DELUSIONAL: MSNBC's Jonathan Lemire Wants Us to Believe Trump Is Going to Seize Power Even If He Loses

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on October 20, 2024
Journalism meme

The Left will always reveal what and how they really think, if you give them the time and the space to open their mouths. There's no bigger delusion on the Left than the notion Donald Trump is somehow a dictator who will undermine democracy and take power.

He served his term, lost in 2020, and left office. Now he's running for election again and in 16 days people will get to decide whether or not they want him to be president.

Worst. Dictator. Ever.

But the reality of living through a Trump presidency gets lost in the Left's hysteria.

A good example of this today is Jonathan Lemire, who shares this article thinking Trump will somehow take power if he loses the election:

LOL WUT?!

Politico writes:

Four years ago, a sitting president — rejected by American voters — attempted to seize a second term anyway, plunging the nation into confusion, conflict and, in its last gasp, violence.

Now, Donald Trump’s political comeback has revived a sense of dread among the officials and institutions who stood in his way last time: Could it happen again?

Dozens of interviews with people deeply familiar or involved with the election process point to a clear consensus: Not only could Trump make a second attempt at overturning an election he loses, he and his allies are already laying the groundwork.

He did not attempt to seize a second term. They are not 'laying the groundwork' to overturn this election. This is a lie. Or, more accurately, that misinformation the Left hates so much.

McDonald J. Trump: He Did It! President Trump Makes McDonald's Fries (WATCH)
FuzzyChimp
But we suppose it's (D)ifferent when they do it.


Perfect.

Jamie Raskin has already said -- multiple times -- they won't certify the election if Trump wins.

Completely unhinged.

Lemire nailed it.

Jon might pull a muscle thinking about this, though.

Or share them so we're all so delusional.

Bingo.

This is far more likely.

She's the sitting VP, after all.

Things they don't like get classified as 'misinformation' while they spout insane theories about Trump seizing power.

And they'll do it again in 2028, 2032, 2036.

This is correct.

But remember: the Left doesn't follow the law when they don't like it. So it tracks they'd project their lawlessness on their political opponents.

No reason at all.

Journalism. Or something.

They are definitely not okay.

