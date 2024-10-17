Lincoln Project Loon Straight-Up LIES About Trump's Media Appearances and HOO BOY It Goes POORLY for Him

The Left's default argument when things are going wrong for Kamala Harris is to scream 'BUT TRUMP!' over and over again.

Recently, Kamala has been on a media blitz because her basement campaign strategy isn't working. The media blitz isn't going so well for her, either.

Advertisement

Yeah, Donald Trump has canceled interviews. But guess what? He's done a lot of interviews -- more than Kamala -- and many with hostile outlets.

So trying to play the 'BUT TRUMP!' card when it comes to interviews is a bad, bad move.

As Dem strategist Keith Edwards found out, the hard way.

Trump has canceled:



- 60 Minutes

- CNBC

- 2nd Debate w Kamala

- NBC interview

- Hasn't confirmed CNN Town Hall



and now canceled a NRA rally.



He's weak and weird. Not able to run for two weeks and won't make it for 4 years. pic.twitter.com/e7FbWVtrrD — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) October 17, 2024

He's also done a lot of interviews.

Trump literally did:



- Chicago Economic Club

- Univision town hall

- Fox News town hall

- Patrick Bet-David podcast

- Rally in Georgia

- Glenn Beck



In the past two days. Keep coping. Kamala is losing. pic.twitter.com/k5bIN0CQM2 — Daily Trite 🇺🇸 (@realDailyTrite) October 17, 2024

And he's appearing on Joe Rogan's podcast.

Honest question. Why was Harris a no show at the Bloomberg Economic forum in Chicago?



She could have gave a in depth explanation to her “economic opportunity” plan. — MAGA CANMAN (@Ca30199057Chris) October 17, 2024

We all know why. And so does Keith.

The American people know President Trump. VERY well. He's done dozens of debates and thousands of interviews.



He needs to continue to barnstorm the swing states.



Ignore the propaganda left wing media. — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) October 17, 2024

All of this.

She’s imploding. The less he speaks, the better. — Florida Dad 🇺🇸🐊 (@Corona3743) October 17, 2024

Yup.

Remember how quiet Trump was in the days following his debate with Joe Biden? How Trump said nothing and let the Democrats fall apart very publicly?

Smart strategy.

Let Kamala keep doing interviews and shoot her campaign in the foot in the process.

Y’all propped up a corpse for the last 4 years and gushed about how sharp and fit he was. 🤣🤣🤣 — Patriotic Ape 🇺🇸🦍 (@PatrioticApe) October 17, 2024

Which is why concerns about Trump's age and mental acuity are falling on deaf ears.

Tell me your campaign is collapsing without saying she sucks. — Heath Herndon (@HHerndonheath) October 17, 2024

That's exactly what he's say without saying it.

He’s done almost double the events Kamala has. — Snowy2014 (@Snowy20142) October 17, 2024

You'd think a Dem strategist would know this.

LOL - Name all the tough interviews your girl has done in the past - forever.

Other than her 20 minute imbecilic meltdown in public yesterday.

Trump does events and hostile interviews every single day - you're pathetic. — Dave Diamond. Fan of logic, hysteria begone! (@DaveDia98622441) October 17, 2024

Very pathetic.

Advertisement

You're that dude who worked at Lincoln Project, right?



You don't get to call people weird. https://t.co/CzWfciYmU5 — RBe (@RBPundit) October 17, 2024

Working at the Lincoln Project automatically disqualifies anything you say.

Kamala pissed down her leg at the first sign of a real interview.



That's pretty weak and weird, broseph. https://t.co/xUENUO9cJ1 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 17, 2024

She's also avoided friendly interviews.

In the same time period - almost 90 days - Trump has held 6 press conference and Kamala has held... zero.



Even Biden has held a press conference in the time period. https://t.co/KZTJFDktZP — Alexa Henning (@alexahenning) October 17, 2024

Oh, look: facts.