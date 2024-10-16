New Horror Movie Plot Just Dropped! Watch Ohio Cops Battle Giant, Runaway Inflatable Pumpkin

J.D. Vance Offers HILARIOUS Advice for Democrats After Kamala's Train Wreck FNC Interview
VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on October 16, 2024
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

We're going to have to do a welfare check on the state of Ohio. First, it was the Skyline chili-flavored ice cream, now it's runaway inflatable pumpkins. Is everything okay in the Buckeye State?

Watch as an Ohio cop tries to wrangle the runaway Halloween decor:

More from WKRC:

Recently released video shows Ohio police battling an inflatable jack-o'-lantern.

No officers or pumpkins were harmed on Monday after an Ohio police officer was "attacked" by a Halloween display, according to a post from the Bay Village Police Department.

Here in Wisconsin, costume store Halloween Express puts up a giant inflatable pumpkin on the State Fair grounds and for several years, we'd get big windstorms that would cause it to collapse. Very similar vibes.

+1000 for 'The Prisoner' reference.

Heh.

Sensible jack-o'-lantern control NOW!

OMG - LOL.

We'd missed this. It's the Tropicana orange, but still.

Someone was going to go there.

This is the kind of stuff you never live down at the station.

Right?

Well played.

Just like Thanos.

This made us chuckle.

Yeah. It didn't go well.

Ohio is wild.

PSL for everyone!

YUP.

This has potential. LOL.

Sure did.

Aaaaand we're dead.

