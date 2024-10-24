Red Faced Justin Trudeau Declares Canada in Crisis and Immigration Must be Slowed
WELL LOOKY HERE: Lucas Kunce Gun Range Stunt Organized by CRIMINAL Prohibited From Accessing Firearms

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on October 24, 2024
ImgFlip

Yesterday, we told you about the insanely dangerous gun range stunt put on by Lucas Kunce, a Democrat running to unseat Josh Hawley in Missouri.

It was wildly unsafe, with the participants firing high-powered rifles at steel targets at close range. A reporter was injured by ricocheting shrapnel and sharp-eyed X users noted containers of tannerite on the table (for those of you that don't know what tannerite is, it makes BIG BOOMS).

It's a miracle the event ended with a whimper, and not a bang.

But that's not the only problem with the event, as Hawley gladly pointed out:

Would you look at that.

Keep in mind that any time there's a mass shooting, usually by a deranged Leftist, Democrats like Kunce demand 'common sense' gun safety laws because they say it'll save lives.

But then they go and do this, flout every gun safety rule and fail to grasp even basic first aid (you do not need a tourniquet for that injury).

They are hypocrites. And there's no reason to listen to them when they try to limit our rights for the criminal actions of others.

Sure sounds like it.

Ouch.

Sums it up nicely.

But they'll tell us we can't own guns. Because safety.

Yeah, no one accused Democrats of being bright.

If this guy doesn't face consequences for this, no one should ever listen to Democrats on gun control ever again.

Not that we did to begin with.

Karma for sure.

Hawley really is lucky his opponent is a moron.

This writer wonders if they realizes how badly they messed up here.

Like Christmas every day from now until the election.

Tags: ADAM KINZINGER GUN SAFETY GUNS MISSOURI JOSH HAWLEY

