DEVASTATING: Watch Muslim MSNBC Focus Group Say There's NOTHING Kamala Can Do to Earn Their Vote

Even though the national polls are showing a tight race, looking at the breakdown of polling among different demographic groups tells us a lot more about the presidential race.

And none of it is good for Kamala Harris. She's losing ground among even the Democratic base, and the momentum seems to be turning against her.

This MSNBC focus group, comprised of Michigan Muslims, is more bad news for Kamala.

WATCH:

OUCH.

Like a Christmas goose.

People can see right through Kamala. — MJL_Jr (@MJL_Jr) October 18, 2024

She's as transparent as glass. And so, so phony.

These folks seem sorta angry, and who can blame them. https://t.co/JchL2vEEPX — Rudi_with_a_Permit (@toxicAmeriCAN) October 18, 2024

They do and we'd like to know why.

Brutal might be an understatement 😂 https://t.co/QqKw3GAWWf — I Will Not Comply (@YouknowTheguy3) October 18, 2024

It really is.

Right?

Absolutely devastating for Kamala Harris. Every Muslim in this focus group says there’s nothing she can do to get their vote at this point.



This is in Michigan. pic.twitter.com/sUDQ53Rxt5 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 18, 2024

Michigan is a swing state Kamala needs to win.

Things are not looking good for her.

Lots of these types of red flags all over and yet I'm supposed to believe it's still a tossup? — BB (@BBBIndiana84) October 18, 2024

Yeah, there are a lot of red flags that make this writer suspect the race is not a toss-up.

Wow it's a good thing Harris passed on Shapiro for Assistant Defensive Coordinator Jazz Hands. What a bold move. https://t.co/AICJ4REOrd — Regs (@r3gulations) October 18, 2024

It was a stupid move, but one she chose to make.

And it didn't help her at all.