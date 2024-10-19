London Calling: Politico Says U.K. Government Is WORRIED About Our Presidential Election

Website Assures Women They Don't Have to Tell Their Husbands Who They Voted...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on October 19, 2024
ImgFlip

It should raise a bunch of reg flags that politicians in the U.K. seem to have a vested interest in our presidential election

No pun intended.

This writer is old enough to remember when foreign election interference was a bad thing.

They write:

Aside from rushing to douse the flames of a possible diplomatic incident over Labour staffers campaigning for Kamala Harris, the U.K. government hasn't quite woken up yet to the presidential election.

Aides and confidantes of Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the political wrangling in Washington isn’t a big thing on their radars at the moment — numerous domestic issues are taking up their attention instead.

The Labour administration is preparing its first budget since being elected this summer and has been buffeted with scandals relating to free gifts, including numerous ministers who took tickets to Taylor Swift concerts after she got police protection in London.

The few who are tuned into the U.S. are wondering what the hell America is going to look like after Nov. 5. Some sighed in despair at extreme partisanship in the U.S. and the choice facing the American people. One person in the Starmer circle described the race as a “dead heat total stalemate” and worried about “possible violence.”

Good rule of thumb: if the people who throw their citizens in jail over memes support a certain candidate, vote for the other guy.

They have their priorities.

Their time is coming to an end.

If a bunch of American conservatives went over to the U.K. to stump for their conservative party, everyone would freak out.

And not beholden to the woke insanity of the EU and UK.

All of this.

We fought a revolutionary war so we didn't have to listen to London anymore.

