Kamala Harris Says 'We're Beating All Records' in Early Voting, Then Delivers the...
No Longer the Hope and Change Guy, Barack Obama Has Moved onto Lies...
NAILED IT! Freedom Toons Provides the BEST (and Funniest) Take on the Kamala...
Grinchy Gretch's Cringy Selfie Gets Seuss-ified
HOLY RACISM Batman! CNN Commentator Threatens to Hold White People 'Accountable' for Not...
Brian Stelter Wants Americans to SHUT UP About their 'Imaginary' Crumbling Roads and...
CNN Reports What's Happened to Trump's Favorability Since 2016 (MORE Panic for Harris...
An American Patriot Boards a Flight with Nancy Pelosi and Absolute Hilarity Breaks...
WATCH: Kamala Harris Rally Speaker Brings ALL THE CRINGE During Wisconsin Rally (YIKES!)
PLEASE Just Do SCIENCE! Nature Science Journal Whines About Season Lacking Inclusiveness
Disgusting: The 'If You Like Your Plan You Can Keep It' Ex-Prez Helps...
VIP
Narrative Setting Activated! AP Reminds Us Not Everything Will Run Perfectly on Election...
LIGHT. HER. UP! Texas AG Ken Paxton Sues Doctor for Illegally Giving 'Gender...
Bill Maher Asked This Panel of Dudes for Harris Why Kamala's Losing the...

WOMP WOMP: Decision Desk HQ Forecast Now Says Presidential Race a 'Coin Toss', Trends Favor Trump

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on October 19, 2024
AP Photo

The momentum in the presidential election is swinging away from Kamala Harris. She's polling poorly with men, Latinos, and black Americans. RCP has Trump winning 302-312 electoral votes.

Advertisement

And now Decision Desk HQ has made the race a coin flip.

They'd had Kamala Harris up this entire time.

DDHQ does good work, so the fact they're shifting things toward Trump in the final weeks is good news for the Trump campaign.

Yes. Yes it is.

Possibly.

Honestly, given the way this year has gone, tis writer would not be surprised if the universe decided to make this electio na tie.

Recommended

HOLY RACISM Batman! CNN Commentator Threatens to Hold White People 'Accountable' for Not Voting Kamala
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

'Cause that political fighting would be totally rational and sane.

Not.

Not a coincidence.

As this writer said, the universe has an opportunity to do something really funny here.

Coin flip.

The trends are telling, and right now they're all favoring Donald Trump.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELECTORAL COLLEGE KAMALA HARRIS POLLING 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HOLY RACISM Batman! CNN Commentator Threatens to Hold White People 'Accountable' for Not Voting Kamala
Amy Curtis
NAILED IT! Freedom Toons Provides the BEST (and Funniest) Take on the Kamala Fox Interview
Grateful Calvin
An American Patriot Boards a Flight with Nancy Pelosi and Absolute Hilarity Breaks Out
justmindy
Kamala Harris Says 'We're Beating All Records' in Early Voting, Then Delivers the Accidental Punchline
Doug P.
Brian Stelter Wants Americans to SHUT UP About their 'Imaginary' Crumbling Roads and Failing Schools
justmindy
Grinchy Gretch's Cringy Selfie Gets Seuss-ified
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
HOLY RACISM Batman! CNN Commentator Threatens to Hold White People 'Accountable' for Not Voting Kamala Amy Curtis
Advertisement