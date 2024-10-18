DEVASTATING: Watch Muslim MSNBC Focus Group Say There's NOTHING Kamala Can Do to Earn Their Vote

Chris Cillizza and Taylor Lorenz - Self Awareness Fail
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on October 18, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Even though the national polls are showing a tight race, looking at the breakdown of polling among different demographic groups tells us a lot more about the presidential race.

And none of it is good for Kamala Harris. She's losing ground among even the Democratic base, and the momentum seems to be turning against her.

This MSNBC focus group, comprised of Michigan Muslims, is more bad news for Kamala.

WATCH:

OUCH.

Like a Christmas goose.

She's as transparent as glass. And so, so phony.

They do and we'd like to know why.

It really is.

Right?

Michigan is a swing state Kamala needs to win.

Things are not looking good for her.

Yeah, there are a lot of red flags that make this writer suspect the race is not a toss-up.

It was a stupid move, but one she chose to make.

And it didn't help her at all.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS MICHIGAN MSNBC MUSLIM VOTERS 2024 ELECTION

