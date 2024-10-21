SHOTS FIRED: Trump Takes Aim at Liz Cheney, Warns Michigan Arab Americans She's 'War Hawk' Like Her Dad

We're not quite sure why Liz Cheney thinks she's a thing or has any influence over the election. Any actual Republican is going to ignore her, Montana voters soundly rejected her, and Democrats will go back to hating her guts the second she's no longer of use to Kamala Harris (so on or around November 6).

But Liz is trying to inject herself into the election because she despises Donald Trump. For his part, Trump is not pulling punches when it comes to Liz's appearance in Michigan today, talking directly to Arab American voters and reminding them what Liz (and her dad) support:

Kamala is campaigning with Liz Cheney in Michigan today, so Trump made sure Michigan Arabs knew about it.



“Liz Cheney, who, like her father, wants to go to war with every Muslim county known to mankind.” pic.twitter.com/uMqJpXn2Qs — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 21, 2024

Using Cheney just proves that the Harris campaign is unbelievably bad. — Puddintane (@imwren) October 21, 2024

Trump never disappoints with his tweets! Lmao — Morgan (@MarineDV1991) October 21, 2024

ATT. MAGA MICHIGAN: Pushback against Kamala's visit with Liz Cheney to Michigan by checking your voter registration today as today is the last day to register online/mail to vote in MI. Please reach out to those closest to you voting Trump & tell them to check their registration. — Larry (@LarryECornell) October 21, 2024

"Kamala is campaigning with Liz Cheney in Michigan today" - Is she trying to win or lose the election 🤣 — Honky "Not The Border Czar" McHonkler Ẋ (@m2AkeMePewPew) October 21, 2024

Ok this is hilarious https://t.co/ntvYCn9zKK — Rodin (@RodinsRevenge) October 21, 2024

Donald Trump understanding Arab voters better than Kamala Harris was not something I would've told you four years ago, but here we are. pic.twitter.com/w6510ClvfT — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 21, 2024

There's no major politician from either party that could issue a statement like this: I don't mean the idiosyncratic insults or grammar, but the tone, substance and merits of the claim.



Regardless what you think of Trump or what he'll do, this is the taboo worldview in DC: https://t.co/qBQsWSqsaG — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 21, 2024

Which is why certain people HATE Trump.

A couple of days ago, we told you how an MSNBC panel of Muslim voters all said they wouldn't vote for Kamala Harris, that there wasn't a single thing she could do to earn their votes.

Trump doesn't have to win over vast majorities of voting blocs; he just has to chip away enough of the voters to tilt the election in his favor. And -- given how the momentum is favoring Trump these days -- it's working.