Laurence Tribe's Terminal Case of TDS Leads Him to Accuse TRUMP of Leaking Israeli Intel to Iran

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on October 21, 2024
ABC

This is a special kind of stupid, but Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) is endemic on the Left these days. And it clearly causes brain damage.

Yesterday, we told you about a leak of Israeli intelligence detailing plans against Iran. The leak had to come from the Biden-Harris administration. Who? We'll probably never know, although we can speculate.

But Laurence Tribe has done some detective work and he thinks he knows who the real leaker is.

You'll never guess who.

Gee. We wonder who he's implicating.

Except, well, that theory doesn't hold up under even basic scrutiny.

This writer was unaware of this factoid, but it's true. And precisely to avoid accusations like Tribe's.

Here's the Axios report on this from August:


Former President Trump told the Daily Mail he will decline to receive intelligence briefings during his campaign to avoid being accused of leaking information.

Why it matters: The briefings offered to presidential nominees are intended to help them understand and prepare for the national security challenges they could face in office.


  • Briefings also help candidates ensure that they don't say anything that undermines U.S. national security, former acting CIA Director Michael Morell explained in a Q&A with the Center for Presidential Transition.

Between the lines: Trump faces federal charges for allegedly mishandling classified documents.

  • That scandal has further damaged his already strained relationship with the U.S. intelligence community.
  • In 2021, President Biden withdrew Trump's access to classified briefings, which former presidents are typically entitled to, citing his predecessor's "erratic behavior."
  • U.S. intelligence agencies had planned to provide Trump with briefings once he secured the Republican nomination, per NBC News.

Trump was already POTUS, so this writer doesn't think the preparation for candidates is as urgent as someone who hadn't been POTUS.

But it really is a 'heads we win, tails you lose' scenario with the Left.

All of this.

Nah. Not when he can blame BAD ORANGE MAN.

This made this writer chuckle.

We sure do.

How the mighty have fallen.

Here's video of Trump saying he's avoiding briefings to avoid such accusations.

This was a surprisingly prescient move.

He's a liar.

These are rookie numbers, Larry.

He is a very unserious person these days.

It did. And probably high up in the State Department, in this writer's personal opinion.

Another terminal case of TDS absolutely wrecking a once-respected lawyer.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP IRAN ISRAEL LEAK STATE DEPARTMENT TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME

