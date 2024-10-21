Newsweek Wants to Make Sure We All Know Pic of Trump As Steelers Player Might Just Be AI Generated

Poor Newsweek. They're having a very bad time of it this week. They're really, really mad about Donald Trump's campaign appearance at a Philadelphia McDonald's, and trying to act like the fact it -- like all campaign events -- was staged is some nefarious rumor.

Trump also went to Pittsburgh over the weekend to attend the Steelers game. At some point, Trump posted an image of himself dressed as a Steelers player.

Newsweek did not take that well, either.

Donald Trump has shared what is likely an AI-generated image on his Truth Social account showing him as a player for the Pittsburgh Steelers. https://t.co/lEPxiWTY2x — Newsweek (@Newsweek) October 21, 2024

'Likely an AI-generated image.'

No s**t, Sherlock.

They write:

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump posted what appears to be an AI-generated image of himself as a star NFL player on Truth Social on October 21. While in Pennsylvania yesterday, the former president not only hosted a campaign rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and served French fries at a McDonald's in Bucks County, but he also attended a Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets football game. After arriving halfway through the first quarter, the former president was welcomed by Trump Steelers fans who the former president thanked on Truth Social and he wrote, "Thank you to the Steelers fans for the great reception tonight. November 5th will be the most important day in the history of our Country! MAGA2024!!!" Verified photos of the former president at the football game on Sunday night show him in a suite at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, wearing a blue suit and a red tie.

You mean he didn't suit up and run a few plays?

We're appalled.

Not.

Get over yourselves, Newsweek.

And I thought this was real. pic.twitter.com/Gs2xIpGZ9L — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 21, 2024

Newsweek wants you to know that's 'likely AI-generated.'

This is the person who wrote this trash, so you're all aware. pic.twitter.com/LPUdCbMtLv — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) October 21, 2024

This tracks.

Very hard to tell if this is real. Could be. We may never know. pic.twitter.com/neIRhKqGeI — It’s Ma’am, PhDelightful 🇺🇸 (@ItsGoneAwry) October 21, 2024

It'll remain a mystery.

In last 12 hours the left actually thought President Trump got a job at McDonald’s and is a Pittsburgh Steelers lineman. You can’t make this s**t up..🤣 — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) October 21, 2024

They're not coping well with this.

These are obviously Trump’s real guns pic.twitter.com/TLvNuOEfTf — Storm (@stormrobinson) October 21, 2024

Obviously.

“Likely AI” 😂😭😭😭 you are all so broken — It’s Ma’am, PhDelightful 🇺🇸 (@ItsGoneAwry) October 21, 2024

Broken beyond repair.

It is misinformation. Donald Trump previously played for the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/N7tb7Xtbya — Steve Dallas (@hodgepodge80s) October 21, 2024

EL. OH. EL.

Now this writer is gonna need AI images of Trump as a member of every NFL team.

He was on the Steel Curtain teams of the 70s. Heck of a linebacker. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 21, 2024

Heh.

Wait just a minute?!!! You're telling me Donald Trump is NOT a linebacker for the Steelers?!! pic.twitter.com/riOXTTPFJk — Bearded Hodl (The leather working Bitcoiner) (@BeardedHodl) October 21, 2024

Hold up, he's NOT a Steelers linebacker?!

Thank you Newsweek for doing the tough work of combatting misinformation. I thought this picture was real until I read your top notch reporting. pic.twitter.com/iNFC70qtX5 — Frankie G (@IamnotDescartes) October 21, 2024

Trump sure had everyone fooled.

Bulls**t. He was a key player in the Steel Curtain. That’s where he got the Wall idea from. https://t.co/cSqaQRicmL — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) October 21, 2024

It's fact.

Someone from Adult Protective Services needs to check on the folks at Newsweek to be sure everyone is ok over there. https://t.co/6W5FWh1AuM — TheFarmersBookshelf (@1947Farmall) October 21, 2024

They are not okay. Not at all.

Peabody Award winning journalismising right here. https://t.co/6oLaaTPskk — Stacey-AA7YA 🇺🇸🎙️ 📻🎧 (@AA7YA) October 21, 2024

No, no, no. This is Pulitzer material right here.

How can you not love how ridiculous this has become? https://t.co/qsegvlBBm8 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 21, 2024

Oh, we do. It's beyond ridiculous.

The press is now trying to suppress Trump’s hall of fame career as a tight end for the Steelers https://t.co/ohQKy7AnP1 — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) October 21, 2024

Aaaaaaand now we're dead.

You don't despise the media enough. You really don't.