The Atlantic Says No One Knows How to Stop the Shoplifting Surge, Except...
Boo-Hoo: MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Thought Bret Baier Was 'Shockingly Rude'
LOL! J.D. Vance Jokes Trump Will Stop the Abomination That Is Graeter’s Chili-Flavored...
'I'm Speaking': Bret Baier Interviews Kamala Harris
The Replies to Rachel Vindman Vowing to Leave Twitter/X After the Election Are...
Kamala Harris Thinks That Donald Trump Is Becoming More and More Unstable
Politico Hammered by Reality Checks After Noting How Backing Trump Isn't Profiting Elon...
The AP Has an INTERESTING Name for Al Roker's Thanksgiving Side Dish and...
Joe Biden Says He Wants to See Donald Trump Sentenced to Prison
Where's the Party of Women? Female Inmates in MN Prisons Say Trans Transfers...
Brian Stelter: Fox Viewers Expect Bret Baier to Treat Kamala Harris With ‘Extreme...
Donald Trump Destroys Lame Reporter! CNN Panel Goes Down in Flames!
You'll Be NOT Shocked to Learn Government FAILED to Vet Afghan Suspect Behind...
Consumers Say FTC's New 'Click to Cancel' Rules Push All the Right Buttons

Dumb Bigot Rips Down Flag in an Act of Anti-Semitism Before Realizing it's ACTUALLY a Greek Flag (WATCH)

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:20 PM on October 16, 2024
AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos

Well, bigots aren't generally the most intelligent people and apparently flags are very confusing.

Advertisement

An Anti-Semite ripped down a blue and white flag believing it was the flag of Israel. It's actually the flag of Greece. What did pitas and the Olympics ever do to you?

We must stop the scourge that is the Greeks.

One would think that may have sparked some questions.

Touche.

That's the craziest part. The idiot who did it shared it themselves.

Recommended

'I'm Speaking': Bret Baier Interviews Kamala Harris
Brett T.
Advertisement

That would be an interesting answer.

That's the scary part. Even looking dumb, she believes this will give her credibility with her followers.

They are just so loud and wrong.

In this latest installment of dumb criminals.

Advertisement

That's a hard call.

All blue and white flags are Israel! Who knew?

They've held all the power for far too long.

This was one of their greatest gift's to humanity.

Tags: DEMOCRAT ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'I'm Speaking': Bret Baier Interviews Kamala Harris
Brett T.
Boo-Hoo: MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Thought Bret Baier Was 'Shockingly Rude'
Brett T.
The Replies to Rachel Vindman Vowing to Leave Twitter/X After the Election Are GOLD
FuzzyChimp
The Atlantic Says No One Knows How to Stop the Shoplifting Surge, Except for EVERYONE on X
Amy Curtis
LOL! J.D. Vance Jokes Trump Will Stop the Abomination That Is Graeter’s Chili-Flavored Ice Cream
Amy Curtis
The AP Has an INTERESTING Name for Al Roker's Thanksgiving Side Dish and HILARITY Ensues
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'I'm Speaking': Bret Baier Interviews Kamala Harris Brett T.
Advertisement