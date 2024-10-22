CONFUSION Campaign: Kamala Staffer Clarifies Her Clarification About Fossil Fuels and We Got Nothin'

Yesterday, this writer told you about how Kamala Harris' campaign staffers have flip-flopped on fracking. Again.

First she was against it.

Then she was for it.

Then against it again.

Then for it on the campaign trail.

Then against it.

We have a headache.

But even Tylenol won't help, because here's the same campaign staffer flip-flopping on Kamala's support of fossil fuels:

“Kamala Harris Climate Adviser Reverses Her Reversal of Harris's Support for Fossil Fuels” https://t.co/JVCKWDqwHE — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) October 22, 2024

More from The Free Beacon:

Camila Thorndike, a top Harris-Walz campaign climate adviser, abruptly walked back her recent comments stating that Vice President Kamala Harris would be hostile to future oil and gas drilling as president—effectively reversing her reversal of the candidate's position. In a statement Monday, Thorndike lamented that she wasn't clear enough when she told Politico last week that Harris is not "promoting expansion" of oil drilling and suggested Harris was not fond of a provision in the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act mandating fossil fuel leases. Thorndike serves as Harris's "climate engagement director." "I didn't explain myself clearly here," Thorndike said Monday. "Contrary to Trump's claims, the VP has not banned fracking, doesn't support banning fracking, and in fact cast the tie-breaking vote on the biggest pro-climate law ever, which, yes, opened new fracking leases. People know that's her position."

This writer has written a lot about Kamala during this election cycle, and she has no clue what Kamala's position on anything is.

Way too little, way to late. She will ban fracking if given the opportunity. — Kelly nichols (@Kellynicho91252) October 22, 2024

Absolutely. We have zero reason to trust her.

Get your neck braces ready lol pic.twitter.com/LomHCLQZPu — Jim Arkham (@JimArkham) October 22, 2024

So much whiplash.

what? I dont even understand what is being said. if there was only someone in this campaign that could speak to the postions. — Gaetano Luca (@Gbluca63) October 22, 2024

No one knows what's going on. Least of all the Kamala campaign.

How in the hell can anyone believe anything that comes out of this campaign. You wait 14 days before the election to be CLEAR about your stance on fossil fuel. You lie about your employment, you plagiarize multiple writings, and you switch every platform you ran on. Stupidity. — dede (@dede96686545296) October 22, 2024

Par for the course.

People may think that Harris' support of something is whimsical but that's not true.



She applies a well-known method to help her decide: pic.twitter.com/h1bDZvei72 — Gʀᴇɢ.Oʀʏᴇʟ. (@Greg_Oryel) October 22, 2024

Wouldn't surprise us.

It’s October 22nd and Kamala is deciding whether she agrees with current Kamala or previous Kamala https://t.co/R2pwlrETkK — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 22, 2024

This campaign is going great, y'all.

Sure, why not at this point. https://t.co/hVnxTfhkkL — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 22, 2024

Might as well.

It's all fine. Just fine.

The Kamala campaign isn't in a tailspin. Not at all.