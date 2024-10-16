New Horror Movie Plot Just Dropped! Watch Ohio Cops Battle Giant, Runaway Inflatable Pumpkin

We're going to have to do a welfare check on the state of Ohio. First, it was the Skyline chili-flavored ice cream, now it's runaway inflatable pumpkins. Is everything okay in the Buckeye State?

Watch as an Ohio cop tries to wrangle the runaway Halloween decor:

Video shows Ohio officers battling a large inflatable jack-o'-lantern. pic.twitter.com/66aI5TiUZx — Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) October 15, 2024

More from WKRC:

Recently released video shows Ohio police battling an inflatable jack-o'-lantern. No officers or pumpkins were harmed on Monday after an Ohio police officer was "attacked" by a Halloween display, according to a post from the Bay Village Police Department. Officers were dispatched for a "runaway pumpkin." Dashcam video shows a large pumpkin inflatable blowing across the road, nearly swallowing two officers.

Here in Wisconsin, costume store Halloween Express puts up a giant inflatable pumpkin on the State Fair grounds and for several years, we'd get big windstorms that would cause it to collapse. Very similar vibes.

It's like Rover in "The Prisoner." — Patrick McIlheran (@PaddyMacMke) October 15, 2024

+1000 for 'The Prisoner' reference.

And he was never seen again. Some say on a dark Halloween night you can still hear him. — LOVtheCOV (@LOVtheCOV) October 15, 2024

Heh.

Gosh I hate this. One of my pet peeves. Control your jack-o'-lanterns people! 😠 — Greg Solon (@gregsolon) October 16, 2024

Sensible jack-o'-lantern control NOW!

real nascar fans have seen this one before pic.twitter.com/6doCJQXNeX — Dylan Fitzpatrick (@ezdtrain) October 15, 2024

OMG - LOL.

We'd missed this. It's the Tropicana orange, but still.

Surprised they didn't shoot it — Kayin 𒉭 (@kayinangel) October 15, 2024

Someone was going to go there.

"I'm not paid enough for this s**t" pic.twitter.com/RrsdbOmcXy — cody (@leclerks) October 16, 2024

This is the kind of stuff you never live down at the station.

This battle is over in 30 seconds with a pencil. — Chris Jones (@sff1298) October 16, 2024

Right?

I guarantee the paperwork on this is hilarious



“Encountered massive, aggressive orange orb. Likely filled with air. Resisted arrest. I want one for my front yard too.” — Nicholas (@Gnarnold_Palmer) October 16, 2024

Well played.

Halloween is inevitable. — Ferengi Financial (@Ferengi_Fiscal) October 16, 2024

Just like Thanos.

Jack-o 1 Keystones 0 — Chris (@CMMOKC1776) October 16, 2024

This made us chuckle.

if you ever watched The Prisoner you know how it goes https://t.co/UlGHESrEDE — Elle Rivendale (@ElleRivendale) October 16, 2024

Yeah. It didn't go well.

Love this 🎃🤣 Only in Ohio 😉 https://t.co/iKvBUpBFbc — Liz_XP🥔 (@LizXP7) October 16, 2024

Ohio is wild.

The God of Pumpkin Spice has been summoned. You may now order your drinks. https://t.co/pcLLr5uDmK — 𝕃𝕠𝕘𝕚𝕔-𝕏 (@logicbot3000) October 16, 2024

PSL for everyone!

YUP.

Attack of the Killer Tomatoes but it's a found footage movie https://t.co/b7y9OQxc4K — don't eat the free arbys (@videocrime) October 16, 2024

This has potential. LOL.

The pumpkin ate the officer. Ate. The. Officer. 😳 https://t.co/kPa7VIGrRB — DrJBWv2 (@DrJBWv2) October 16, 2024

Sure did.

anyone know where to contribute to its bail fund? https://t.co/cJQgVgaT9r — Geppetto San Martín 🚬🌭𓅸 (@SmalltimeJones) October 16, 2024

Aaaaand we're dead.