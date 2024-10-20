DELUSIONAL: MSNBC's Jonathan Lemire Wants Us to Believe Trump Is Going to Seize Power Even If He Loses

The Left will always reveal what and how they really think, if you give them the time and the space to open their mouths. There's no bigger delusion on the Left than the notion Donald Trump is somehow a dictator who will undermine democracy and take power.

He served his term, lost in 2020, and left office. Now he's running for election again and in 16 days people will get to decide whether or not they want him to be president.

Worst. Dictator. Ever.

But the reality of living through a Trump presidency gets lost in the Left's hysteria.

A good example of this today is Jonathan Lemire, who shares this article thinking Trump will somehow take power if he loses the election:

The Very Real Scenario Where Trump Loses and Takes Power Anyway https://t.co/QmAR8TRQ4S — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) October 20, 2024

LOL WUT?!

Politico writes:

Four years ago, a sitting president — rejected by American voters — attempted to seize a second term anyway, plunging the nation into confusion, conflict and, in its last gasp, violence. Now, Donald Trump’s political comeback has revived a sense of dread among the officials and institutions who stood in his way last time: Could it happen again? Dozens of interviews with people deeply familiar or involved with the election process point to a clear consensus: Not only could Trump make a second attempt at overturning an election he loses, he and his allies are already laying the groundwork.

He did not attempt to seize a second term. They are not 'laying the groundwork' to overturn this election. This is a lie. Or, more accurately, that misinformation the Left hates so much.

But we suppose it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

The very real scenario where your skull collapses to due the pressure exerted on it my your never ending visual examination of your own rectum. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 20, 2024





Perfect.

‘The very real scenario where Harris loses and refuses to certify the election and stay in power anyway’ — 5% NaCl (Salty) (@TwoRulesOfWar) October 20, 2024

Jamie Raskin has already said -- multiple times -- they won't certify the election if Trump wins.

You all are completely unhinged.



You’d be much happier if you just accept that Trump will win this thing; due in large part to Democrats running the worst candidate and campaign imaginable. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 20, 2024

Completely unhinged.

The job of the American journalist is to be painfully stupid while being annoyingly smug about it. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) October 20, 2024

Lemire nailed it.

He's been a private citizen since 1/20/21. If he loses, he'll remain a private citizen.



1. If he was going to seize power, why hasn't he done it already?



2. If a private citizen can seize power, why hasn't anyone ever done it?



Take as much time as you need, Jon. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) October 20, 2024

Jon might pull a muscle thinking about this, though.

Stay off the drugs pic.twitter.com/opHImLPa9w — Mark 🥓🍌🐊 🇮🇱 (@PitmasterMark69) October 20, 2024

Or share them so we're all so delusional.

"Sure, Kamala is the s**ttiest candidate we've ever offered our voters, but here's a fantasy about Trump you should read." — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) October 20, 2024

Bingo.

Any scenarios where Harris loses and tries to take power anyway, or no? https://t.co/AZO0KDb5xO — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 20, 2024

This is far more likely.

She's the sitting VP, after all.

This is not a serious person and these types of moronic attempts at fear mongering are the types of speech the left will protect while labeling rational questions about healthcare policy as misinformation. https://t.co/em9vNbAY8b — Scott Paterno, Just a Guy (@ScottPaterno) October 20, 2024

Things they don't like get classified as 'misinformation' while they spout insane theories about Trump seizing power.

In 2004, I had people, including one person who is now a sitting Congressman, tell me with utter sincerity that W was going to cancel the elections.



Not only is that article boring, it is nothing new. https://t.co/CXLDhlUHYi — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) October 20, 2024

And they'll do it again in 2028, 2032, 2036.

Dear Everyone,



“Power” in the United States is derived from the law.



You can’t “take power” in the United States by any other means other than the law. It’s called the Constitution.



Take a civics class. https://t.co/Z4mwVJTC16 — RBe (@RBPundit) October 20, 2024

This is correct.

But remember: the Left doesn't follow the law when they don't like it. So it tracks they'd project their lawlessness on their political opponents.

This is extremely simple.



Trump fought to win last time. He used all the legal means at his disposal to push the result to his favor.



The official result went against him.



He then stepped aside.



There’s no reason to think he’d do differently this time. https://t.co/jxuvQLwlgJ — Pudge (@pudgenet) October 20, 2024

No reason at all.

Four bylines. Four, on completely insane conspiracy hypothetical. https://t.co/G0oOMUUmcZ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 20, 2024

Journalism. Or something.

They are definitely not okay.