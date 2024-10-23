THERE IT IS: Kamala Harris Favors Amnesty, and Won't Talk About Deporting Illegals

Well, this is the least shocking news ever. But it does make for great campaign ad material for Donald Trump.

Kamala Harris has long expressed opposition to laws concerning illegal immigration, going so far as to vow she'd close detention centers and re-work ICE.

But here she is, on video, saying she supports mass amnesty for illegals -- you know, like the Venezuelan gang members who are terrorizing apartment complexes in Aurora, CO and the monsters that killed women like Laken Riley.

Hundreds of thousands of these illegal immigrants are criminals -- murderers, rapists, and the like. Kamala wants to make them citizens.

And she opposes deporting them:

🚨🚨🚨



HOST: Democrats aren't talking about a "pathway to citizenship" (MASS AMNESTY) anymore.



KAMALA: "I am! I am talking about it!"



HOST: "We're talking about mass deportations."



KAMALA: "I'm not talking about..."



HOST: "What's your stance there?"



KAMALA: Mass amnesty. pic.twitter.com/VbOd62elXF — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 23, 2024

She is unfit for office.

Kamala has no idea what she is talking about.



Mass amnesty is very unpopular with Amerivan voters — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) October 23, 2024

Does she think this wins favor with Latino voters?

Cause it doesn't.

This was always their plan and their “solution” is they want us to just accept the illegals and make them citizens.



It’s the classic deep state move of causing the problem then implementing their solution that ultimately hurts Americans.



These people are the enemy of America — J (@JayTC53) October 23, 2024

Absolutely enemies of America.

This is all Obama. 100% He is responsible for all of it. He despises America and it's people and has done irreparable damage to this once great Country. — Shu77ered (@Badmoonrizn) October 23, 2024

He sure started it.

Even though he's not sure how we got so partisan and divided.

She will continue to allow illegal immigration breaking the backs of Americans to support them!

Simultaneously she’ll work to grant them all amnesty!

Murders, terrorists, rapists, child and women traffickers, gang members- all currently illegally in our country- getting handouts… — AuntLizR (@r_aunt2512) October 23, 2024

She hates America and Americans.

He walked her right into that one. Kamala is horrible at this. — AdamInHTown (@AdamInHTown) October 23, 2024

She really is.

An amnesty to live on your streets. Take your kids chair in school, take your home, drive up rent, drive up costs, take hotels, take over apts.. only a handful though https://t.co/Q7v3usovtt — Christian/clown caller outer 🤡🤡 (@ChristianNica) October 23, 2024

Martha Raddatz told us it's no big deal. Just a few apartment buildings, after all.

🚨 JUST IN: Kamala Harris just OPENLY ADMITTED she’s pushing for mass amnesty for illegal immigrants, and will refuse to deport them



This is enraging.



Mass amnesty for the 20+ MILLION illegals Kamala imported would permanently turn America into a Democrat-controlled hellscape,… pic.twitter.com/43AT5QZOUv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 23, 2024

This would permanently alter America.

Which is the goal.

Kamala Harris is a danger to America. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 23, 2024

She sure is.

Kamala wants mass amnesty for illegal immigrants.



It’s on the record now. https://t.co/hNWQWj1ykT — The Yootopian (@TheYootopian) October 23, 2024

What's the over/under on how long it takes an anonymous campaign staffer to try and walk this back?

Our money says 18 hours.