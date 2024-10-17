The Redcoats Are Coming! U.K. Labour Party to Campaign for Kamala (Isn't This...
Kamala Harris Has Another Tupac Moment, Lies About Prosecuting Cartel That Folded BEFORE She Took Office

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on October 17, 2024
Townhall Media

There are a lot of gems from the trainwreck that was Kamala Harris' Fox News interview with Bret Baier. We have several stories about it, and you can see some of the embarrassing spin here, as well as some of the dumpster fire here.

But there was one clip that this writer wants to focus on, because it shows how Kamala is unprepared, uninformed, and willing to lie.

WATCH:

You'd think she'd know this.

She did not know this.

What a disaster that interview was for her.

John with the receipts.

Heh.

What a winning campaign message.

Of All the Threads Taking Kamala and Her 'TESTY' Fox News Interview APART, THIS One Is the Most DAMNING
Sam J.
That was a thing that actually happened.

She is a profoundly stupid woman.

And dishonest to boot.

Hey, the state of California needed cheap labor.

