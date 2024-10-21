Laurence Tribe's Terminal Case of TDS Leads Him to Accuse TRUMP of Leaking Israeli Intel to Iran

This is a special kind of stupid, but Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) is endemic on the Left these days. And it clearly causes brain damage.

Yesterday, we told you about a leak of Israeli intelligence detailing plans against Iran. The leak had to come from the Biden-Harris administration. Who? We'll probably never know, although we can speculate.

But Laurence Tribe has done some detective work and he thinks he knows who the real leaker is.

You'll never guess who.

Intelligence officials told CNN that the leak of classified docs on Israel’s plans to strike Iran was likely to have come from someone getting top secret briefings who had an interest in discrediting Biden/Harris. Hmmm. Who in the world might that be? 🤔 — Laurence Tribe 🇺🇦 ⚖️ (@tribelaw) October 20, 2024

Gee. We wonder who he's implicating.

Except, well, that theory doesn't hold up under even basic scrutiny.

Trump doesn't get intelligence briefings at all - he rejected them until the election, specifically to avoid this kind of false allegation. How do you not know that? — Ben B@dejo (@BenTelAviv) October 21, 2024

This writer was unaware of this factoid, but it's true. And precisely to avoid accusations like Tribe's.

Here's the Axios report on this from August:



Former President Trump told the Daily Mail he will decline to receive intelligence briefings during his campaign to avoid being accused of leaking information. Why it matters: The briefings offered to presidential nominees are intended to help them understand and prepare for the national security challenges they could face in office.

Briefings also help candidates ensure that they don't say anything that undermines U.S. national security, former acting CIA Director Michael Morell explained in a Q&A with the Center for Presidential Transition. Between the lines: Trump faces federal charges for allegedly mishandling classified documents. That scandal has further damaged his already strained relationship with the U.S. intelligence community.

In 2021, President Biden withdrew Trump's access to classified briefings, which former presidents are typically entitled to, citing his predecessor's "erratic behavior."

U.S. intelligence agencies had planned to provide Trump with briefings once he secured the Republican nomination, per NBC News.

Trump was already POTUS, so this writer doesn't think the preparation for candidates is as urgent as someone who hadn't been POTUS.

But it really is a 'heads we win, tails you lose' scenario with the Left.

Was likely is code for I have no evidence so trust me, bro, while we plant the seeds of another false narrative to interfere with a presidential election. The 30% of people who believe this stupidity are already voting for Harris. — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) October 21, 2024

All of this.

You think that’s more likely than the woman at DOD who was working on behalf of the Iranian government? — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) October 21, 2024

Nah. Not when he can blame BAD ORANGE MAN.

Surrender the fantasy sweetie — Lisa Says (@LisaPurdue2) October 20, 2024

This made this writer chuckle.

Does anyone remember when you would think that 'Harvard lawyer' would have been an impressive credential? — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) October 21, 2024

We sure do.

How the mighty have fallen.

Here's video of Trump saying he's avoiding briefings to avoid such accusations.

Trump has refused to get intelligence briefings during the campaign so the briefings couldn't be weaponized as Larry is trying to do here. https://t.co/QRpw97pcnw — S. Easland (@sdeasland1) October 20, 2024

This was a surprisingly prescient move.

You’re insinuating that it could have been Trump, but everyone with a brain and an IQ over 80 knows that Trump has refused the security briefings so that LIARS like you can’t falsely accuse him. Nice try, LIAR Tribe. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) October 20, 2024

He's a liar.

Look, Larry, if you're gonna use Seth Abrhamson's schtick, you gotta do it right. One tweet ain't enough.

You need a thread of at a least 150 tweets chock full of bulls**t.

One little BS tweet is amateur hour, baby. https://t.co/lAqePnZ3AG — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) October 21, 2024

These are rookie numbers, Larry.

Some of you may be too young to remember this but there was a time, a long time ago, when Laurence Tribe was considered to be a serious person https://t.co/5VqD1enp6O — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 21, 2024

He is a very unserious person these days.

Mr Tribe, might I suggest that if you really want your candidate to lose, you continue to push the idea that it was Trump as hard as you can.



Don't let the fact that he refused intelligence briefings until after the election stop you.



The leak came from the State Dept. https://t.co/EmIej0hquA — Victoria (@TheVikkiVerse) October 21, 2024

It did. And probably high up in the State Department, in this writer's personal opinion.

When I was in law school, Tribe was considered a major scholar in constitutional law. Textbooks cited him frequently.



It's such a trip seeing him now spouting anti-Trump conspiracies on Twitter. https://t.co/ImR3Mr2xpQ — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) October 21, 2024

Another terminal case of TDS absolutely wrecking a once-respected lawyer.