Word Salad Incoming! Desperate to Fix Plummeting Poll Numbers, Kamala Harris Agrees to CNN Town Hall

Kamala Harris has been on a 'media blitz' this past week, going on 'The View', Stephen Colbert's show, Howard Stern, '60 Minutes', and the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast. None of those appearances have helped her campaign much and some have even hurt her.

So why Harris is agreeing to a town hall on CNN is a mystery. But we're not gonna stop her.

Kamala Harris agreed to CNN town hall https://t.co/kg4JSfsraN — POLITICO (@politico) October 10, 2024

Politico writes:

Vice President Kamala Harris will participate in a town hall with CNN on Oct. 23, her campaign announced Thursday. Harris’ participation comes after former President Donald Trump has declined to face the vice president in another debate before the Nov. 5 election. CNN also offered Trump a town hall, and his campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from POLITICO.

We can't imagine this will go well for her. She did so poorly that '60 Minutes' was busted editing her answers to make her look like less of a fool.

Hahahaha YES more public word salad/free Trump ads! 😂 — This Wasn't Happening Under Trump (@k_ovfefe2) October 10, 2024

Exactly.

Remember when Donald Trump proposed three debates and Harris and her team said no, they only wanted to do one? I remember. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) October 10, 2024

We remember too.

Is it gonna be live with no questions in advance with someone who’s not a huge supporter? — NorCalGal🗽🇺🇸 (@Sob916) October 10, 2024

Not a chance.

She should just stop. She ruins herself everytime she speaks — Micah Mendoza (@mendozamicah17) October 10, 2024

She should actually keep doing this.

Folks, only candidates who are down and/or need a change in the trajectory, want more debates.



It would be absolutely foolish of Trump to do it, and let the media circus clowns distract from his message, https://t.co/OUPiO51HEc — Rich Baris The People's Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) October 10, 2024

It would be foolish.

A town hall where she’ll once again give word salad answers and give the GOP more material. https://t.co/ZMSAnotsau — S k y (@Skkyyyyyyyyyyy) October 10, 2024

We're okay with this.

Of course she did, because she is losing and desperately needs to change the election trajectory.



Trump would be crazy to do another minute on left-leading media organization, especially after @CBSNews showed the true colors of all of them with the debate + 60 Minutes fiasco. https://t.co/gGGi3GqwNx — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 10, 2024

She can't change the trajectory.