SHOTS FIRED: Trump Takes Aim at Liz Cheney, Warns Michigan Arab Americans She's...
Loretta Lynch Warns of the Consequences of a Trump Win but You'll Never...
Jesse Kelly Warns Single Issue Pro-Choice Female Voters About the Future if They...
Tim Walz's Claim Trump Was Disrespectful to McDonald's Workers Gets a Fiery but...
Fired CNN Hack John Harwood Has BREAKING NEWS About Trump's 'Employment' at McDonald's
Mike Lee From the TOP ROPE! Utah's Based Senator Delivers K.O. to Jeff...
Salena Zito Calls Out 'Newsweek' Churnalist Trying to Destroy a Small Business Owner
Donald Trump a Pittsburgh Steeler? Newsweek Afraid to Blow Whistle on Obvious AI...
It's YOUR Fault: Woman Asks Why Men Don't Stop Subway Harassers, Gets WRECKED...
McDonald’s Is Proud to Hear of Kamala Harris’ ‘Fond Memories of Working Under...
VIP
When Did Drudge Turn Into a Giant Sack of Suckage?
Kamala Harris Insists She Won't Continue Biden Policies, but NO ONE Believes She'll...
Tim Walz Has the Trophies to Prove He’s a Better Shot Than His...
Laurence Tribe's Terminal Case of TDS Leads Him to Accuse TRUMP of Leaking...

'Hypocritical Oath': Hateful Idiot Doctor Begs to Keep His Job After Saying He'd Gladly Vanish All Jews

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on October 21, 2024

We're not sure what drives people to post openly bigoted things or blatant calls for genocide on social media, but -- as Twitchy has reported countless times -- people do it. Frequently.

Advertisement

Many times, it's Leftists who genuinely seem to think they're above consequences and can say whatever they want with little to no repercussions.

Here's a doctor -- a doctor -- openly calling for the vanishing of all Jews. Then realizing maybe it's a bad, bad idea to say this publicly:

He should be fired. And stripped of his license.

How can any Jewish patient or any employer trust he would make sound, ethical medical decisions that have the best interests and outcomes of Jewish patients in mind?

They can't.

And apparently his 'Come to Allah' moment only lasted a short time.

What a vile creature.

And this writer thought doctors were smart. Guess hate makes you stupid.

Recommended

It's YOUR Fault: Woman Asks Why Men Don't Stop Subway Harassers, Gets WRECKED by HER OWN WORDS
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

He got it right with the 'hypocritical' oath.

Yep. It's what makes you think the Greek flag is the Israeli flag.

A doctor posting such vile things about any other group would have been fired and stripped of his license in the blink of an eye.

And the fact he's a doctor -- with the power to make life and death decisions -- should terrify everyone.

It's not inaccurate.

Advertisement

Real fast.

All of this.

Because no Israeli believes this. Despite the Left accusing them of 'genocide' on the daily.

Tags: ANTISEMITISM DOCTOR JEWISH JEWS MUSLIM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It's YOUR Fault: Woman Asks Why Men Don't Stop Subway Harassers, Gets WRECKED by HER OWN WORDS
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Loretta Lynch Warns of the Consequences of a Trump Win but You'll Never Guess What She's Doing Now
justmindy
Mike Lee From the TOP ROPE! Utah's Based Senator Delivers K.O. to Jeff Flake's Pro-Kamala Argument
Amy Curtis
Jesse Kelly Warns Single Issue Pro-Choice Female Voters About the Future if They Don't Wake Up
justmindy
Tim Walz's Claim Trump Was Disrespectful to McDonald's Workers Gets a Fiery but Mostly Peaceful Roasting
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
It's YOUR Fault: Woman Asks Why Men Don't Stop Subway Harassers, Gets WRECKED by HER OWN WORDS Amy Curtis
Advertisement