude being ganged up on by at least 4 liberal panelists and a liberal "host."



And Girdusky still beats them. https://t.co/UgHJ4NM8t1 — RBe (@RBPundit) October 18, 2024

Says everything we need to know about those Leftist 'journalists', doesn't it?