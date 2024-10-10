Word Salad Incoming! Desperate to Fix Plummeting Poll Numbers, Kamala Harris Agrees to CNN Town Hall

Donald Trump: The Biggest Threat to Democracy Is Stupid People
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on October 10, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Marton

Kamala Harris has been on a 'media blitz' this past week, going on 'The View', Stephen Colbert's show, Howard Stern, '60 Minutes', and the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast. None of those appearances have helped her campaign much and some have even hurt her.

Advertisement

So why Harris is agreeing to a town hall on CNN is a mystery. But we're not gonna stop her.

Politico writes:

Vice President Kamala Harris will participate in a town hall with CNN on Oct. 23, her campaign announced Thursday.

Harris’ participation comes after former President Donald Trump has declined to face the vice president in another debate before the Nov. 5 election. CNN also offered Trump a town hall, and his campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from POLITICO.

We can't imagine this will go well for her. She did so poorly that '60 Minutes' was busted editing her answers to make her look like less of a fool.

Exactly.

We remember too.

Not a chance.

She should actually keep doing this.

It would be foolish.

We're okay with this.

She can't change the trajectory.

Tags: 2024 CNN DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS TOWNHALL 2024 ELECTION

