WELL LOOKY HERE: Lucas Kunce Gun Range Stunt Organized by CRIMINAL Prohibited From Accessing Firearms

Yesterday, we told you about the insanely dangerous gun range stunt put on by Lucas Kunce, a Democrat running to unseat Josh Hawley in Missouri.

It was wildly unsafe, with the participants firing high-powered rifles at steel targets at close range. A reporter was injured by ricocheting shrapnel and sharp-eyed X users noted containers of tannerite on the table (for those of you that don't know what tannerite is, it makes BIG BOOMS).

It's a miracle the event ended with a whimper, and not a bang.

But that's not the only problem with the event, as Hawley gladly pointed out:

So Kunce’s stunt at the fake gun range - where he shot the reporter - was organized by a criminal? Who is not supposed to have access to firearms? What is going on here pic.twitter.com/TrNmMS7Cup — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 24, 2024

Would you look at that.

Keep in mind that any time there's a mass shooting, usually by a deranged Leftist, Democrats like Kunce demand 'common sense' gun safety laws because they say it'll save lives.

But then they go and do this, flout every gun safety rule and fail to grasp even basic first aid (you do not need a tourniquet for that injury).

They are hypocrites. And there's no reason to listen to them when they try to limit our rights for the criminal actions of others.

Wait, what? A felon showcased his gun collection for Kunce & Kinzinger. 🤔 — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) October 24, 2024

Sure sounds like it.

In Kunce's defense, it would be difficult for him to find a campaign supporter who is not a registered felon. — Dr. Platimus (@SWGaspar) October 24, 2024

Ouch.

So the gun laws they cry so hard for didn't actually prevent this, and they failed to do any sort of background check for their 'range master'? — Liberty Axe 🪓 (@ThatAxeTho) October 24, 2024

Sums it up nicely.

But they'll tell us we can't own guns. Because safety.

Yeah, I noticed that in the article from the @KansasCityStar and it was the icing on the cake, dude was so happy to walk himself into possession charges just to fawn over a politico and 2 seconds of media fame. — Kevin Widner (@KevinCasperWid) October 24, 2024

Yeah, no one accused Democrats of being bright.

Any other person in America would be enjoying an ATF visit at this point in this story. — James Rardon (@JamesRardon) October 24, 2024

If this guy doesn't face consequences for this, no one should ever listen to Democrats on gun control ever again.

Not that we did to begin with.

Makes total sense. These leftists believe the laws they make and advocate for don’t apply to them. They’re smarter and wiser than the unwashed masses. I believe the word to use here is “Karma”. — Nina (@Ninabcdf) October 24, 2024

Karma for sure.

may any of my tweeps who run for public office have an opponent who gives you the opportunity to have as much fun as Hawley is having here https://t.co/xJB7plknXz — David Hines (@hradzka) October 24, 2024

Hawley really is lucky his opponent is a moron.

I'm all for @LucasKunceMO and @AdamKinzinger personally working to nullify gun laws including those against felons in possession of firearms.



It would be nice if they could take a moment to increase their focus on safety, though. https://t.co/AkbhgLM9O4 — Tim 🏴‍☠️🏴Decentralize and nullify 🏴🏴‍☠️ (@Tim_The_Sandman) October 24, 2024

This writer wonders if they realizes how badly they messed up here.

This incident with @AdamKinzinger is the gift that just keeps on giving. https://t.co/DvQRABRJaQ — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) October 24, 2024

Like Christmas every day from now until the election.