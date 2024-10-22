Hilarious Tweep Suggests an Alternate Name for Kamala's Townhall with Maria Shriver
CONFUSION Campaign: Kamala Staffer Clarifies Her Clarification About Fossil Fuels and We G...
BLANK PAGE: Trump Laughs It Up With Pranksters Who Show Him 'Kamala's Greatest...
Shut Up Bill! Kristol Gets WRECKED Insisting Candidate Who Got ZERO Primary Votes...
'Yes, We Klan!' Democrats Use Unintentionally Appropriate Imagery for Halloween Meme
Young Soros Playing 'Politician, Collect Them All' Is So Very Creepy
Former Mother Jones Editorial Director Recalls the Liberal Tears on the Night Trump...
EGADS! Watch Kamala Harris BUTCHER Quote About Bipartisan Politics and Even Liz Cheney...
The Official Responsible for Harris County, Texas Elections Has Not Clocked Into Work...
Donald Trump to Appear on Joe Rogan's Podcast Friday
'He Lives in America and He Can Do That': Bill Maher BODIES the...
Colbert and Other Late Night Flunkies Refuse to Get Over the Success of...
Alex Vindman’s Wife Says No One Likes the Governor They Just Reelected by...
Holy Kamala SUCKS, Batman! The Hill Asks WHAT IF Joe Biden Was Actually...

Nakedly Partisan: Watch How UNBELIEVABLY BIASED Our Media Have Become

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on October 22, 2024
Journalism meme

The American media are an arm of the Democratic Party. They should really be forced to disclose their favorable coverage of Kamala Harris as an in-kind donation.

Advertisement

Watch this coverage of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump and see if you can spot the difference.

Holy hell.

Pretty much.

Shocking but not surprising.

Total mystery as to why this is happening.

This is 100% accurate.

They are proud because they get away with it.

That part made this writer laugh out loud.

If Cheney is a 'powerful Republican' this writer is the Queen of England.

And Wonk is right -- no powerful Republican is ousted by 40 points.

Of course not. That's (D)ifferent.

The cost comes on 11/5 when we reelect Donald Trump and make the media cry.

Recommended

BLANK PAGE: Trump Laughs It Up With Pranksters Who Show Him 'Kamala's Greatest Achievements'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

That's exactly what they're saying.

Trump was right: they're the enemy of the people.

That's why the Left is trying to end X and ruin Elon Musk.

Needs to be much, much lower.

Oh, we don't think there's enough popcorn in the world to enjoy those freakouts.

But we'll give it the old college try.

But there are countless others.

Tags: CBS NEWS DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS MEDIA BIAS MEDIA LAPDOGS 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BLANK PAGE: Trump Laughs It Up With Pranksters Who Show Him 'Kamala's Greatest Achievements'
Grateful Calvin
Hilarious Tweep Suggests an Alternate Name for Kamala's Townhall with Maria Shriver
justmindy
'Yes, We Klan!' Democrats Use Unintentionally Appropriate Imagery for Halloween Meme
Aaron Walker
CONFUSION Campaign: Kamala Staffer Clarifies Her Clarification About Fossil Fuels and We Got Nothin'
Amy Curtis
'He Lives in America and He Can Do That': Bill Maher BODIES the Left for Being Free Speech Censors
Amy Curtis
Shut Up Bill! Kristol Gets WRECKED Insisting Candidate Who Got ZERO Primary Votes Will 'Defend Democracy'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BLANK PAGE: Trump Laughs It Up With Pranksters Who Show Him 'Kamala's Greatest Achievements' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement