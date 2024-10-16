Small Business Administration Has NO MONEY for Hurricane Relief (But Guess What They DO Have Money For)

What is going on with our federal government? A couple of weeks ago, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told us FEMA didn't have enough money to help victims of Hurricane Helene (but they had plenty of money to help illegal immigrants).

Advertisement

Now the Small Business Administration says they're broke, too.

WATCH:

The Small Business Administration has run out of money to help hurricane victims.



pic.twitter.com/DVpPQmciuj — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 16, 2024

Get it? Money for Ukraine and Israel and illegal immigrants, but not for Americans.

While Kamala Harris promises millions for black men who start a small business (where will they get that money from?)

Federal budgets reset Oct 1st. They have their full 2025 budget...



How are they broke already? — James (@TheN1James) October 16, 2024

We all know why.

And how much of it was spent on non Americans? — Baked Turbo Flash (@BakedTurboFlash) October 16, 2024

Not one dime.

BREAKING NEWS - Every government department tasked with helping struggling Americans has run out of money. Meanwhile, the bottomless pit of endless cash for illegal immigrants and Ukraine is still going strong. — DissocialSpace (@DissocialSpace) October 16, 2024

Absolutely maddening.

Yeah. Thanks, Joe.

For nothing.

Democrats have consequences. — Lane Violator Deetz (@tahDeetz) October 16, 2024

Dire consequences.

Kamala said she will give 1 million people a forgivable loan of $20k if she wins, based on their race. That is $20 Billion. How are they out of money? The only correct answer is that they are all full of s**t. — Joey Bagadonuts (@TxGuitarist21) October 16, 2024

They sure are.

Why the hell do we pay still pay taxes?? — Joe (@Joe_Halloween) October 16, 2024

Gotta build the roads. Or something.

It does however have the money for a dedicated DEI office, the policies of which “shape policies and operations” and which is “central to our mission” https://t.co/8oK0uVq03r pic.twitter.com/z1AjwwI4je — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 16, 2024

Of course they do.

What have we sent to Ukraine, like $180 billion? Cool, cool. https://t.co/LDxY2eC4xw — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 16, 2024

Totally not cool.

There's just this great big disconnect between what Americans need and what the US government actually does. https://t.co/hU3CwPZapO — Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) October 16, 2024

As big and deep as the Mariana Trench.

This government is broken beyond repair. https://t.co/xnVpHAVuwv — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) October 16, 2024

Advertisement

It sure is.

For all the accusations of Trump making political hay out of the border, etc., it’s remarkable that the Dems can claim we are “out of money” when we all know when they want to fund something - Student loans relief? - they just print more.



They want to make people dependent. https://t.co/R0qI8T81v4 — Scott Paterno, Just a Guy (@ScottPaterno) October 16, 2024

They sure do.

No money for small businesses affected by the hurricane but



🔻$640.9 million on illegal immigrants

🔻$175 billion for Ukraine

🔻$26 billion for Israel

🔻$8 billion for Taiwan

🔻Ukrainian pensions, welfare, & Starlink all paid for by US taxpayers https://t.co/i0ScN3ua5H — The Real Brandon (@BluecollarBran) October 16, 2024

Because they have their priorities.

And the American people aren't on that list.