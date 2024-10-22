Nakedly Partisan: Watch How UNBELIEVABLY BIASED Our Media Have Become

The American media are an arm of the Democratic Party. They should really be forced to disclose their favorable coverage of Kamala Harris as an in-kind donation.

Advertisement

Watch this coverage of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump and see if you can spot the difference.

Holy hell.

Pretty much.

Shocking but not surprising.

Total mystery as to why this is happening.

They don’t hide it anymore because there’s no consequences for them. They have always been the propaganda wing of the Democratic Party and now they don’t even bother to disguise it. — The Alan Sanders Show 🇺🇸⚓️🐕 (@AlanJSanders) October 22, 2024

This is 100% accurate.

They gave up trying to conceal their biases quite some time ago, they're almost proud to show off their overt corruption at this point. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) October 22, 2024

They are proud because they get away with it.

“Cheney was a powerful Republican.” No powerful person loses their incumbent primary by 40 points. — Wonkapotamus Pug (@Wonkpug) October 22, 2024

That part made this writer laugh out loud.

If Cheney is a 'powerful Republican' this writer is the Queen of England.

And Wonk is right -- no powerful Republican is ousted by 40 points.

Did media ever once claim that Harris was "pushing false claims" about Biden's decline? — Andrea E (@AAC0519) October 22, 2024

Of course not. That's (D)ifferent.

There has to be a cost to this level of partisan hackery.



Their trust level is hovering just over zero, so I have no idea how it could get worse. https://t.co/lnTfoB3aHL — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) October 22, 2024

The cost comes on 11/5 when we reelect Donald Trump and make the media cry.

The media will be like, "we aren't biased at all, but if you vote for Trump, you're a piece of s**t and we will destroy your life. So get out and vote for whichever candidate you like!" https://t.co/wHGQo882vU — Typo (@TheRealTypo) October 22, 2024

That's exactly what they're saying.

Trump was right: they're the enemy of the people.

Isn’t great that Elon bought Twitter so we can see in real time what’s going on instead of the media painting every event with their narrative.



This is strong propaganda and mind control https://t.co/b5O1CqzUvn — Nest (@NestorMndoza) October 22, 2024

That's why the Left is trying to end X and ruin Elon Musk.

31% of Americans have a “Great Deal” or “Fair Amount” of "Trust" in media’s news reporting. https://t.co/mZR7FbPpGU — Phil Burnett (@Coach_Burnett) October 22, 2024

Needs to be much, much lower.

I voted for the bad orange man. I want him to win so I can watch the absolute meltdown from the press. It’ll be better than the 2016 freakout https://t.co/hnYtP5GO4b pic.twitter.com/mvyHzrCQou — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) October 22, 2024

Oh, we don't think there's enough popcorn in the world to enjoy those freakouts.

But we'll give it the old college try.

Good lord, this video. And it’s just one example. https://t.co/SvJIlweFHs — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) October 22, 2024

But there are countless others.