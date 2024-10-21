Karine Jean-Pierre Can't Name Any Kamala Harris Policy That's Different Than Joe Biden's...
Ben Shapiro Reminds Us How UCLA Became ‘A Woke Trash Heap’
Newsweek Wants to Make Sure We All Know Pic of Trump As Steelers...
Trump McMemes, Super Sized Fun
Son of Hamas Founder SCHOOLS Ignorant Cenk Uyghur About Who is ACTUALLY the...
VIP
In Kamala's America, Women Face Death Threats for Standing Up to the Trans...
The Lincoln Project Thinks Trump's McDonald's Work Experience Will Help Him in the...
Loretta Lynch Warns of the Consequences of a Trump Win but You'll Never...
Jesse Kelly Warns Single Issue Pro-Choice Female Voters About the Future if They...
'Hypocritical Oath': Hateful Idiot Doctor Begs to Keep His Job After Saying He'd...
Tim Walz's Claim Trump Was Disrespectful to McDonald's Workers Gets a Fiery but...
Fired CNN Hack John Harwood Has BREAKING NEWS About Trump's 'Employment' at McDonald's
Mike Lee From the TOP ROPE! Utah's Based Senator Delivers K.O. to Jeff...
Salena Zito Calls Out 'Newsweek' Churnalist Trying to Destroy a Small Business Owner

SHOTS FIRED: Trump Takes Aim at Liz Cheney, Warns Michigan Arab Americans She's 'War Hawk' Like Her Dad

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on October 21, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We're not quite sure why Liz Cheney thinks she's a thing or has any influence over the election. Any actual Republican is going to ignore her, Montana voters soundly rejected her, and Democrats will go back to hating her guts the second she's no longer of use to Kamala Harris (so on or around November 6).

Advertisement

But Liz is trying to inject herself into the election because she despises Donald Trump. For his part, Trump is not pulling punches when it comes to Liz's appearance in Michigan today, talking directly to Arab American voters and reminding them what Liz (and her dad) support:

OUCH.

It's desperation, and really doesn't do anything to help Kamala or Cheney.

He really doesn't.

Yes. Check your registration and go vote.

Hard to say at this point, honestly.

Recommended

Trump McMemes, Super Sized Fun
Gordon K
Advertisement

Yes, it is.

Here we are.

Which is why certain people HATE Trump.

It is.

A couple of days ago, we told you how an MSNBC panel of Muslim voters all said they wouldn't vote for Kamala Harris, that there wasn't a single thing she could do to earn their votes.

Trump doesn't have to win over vast majorities of voting blocs; he just has to chip away enough of the voters to tilt the election in his favor. And -- given how the momentum is favoring Trump these days -- it's working.

Tags: DICK CHENEY DONALD TRUMP LIZ CHENEY MICHIGAN MIDDLE EAST MUSLIM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump McMemes, Super Sized Fun
Gordon K
Ben Shapiro Reminds Us How UCLA Became ‘A Woke Trash Heap’
Brett T.
Son of Hamas Founder SCHOOLS Ignorant Cenk Uyghur About Who is ACTUALLY the Bad Guys in Gaza
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
It's YOUR Fault: Woman Asks Why Men Don't Stop Subway Harassers, Gets WRECKED by HER OWN WORDS
Amy Curtis
Newsweek Wants to Make Sure We All Know Pic of Trump As Steelers Player Might Just Be AI Generated
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump McMemes, Super Sized Fun Gordon K
Advertisement