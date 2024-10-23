COWARD: Drudge Report Jumps on the 'Trump Praised Hitler!' Media Narrative Train, Locks...
THERE IT IS: Kamala Harris Favors Amnesty, and Won't Talk About Deporting Illegals

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:30 PM on October 23, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Well, this is the least shocking news ever. But it does make for great campaign ad material for Donald Trump.

Kamala Harris has long expressed opposition to laws concerning illegal immigration, going so far as to vow she'd close detention centers and re-work ICE.

Advertisement

But here she is, on video, saying she supports mass amnesty for illegals -- you know, like the Venezuelan gang members who are terrorizing apartment complexes in Aurora, CO and the monsters that killed women like Laken Riley.

Hundreds of thousands of these illegal immigrants are criminals -- murderers, rapists, and the like. Kamala wants to make them citizens.

And she opposes deporting them:

She is unfit for office.

Does she think this wins favor with Latino voters?

Cause it doesn't.

Advertisement

Absolutely enemies of America.

He sure started it.

Even though he's not sure how we got so partisan and divided.

She hates America and Americans.

She really is.

Martha Raddatz told us it's no big deal. Just a few apartment buildings, after all.

Advertisement

This would permanently alter America.

Which is the goal.

She sure is.

What's the over/under on how long it takes an anonymous campaign staffer to try and walk this back?

Our money says 18 hours.

Tags: AMNESTY BORDER SECURITY DEPORTATION ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KAMALA HARRIS

