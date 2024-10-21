'Hypocritical Oath': Hateful Idiot Doctor Begs to Keep His Job After Saying He'd Gladly Vanish All Jews

We're not sure what drives people to post openly bigoted things or blatant calls for genocide on social media, but -- as Twitchy has reported countless times -- people do it. Frequently.

Advertisement

Many times, it's Leftists who genuinely seem to think they're above consequences and can say whatever they want with little to no repercussions.

Here's a doctor -- a doctor -- openly calling for the vanishing of all Jews. Then realizing maybe it's a bad, bad idea to say this publicly:

"I'm doctor who would like to kill all Jews."



One day later:



"Sorry, you know I'm a great guy, please don't fire me." pic.twitter.com/CkGtdQG35H — JNich (@Jsp_Nic) October 20, 2024

He should be fired. And stripped of his license.

How can any Jewish patient or any employer trust he would make sound, ethical medical decisions that have the best interests and outcomes of Jewish patients in mind?

They can't.

And apparently his 'Come to Allah' moment only lasted a short time.

Meet @Doctor_N_masih, a medical doctor:



1. He calls for death of all Jews

2. Fearing revocation of his medical license, he posts an apology

3. A few hours later, he reposts a comment wishing death for an injured Israeli



Imagine being his patient 🤯

_ pic.twitter.com/vrbWs0yt7Y — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) October 20, 2024

What a vile creature.

And this writer thought doctors were smart. Guess hate makes you stupid.

Hypocritical oath. 😂

I suppose this doctor took the correct oath given his outlook.



For the rest of us it's the Hippocratic oath:



"An oath embodying the duties and obligations of physicians, usually taken by those about to enter upon the practice of medicine."… — Richard Watson (@AmerigoWatson) October 21, 2024

He got it right with the 'hypocritical' oath.

Yeah being an antisemite and being a dumbass (even if you are a doctor) tend to go hand in hand. — JNich (@Jsp_Nic) October 21, 2024

Yep. It's what makes you think the Greek flag is the Israeli flag.

How did this doctor not lose his work already? — ohad bracha (@obredpigeons) October 21, 2024

A doctor posting such vile things about any other group would have been fired and stripped of his license in the blink of an eye.

LOL

He literally told the public that he wants every jew to be murdered by himself — DeafProphet (@deafprophet) October 21, 2024

And the fact he's a doctor -- with the power to make life and death decisions -- should terrify everyone.

It's not inaccurate.

Advertisement

Life comes at you fast. https://t.co/yv8qgThDKz — Noah Fence (@tilh16) October 21, 2024

Real fast.

🤬🤬🤬

Not only should he be fired but he should be struck off every Medical Regulatory body in any European and Western country he ever worked in..

'Jews today and Christians tomorrow'

We don't need anyone to lose their life because of him. https://t.co/zKfUCF5F7n — Margaret O' Shea (@Margare27461789) October 21, 2024

All of this.

I would love to see a single Israeli who has been on state tv calling for the extermination of all Arabs, the annihilation of every man woman and child in Gaza, apologise.



I’ve never seen a retraction from Eyal Golan to his “kill every last person” comment, or Kan news for… https://t.co/pupVF978SH — BennyAdam (@BennyAdamTalks) October 21, 2024

Because no Israeli believes this. Despite the Left accusing them of 'genocide' on the daily.