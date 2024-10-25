Political Consultant MELTS DOWN Because Some Media Outlets Aren't Pure Dem Propaganda Hubs

Remember when diversity was the Left's cause célèbre? It's morphed into different forms over the years, most presently as DEI, but it's still the same fetid ideology. Why? Because they Left does not want diversity. They want conformity. Specifically conformity of thought.

Need proof? Just look at how they treat women and minorities who don't toe the Democratic Party platform line.

There's more proof to be found when you look at their attitudes about the media. They have a stranglehold on the vast majority of media outlets, and those outlets are staffed by diehard Dems and Leftists.

When someone doesn't adhere to the Lefty cause, such as Elon Musk and X, they lose their minds. They claim even a slightly less Leftist bias on a media platform like X is the end of democracy as we know it. Keith Olbermann is calling for Elon Musk to be arrested for his support of Trump, which is rooted in his ownership of X and belief in free speech.

But they're the good guys, y'all.

Here's political strategist Lindy Li, rendering her garments because some media outlets are completely propagandists for Kamala Harris

LA Times’s billionaire owner stopped the paper from endorsing Harris



Politico owner told execs to pray for Trump



Washington Post is run by Murdoch’s protégé



New York Times sanewashes Trump’s crimes



Univision made a secret deal Jared Kushner



Oligarchs have HIJACKED our media — Lindy Li (@lindyli) October 25, 2024

'Oligarchs' have hijacked a media that's 99% Democratic.

Take a chill pill, lady.

Oh, and this is her bio and header image:

Totally not biased. Not at all.

Oligarchs support Trump, their fellow oligarch, because his multi-trillion dollar tax cut for billionaires and corporations is about to expire and they’re salivating for round 2



Welfare for billionaires is the name of the game



Subscribe here: https://t.co/gvaU1tpppq https://t.co/2tGAvXp5uK — Lindy Li (@lindyli) October 25, 2024

Egads.

That's not what this is about, but go on.

It's pretty darned funny.

OR…. Just spitballing here. Harris is really that bad. — Derek Chapman, MD, MBA (@DrBullishHarami) October 25, 2024

This is the actual issue her.

Trust in the MSM is gone because they published lie after lie after lie. But don't learn anything here. Keep shoving your head up your own a**, propagandist. — Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) October 25, 2024

It won't work out well for you.

It's no fun when the rabbit has the gun is it?

Can't control the narrative anymore and you are all losing your minds. — That Kid (@KILLIN9joke) October 25, 2024

It's no fun when the shoe is on the other foot.

You must live in an alternate universe — Cliff Kochinsky (@CliffKochinsky) October 25, 2024

She sure does.

When liberals are losing...they blame the media https://t.co/KABLtJXaHD — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) October 25, 2024

And racism. And sexism. And bigotry.

Everything and anything except themselves and their terrible candidate and policies.

DEPORT THE BILLIONAIRES IN THIS COUNTRY! WE DONT NEED THEM, AND THEY HATE AMERICA!! https://t.co/NaI12wIlIx — Holly Polly (@HollyPo90784081) October 25, 2024

Who will you tax to pay for all your spending?

I'm sure you can get Norah O'Donnell to run this story. https://t.co/XJbGGX4tk4 — Dusty (@dustopian) October 25, 2024

We're sure.

If you think the mainstream media is in ANYWAY in favor of Trump,

please send me what you smokin, because it has to be good to make you this damn delusional.

I’ll DM you my address https://t.co/wcVocs1iAJ — Will. Power - Dragon🔥🔥 Truth Bringer (@KIR_bigg50) October 25, 2024

Same.