London Calling: Politico Says U.K. Government Is WORRIED About Our Presidential Election

It should raise a bunch of reg flags that politicians in the U.K. seem to have a vested interest in our presidential election.

No pun intended.

This writer is old enough to remember when foreign election interference was a bad thing.

The view from London: We’re busy, but that election looks a little worrisome https://t.co/fjLRhWdwz9 — POLITICO (@politico) October 19, 2024

They write:

Aside from rushing to douse the flames of a possible diplomatic incident over Labour staffers campaigning for Kamala Harris, the U.K. government hasn't quite woken up yet to the presidential election. Aides and confidantes of Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the political wrangling in Washington isn’t a big thing on their radars at the moment — numerous domestic issues are taking up their attention instead. The Labour administration is preparing its first budget since being elected this summer and has been buffeted with scandals relating to free gifts, including numerous ministers who took tickets to Taylor Swift concerts after she got police protection in London. The few who are tuned into the U.S. are wondering what the hell America is going to look like after Nov. 5. Some sighed in despair at extreme partisanship in the U.S. and the choice facing the American people. One person in the Starmer circle described the race as a “dead heat total stalemate” and worried about “possible violence.”

Good rule of thumb: if the people who throw their citizens in jail over memes support a certain candidate, vote for the other guy.

London, taking time away from totally f‘ing up their country to tsk, tsk at us… — KatsyTheremin (@KatsyTheremin) October 19, 2024

They have their priorities.

Good. Authoritarians *should* be worried. — Jack (@SkipTerrio) October 19, 2024

Their time is coming to an end.

This doesn't concern you, red coats 🙄

It's between keeping the Republic a little longer or continuing the deadly fall towards Socialism. We'll choose the former. — Napoleon - Cookie Expert - The game's the game. (@P0rtmanMichael) October 19, 2024

If a bunch of American conservatives went over to the U.K. to stump for their conservative party, everyone would freak out.

Nice to see the UK worried, we need America strong and independent. — Jacob Vega (@JacobtheVega) October 19, 2024

And not beholden to the woke insanity of the EU and UK.

People are going to jail for thought crimes in the UK, and these dips**ts are worried about US elections. They can f**k all the way off. https://t.co/iKyH5WzIl0 — Joe (@JoeC1776) October 19, 2024

All of this.

We haven't worried about you since about 1776 https://t.co/MAHiKzphdU — 🗽🇺🇸 🇮🇱 Balou8900 🎶🎧 (@Balou8900) October 19, 2024

We fought a revolutionary war so we didn't have to listen to London anymore.