Small Business Administration Has NO MONEY for Hurricane Relief (But Guess What They DO Have Money For)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on October 16, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

What is going on with our federal government? A couple of weeks ago, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told us FEMA didn't have enough money to help victims of Hurricane Helene (but they had plenty of money to help illegal immigrants).

Now the Small Business Administration says they're broke, too.

WATCH:

Get it? Money for Ukraine and Israel and illegal immigrants, but not for Americans.

While Kamala Harris promises millions for black men who start a small business (where will they get that money from?)

We all know why.

Not one dime.

Absolutely maddening.

Yeah. Thanks, Joe.

For nothing.

Dire consequences.

They sure are.

Gotta build the roads. Or something.

Of course they do.

Totally not cool.

As big and deep as the Mariana Trench.

It sure is.

They sure do.

Because they have their priorities.

And the American people aren't on that list.

Tags: BUDGET FEMA HURRICANE JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS RELIEF

