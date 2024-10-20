Things Are Going SO BADLY for Hamas, Even Al-Qaeda's Telling Them to Throw in the Towel

Israel has been pummeling Hamas and Hezbollah since the October 7, 2023 terror attacks. This week, the IDF took out Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas and mastermind behind last year's attack.

Advertisement

He died like a coward, throwing a stick at the drone that found his hideout in Rafah.

It was humiliating, despite all the cope we saw on X, and even fellow terror group Al-Qaeda are telling Hamas to give it up:

BREAKING:



Al Qaeda calls on Hamas to release the Israeli hostages.



The announcement was made yesterday by Abu Walid al-Masri, a senior advisor and father-in-law of Saif al-Adel, the leader of Al-Qaeda. pic.twitter.com/Fr0fdY3yJe — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 19, 2024

What a time to be alive.

More from The Times of Israel:

An adviser to Al-Qaeda’s likely current leader is calling for Hamas to release its Israeli hostages held in Gaza, according to an American jihadist monitoring organization, SITE. The online declaration was made yesterday by Mustafa Hamid, also known as Abu Walid al-Masri, who is the father-in-law of Saif al-Adel, the man widely believed to now head Al-Qaeda, according to SITE. In it, Hamid claims the attention given to recovering the Israeli hostages held by Hamas since October 7, 2023, both dead and alive, is overshadowing the fate of Palestinian security prisoners being held by Israel.

Will Hamas listen?

Al Qeada is feeling the pressure.

Israel is changing the Middle East and no terrorist organization is safe. — Clark_a 🎗️🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@clarkA418) October 19, 2024

Israel seems bound and determined to eradicate Hamas and Hezbollah, and Al-Qaeda knows they'd be next.

When Al Qaeda is the reasonable one you know you f**ked up — Sarx88 (@Sarx88) October 19, 2024

Big time.

A Jihadist telling a Jihadist "You've gone too far"... — H3rnan Arber (@HernanArber) October 19, 2024

That's when you know you've gone too far.

I googled around a bit and this seems real.



What. https://t.co/z39oXv3xrw — Rafi DeMogge רפי דמוג (@HeTows) October 19, 2024

It's pure self-preservation on the part of Al-Qaeda.

When even Al Qaeda has more moral clarity than a Western college student https://t.co/foNwzek0w9 — Kelly ✡︎🎗️🪬 (@kelehandra) October 20, 2024

Wild, isn't it?

Will the 7/10 guys listen to the 9/11 guys? Tune in next week ... https://t.co/tdSJUZrFvC — David Spiers 🇺🇦 (@davidspiersiii) October 19, 2024

Time will tell.

That's what happens when you poke holes in the legend of Jihadi invincibility.



More holes please. https://t.co/AoEVzKeVD5 — e-neko🍌 (@yes_we_cat) October 20, 2024

Turn 'em into Swiss cheese.

Imagine still supporting Hamas when even Al Qaeda is calling them insane https://t.co/vEX5TiZRAc — Most_American (@MostAmerican) October 19, 2024

Advertisement

Every Western Leftist will continue to do just that.

When even Al F**king Qaeda of all groups is calling for the hostages to be freed, Then you know Hamas is bad news all around. Also this makes the Campus protests even worse as Gen Z officially has a more extreme position than the f**king group that did 9/11. https://t.co/8GpDiSZnZX — 🪼Typhoon2000🪼 (@Typhoon20002) October 19, 2024

They'll never connect these dots, however.

Al Qaeda is more moderate than the Western commie Islamic terrorist sympathizers



Wild https://t.co/dxKisXoY8n — Denouncefying, anti-Communist (@denouncefying) October 19, 2024

Very wild.

You're done Hamxs. Release the hostages and surrender. https://t.co/yyGzfxcdiV — OnceAnAngel (@OnceAnAngel18) October 19, 2024

Israel will keep picking them off until they do.