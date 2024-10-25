Philly McDonald's That Hosted Trump Hires Armed Guards to Protect It From Joyful...
Political Consultant MELTS DOWN Because Some Media Outlets Aren't Pure Dem Propaganda Hubs

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on October 25, 2024
Twitchy

Remember when diversity was the Left's cause célèbre? It's morphed into different forms over the years, most presently as DEI, but it's still the same fetid ideology. Why? Because they Left does not want diversity. They want conformity. Specifically conformity of thought.

Need proof? Just look at how they treat women and minorities who don't toe the Democratic Party platform line.

There's more proof to be found when you look at their attitudes about the media. They have a stranglehold on the vast majority of media outlets, and those outlets are staffed by diehard Dems and Leftists.

When someone doesn't adhere to the Lefty cause, such as Elon Musk and X, they lose their minds. They claim even a slightly less Leftist bias on a media platform like X is the end of democracy as we know it. Keith Olbermann is calling for Elon Musk to be arrested for his support of Trump, which is rooted in his ownership of X and belief in free speech.

But they're the good guys, y'all.

Here's political strategist Lindy Li, rendering her garments because some media outlets are completely propagandists for Kamala Harris

'Oligarchs' have hijacked a media that's 99% Democratic.

Take a chill pill, lady.

Oh, and this is her bio and header image:

Totally not biased. Not at all.

Egads.

That's not what this is about, but go on.

It's pretty darned funny.

This is the actual issue her.

It won't work out well for you.

It's no fun when the shoe is on the other foot.

She sure does.

And racism. And sexism. And bigotry.

Everything and anything except themselves and their terrible candidate and policies.

Who will you tax to pay for all your spending?

We're sure.

Same.

