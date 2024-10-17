Lincoln Project Loon Straight-Up LIES About Trump's Media Appearances and HOO BOY It Goes POORLY for Him

The Redcoats Are Coming! U.K. Labour Party to Campaign for Kamala (Isn't This...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on October 17, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Left's default argument when things are going wrong for Kamala Harris is to scream 'BUT TRUMP!' over and over again.

Recently, Kamala has been on a media blitz because her basement campaign strategy isn't working. The media blitz isn't going so well for her, either.

Yeah, Donald Trump has canceled interviews. But guess what? He's done a lot of interviews -- more than Kamala -- and many with hostile outlets.

So trying to play the 'BUT TRUMP!' card when it comes to interviews is a bad, bad move.

As Dem strategist Keith Edwards found out, the hard way.

He's also done a lot of interviews.

And he's appearing on Joe Rogan's podcast.

We all know why. And so does Keith.

All of this.

Yup.

Remember how quiet Trump was in the days following his debate with Joe Biden? How Trump said nothing and let the Democrats fall apart very publicly?

Smart strategy.

Let Kamala keep doing interviews and shoot her campaign in the foot in the process.

Which is why concerns about Trump's age and mental acuity are falling on deaf ears.

That's exactly what he's say without saying it.

You'd think a Dem strategist would know this.

Very pathetic.

Working at the Lincoln Project automatically disqualifies anything you say.

She's also avoided friendly interviews.

Oh, look: facts.

