Dumb Bigot Rips Down Flag in an Act of Anti-Semitism Before Realizing it's ACTUALLY a Greek Flag (WATCH)

Well, bigots aren't generally the most intelligent people and apparently flags are very confusing.

This fighter for justice ripped down Greek flags, mistaking them for Israeli flags. She compensates for her lack of knowledge with fervent belief in the holiness of her cause. pic.twitter.com/XaseBlxAhn — Mike (@Doranimated) October 16, 2024

An Anti-Semite ripped down a blue and white flag believing it was the flag of Israel. It's actually the flag of Greece. What did pitas and the Olympics ever do to you?

Look, the Greeks also had it coming. Let's not pretend on this. https://t.co/NUQY7w6F4J — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 16, 2024

We must stop the scourge that is the Greeks.

Self-righteous ignorance of the most ridiculous kind. https://t.co/8GJeiFwOy1 — Nicholas A. Christakis (@NAChristakis) October 16, 2024

The crosses weren't a clue? https://t.co/8g8dUWp3y8 — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) October 16, 2024

One would think that may have sparked some questions.

Not to the kind of moron who's pro-Hamas, I mean "pro-Palestine"" — Better Scotusblog (@BetterScotus) October 16, 2024

Touche.

Having made a complete fool of herself, her next thought is, "This is great content, I must share it." — Lefty's Cheap Hotel (@JrWannamaker) October 16, 2024

That's the craziest part. The idiot who did it shared it themselves.

Indeed, what has Athens to do with Jerusalem? https://t.co/4FejrSdLgT — Nick Clairmont (@NickClairmont1) October 16, 2024

That would be an interesting answer.

And yet she still posted it to TikTok to get validation from her equally stupid internet friends that harassing Jews is cool https://t.co/ULZnbfWnZU — Jen Monroe (@thatjenmonroe) October 16, 2024

That's the scary part. Even looking dumb, she believes this will give her credibility with her followers.

Kid thought she was protesting the genocide of Persians by Greeks at the battle of Marathon. https://t.co/KfdwXTIbyt — Chris Lee (@ChrisLe00857089) October 16, 2024

These anti-Israel people aren't just deranged. They're also terribly ignorant in the most basic national-flag knowledge. https://t.co/W3zAEyNmcx — One of several Jeff Goldmans (@TheJeffGoldman) October 16, 2024

They are just so loud and wrong.

Begging, pleading with people to stop confessing their crimes on social media. https://t.co/0WUtkvp5WH — Andrew "The Kid" Glidden (@asglidden) October 16, 2024

In this latest installment of dumb criminals.

My G-d is she stupid! https://t.co/susRAKo8eg — Frumious Falafel (@FrumiousFalafel) October 16, 2024

This is identity politics in a nutshell. https://t.co/OYSYxgBakG — Stéphane Surprenant (@S_Surprenant) October 16, 2024

Who did it better pic.twitter.com/G2lhtKqy1k — JFC (@resbizmag) October 16, 2024

That's a hard call.

"Greece. Uruguay. The United States. It's all Israeli to me!!!" — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) October 16, 2024

All blue and white flags are Israel! Who knew?

Hell yeah. Down with Zeus and all the monsters on Olympus! — AC Super Nut (@AC_Super_Nut) October 16, 2024

They've held all the power for far too long.

True. They did give us John Stamos. — Joe (@flashgordonfann) October 16, 2024

This was one of their greatest gift's to humanity.