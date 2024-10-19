WOMP WOMP: Decision Desk HQ Forecast Now Says Presidential Race a 'Coin Toss', Trends Favor Trump

The momentum in the presidential election is swinging away from Kamala Harris. She's polling poorly with men, Latinos, and black Americans. RCP has Trump winning 302-312 electoral votes.

Advertisement

And now Decision Desk HQ has made the race a coin flip.

The 2024 presidential race is a coin flip, according to the latest Decision Desk HQ Forecast. pic.twitter.com/4BTnsu5Tkx — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) October 18, 2024

They'd had Kamala Harris up this entire time.

Lol pathetic. Trump is winning and everyone knows it. — This Wasn't Happening Under Trump (@k_ovfefe2) October 18, 2024

DDHQ does good work, so the fact they're shifting things toward Trump in the final weeks is good news for the Trump campaign.

A coin flip is a Trump win — Zebra12🇺🇲⚡🔥 sic semper tyrannis anti woke AF (@Zebra12991210) October 18, 2024

Yes. Yes it is.

They’re trying to slowly and subtly work this between now and the election so they don’t look stupid when Trump wins 290+ — Arthur X. Fortune (@CBove1) October 18, 2024

Possibly.

There are only 3 possible combinations that result in 269 each, all include Trump winning PA and MI. So, your team of experts has concluded that 3 of the lowest probability outcomes is where the race is at? Do you have a statistician on your team? This fails the logic test. pic.twitter.com/Cb7airFlMN — America”R”Us (@AmericaRus2024) October 18, 2024

Honestly, given the way this year has gone, tis writer would not be surprised if the universe decided to make this electio na tie.

'Cause that political fighting would be totally rational and sane.

Not.

I’m not statistician or squiggly line nerd, but I think this is called “a trend”. Also, a trend that began right around Harris’s media blitz. Take that for what you will 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/vf5MlR3j8G — Iben Farteen (@ibenfarteen) October 19, 2024

Not a coincidence.

Good god, what if this ends up in an Electoral College tie?



It'd be the bats**t crazy cherry on top of the Biden dropout, Trump attempted assassination(s) election season sundae. https://t.co/lmof7HzDie — MauertheBulldog (@BullyMaus) October 19, 2024

As this writer said, the universe has an opportunity to do something really funny here.

Heads you lose, tails you lose https://t.co/7NttBo7GZ9 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 18, 2024

Coin flip.

Significant, as Decision Desk HQ is excellent at what it does and has had Kamala ahead the entire time until now. https://t.co/zz1VqBcvhD — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) October 19, 2024

The trends are telling, and right now they're all favoring Donald Trump.