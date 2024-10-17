Kamala Harris Has Another Tupac Moment, Lies About Prosecuting Cartel That Folded BEFORE She Took Office

There are a lot of gems from the trainwreck that was Kamala Harris' Fox News interview with Bret Baier. We have several stories about it, and you can see some of the embarrassing spin here, as well as some of the dumpster fire here.

But there was one clip that this writer wants to focus on, because it shows how Kamala is unprepared, uninformed, and willing to lie.

WATCH:

Kamala claims in this clip that she prosecuted the Guadalajara cartel



But she became a deputy prosecutor in 1990…which is AFTER the cartel fell apart https://t.co/st6FDAfkWQ — John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 17, 2024

You'd think she'd know this.

She did not know this.

What a disaster that interview was for her.

John with the receipts.

Maybe she meant the "Guadalajara trio". Those darned musicians — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) October 17, 2024

Heh.

She and Tim and just knuckleheads sometimes and get dates mixed up. 🥴 — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) October 17, 2024

What a winning campaign message.

She smoked pot in college listening to Tupac who was still in grade school — FalseEquivalence (@BrasilBurnett) October 17, 2024

That was a thing that actually happened.

She is a profoundly stupid woman.

Now might be a good time to refresh everyone's memory about her listening to 2Pac in college https://t.co/VJCwWkDKJI — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 17, 2024

And dishonest to boot.

So Harris is saying she sent several more innocent people to prison, this time railroading folks as Guadalajara cartel members. https://t.co/WXK0zobD47 — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) October 17, 2024

Hey, the state of California needed cheap labor.