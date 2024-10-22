Hilarious Tweep Suggests an Alternate Name for Kamala's Townhall with Maria Shriver
BLANK PAGE: Trump Laughs It Up With Pranksters Who Show Him 'Kamala's Greatest...
Shut Up Bill! Kristol Gets WRECKED Insisting Candidate Who Got ZERO Primary Votes...
'Yes, We Klan!' Democrats Use Unintentionally Appropriate Imagery for Halloween Meme
Nakedly Partisan: Watch How UNBELIEVABLY BIASED Our Media Have Become
Young Soros Playing 'Politician, Collect Them All' Is So Very Creepy
Former Mother Jones Editorial Director Recalls the Liberal Tears on the Night Trump...
EGADS! Watch Kamala Harris BUTCHER Quote About Bipartisan Politics and Even Liz Cheney...
The Official Responsible for Harris County, Texas Elections Has Not Clocked Into Work...
Donald Trump to Appear on Joe Rogan's Podcast Friday
'He Lives in America and He Can Do That': Bill Maher BODIES the...
Colbert and Other Late Night Flunkies Refuse to Get Over the Success of...
Alex Vindman’s Wife Says No One Likes the Governor They Just Reelected by...
Holy Kamala SUCKS, Batman! The Hill Asks WHAT IF Joe Biden Was Actually...

CONFUSION Campaign: Kamala Staffer Clarifies Her Clarification About Fossil Fuels and We Got Nothin'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on October 22, 2024
ArtistAngie

Yesterday, this writer told you about how Kamala Harris' campaign staffers have flip-flopped on fracking. Again.

First she was against it.

Then she was for it.

Then against it again.

Advertisement

Then for it on the campaign trail.

Then against it.

We have a headache.

But even Tylenol won't help, because here's the same campaign staffer flip-flopping on Kamala's support of fossil fuels:

More from The Free Beacon:

Camila Thorndike, a top Harris-Walz campaign climate adviser, abruptly walked back her recent comments stating that Vice President Kamala Harris would be hostile to future oil and gas drilling as president—effectively reversing her reversal of the candidate's position.

In a statement Monday, Thorndike lamented that she wasn't clear enough when she told Politico last week that Harris is not "promoting expansion" of oil drilling and suggested Harris was not fond of a provision in the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act mandating fossil fuel leases. Thorndike serves as Harris's "climate engagement director."

"I didn't explain myself clearly here," Thorndike said Monday. "Contrary to Trump's claims, the VP has not banned fracking, doesn't support banning fracking, and in fact cast the tie-breaking vote on the biggest pro-climate law ever, which, yes, opened new fracking leases. People know that's her position."

Recommended

BLANK PAGE: Trump Laughs It Up With Pranksters Who Show Him 'Kamala's Greatest Achievements'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

This writer has written a lot about Kamala during this election cycle, and she has no clue what Kamala's position on anything is.

Absolutely. We have zero reason to trust her.

So much whiplash.

No one knows what's going on. Least of all the Kamala campaign.

Par for the course.

Advertisement

Wouldn't surprise us.

This campaign is going great, y'all.

Might as well.

It's all fine. Just fine.

The Kamala campaign isn't in a tailspin. Not at all.

Tags: 2024 ENVIRONMENTALISM FOSSIL FUELS FRACKING KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BLANK PAGE: Trump Laughs It Up With Pranksters Who Show Him 'Kamala's Greatest Achievements'
Grateful Calvin
Hilarious Tweep Suggests an Alternate Name for Kamala's Townhall with Maria Shriver
justmindy
Nakedly Partisan: Watch How UNBELIEVABLY BIASED Our Media Have Become
Amy Curtis
'Yes, We Klan!' Democrats Use Unintentionally Appropriate Imagery for Halloween Meme
Aaron Walker
'He Lives in America and He Can Do That': Bill Maher BODIES the Left for Being Free Speech Censors
Amy Curtis
Shut Up Bill! Kristol Gets WRECKED Insisting Candidate Who Got ZERO Primary Votes Will 'Defend Democracy'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BLANK PAGE: Trump Laughs It Up With Pranksters Who Show Him 'Kamala's Greatest Achievements' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement