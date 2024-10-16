LOL! J.D. Vance Jokes Trump Will Stop the Abomination That Is Graeter’s Chili-Flavored Ice Cream

There are some food combos that just don't go together, like Brussels sprouts and chocolate. Now we can add Skyline chili and ice cream to that list, too.

A pint of Skyline Chili-flavored Graeter's ice cream is listed on Kroger's site. Here's what is supposed to be in it. https://t.co/EdqdI83AA3 — Enquirer (@Enquirer) October 15, 2024

Ice cream = good.

Skyline chili = good.

Skyline chili ice cream = BAD.

This writer is not from Ohio, but has friends who are, and she's even had Graeter's ice cream and Skyline chili. But those two things should stay far, far away from one another.

That's the most disgusting thing to come out of Cincinnati since the WKRP turkey drop! — Greg in Cincinnati (@Greg_n_Cincy) October 16, 2024

'As God is my witness, I thought turkeys could fly!'

I am somewhat excited about cold diarrhea. — Snorkie15 (@Snorkie15) October 16, 2024

That makes exactly one of us.

Take my money!!! — Katsu Sando (@SandoKatsuZilla) October 16, 2024

Do not encourage them.

I’d do anything for love but I won’t do that. — Alan Warner (@AlanJonWarner) October 15, 2024

Heh.

This made us laugh out loud.

Oyster crackers and shreds of cheese in ice cream 🤢 — Patsy (@NursePat16066) October 16, 2024

That somehow makes it so much worse.

EW.

EL. OH. EL.

Project 2025 will make this illegal. — Matt Crawford (@crawf) October 16, 2024

Gosh, we hope so.

I like Skyline. I like Graeter's. This makes me wish for an asteroid impact. — Mathew (@MKillerrabbit) October 16, 2024

Where is SMOD when you need him?

That settles it. Ohio is the worst state in the union. https://t.co/1H6vSLYyGI — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) October 16, 2024

Kinda hard to defend Ohio after this abomination.

I want off this planet. Now. https://t.co/2ZOarwFSPi — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) October 16, 2024

Maybe Elon can put us on the mission to Mars.

Hell isn't waiting for us after death. It surrounds us all here on earth, every day https://t.co/vZKmtYWrBA — Joe Wilkins (@wilkins63) October 15, 2024

Hell is a pint of chili-flavored ice cream.

We’ve strayed VERY far from gods light https://t.co/clAAo7pOi5 — Totally Not The Scummy Mummy (@NotHonkyTonk) October 15, 2024

So, so far.

Sometimes I think "I miss Ohio." Then Ohio does things like this. Graeter's is one of the greatest ice cream places in the world, and yet here they are, doing what takes Ohio further away from God.



Those of you who live in Ohio, godspeed. https://t.co/Eb8P0kCO5J — Klayton Carson (@jarsofKlay) October 16, 2024

Godspeed, indeed.

I say this with a deep love for all things Cincinnati including Skyline and Graeter’s, please incinerate this monstrosity. https://t.co/IUrQPqGn0o — Mickey Masterson (@mfxmasterson) October 15, 2024

Kill it with fire.

The apocalypse is upon us. https://t.co/llJ005H9fn — Ajit Pai (@AjitPai) October 16, 2024

We always thought the apocalypse would have roving hordes of zombies. This is somehow worse.

President Trump and I will stop this. https://t.co/lWDdl0ONRH — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 16, 2024

Well, there you have it: that cements our vote.