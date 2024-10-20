Things Are Going SO BADLY for Hamas, Even Al-Qaeda's Telling Them to Throw in the Towel

AOC Suggests Democrats Interrupt Football Fans and Bug Them to Vote and the...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on October 20, 2024
ImgFlip

Israel has been pummeling Hamas and Hezbollah since the October 7, 2023 terror attacks. This week, the IDF took out Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas and mastermind behind last year's attack. 

He died like a coward, throwing a stick at the drone that found his hideout in Rafah.

It was humiliating, despite all the cope we saw on X, and even fellow terror group Al-Qaeda are telling Hamas to give it up:

What a time to be alive.

More from The Times of Israel:

An adviser to Al-Qaeda’s likely current leader is calling for Hamas to release its Israeli hostages held in Gaza, according to an American jihadist monitoring organization, SITE.

The online declaration was made yesterday by Mustafa Hamid, also known as Abu Walid al-Masri, who is the father-in-law of Saif al-Adel, the man widely believed to now head Al-Qaeda, according to SITE.

In it, Hamid claims the attention given to recovering the Israeli hostages held by Hamas since October 7, 2023, both dead and alive, is overshadowing the fate of Palestinian security prisoners being held by Israel.

Will Hamas listen?

Israel seems bound and determined to eradicate Hamas and Hezbollah, and Al-Qaeda knows they'd be next.

Big time.

That's when you know you've gone too far.

It's pure self-preservation on the part of Al-Qaeda.

Wild, isn't it?

Time will tell.

Turn 'em into Swiss cheese.

Every Western Leftist will continue to do just that.

They'll never connect these dots, however.

Very wild.

Israel will keep picking them off until they do.

