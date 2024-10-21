Newsweek Wants to Make Sure We All Know Pic of Trump As Steelers Player Might Just Be AI Generated

SNL 'Comedian' Has an Interesting Take as to Why Gaza Lacks Human Rights...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on October 21, 2024
Twitchy

Poor Newsweek. They're having a very bad time of it this week. They're really, really mad about Donald Trump's campaign appearance at a Philadelphia McDonald's, and trying to act like the fact it -- like all campaign events -- was staged is some nefarious rumor.

Trump also went to Pittsburgh over the weekend to attend the Steelers game. At some point, Trump posted an image of himself dressed as a Steelers player.

Newsweek did not take that well, either.

'Likely an AI-generated image.'

No s**t, Sherlock.

They write:

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump posted what appears to be an AI-generated image of himself as a star NFL player on Truth Social on October 21. 

While in Pennsylvania yesterday, the former president not only hosted a campaign rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and served French fries at a McDonald's in Bucks County, but he also attended a Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets football game.

After arriving halfway through the first quarter, the former president was welcomed by Trump Steelers fans who the former president thanked on Truth Social and he wrote, "Thank you to the Steelers fans for the great reception tonight. November 5th will be the most important day in the history of our Country! MAGA2024!!!"

Verified photos of the former president at the football game on Sunday night show him in a suite at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, wearing a blue suit and a red tie.

You mean he didn't suit up and run a few plays?

We're appalled.

Not.

Get over yourselves, Newsweek.

Newsweek wants you to know that's 'likely AI-generated.'

This tracks.

It'll remain a mystery.

They're not coping well with this.

Obviously.

Broken beyond repair.

EL. OH. EL.

Now this writer is gonna need AI images of Trump as a member of every NFL team.

Heh.

Hold up, he's NOT a Steelers linebacker?!

Advertisement

Trump sure had everyone fooled.

It's fact.

They are not okay. Not at all.

No, no, no. This is Pulitzer material right here.

Oh, we do. It's beyond ridiculous.

Aaaaaaand now we're dead.

You don't despise the media enough. You really don't.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP FOOTBALL NEWSWEEK NFL PITTSBURGH 2024 ELECTION

