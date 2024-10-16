The Atlantic Says No One Knows How to Stop the Shoplifting Surge, Except...
LOL! J.D. Vance Jokes Trump Will Stop the Abomination That Is Graeter’s Chili-Flavored Ice Cream

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on October 16, 2024
ImgFlip

There are some food combos that just don't go together, like Brussels sprouts and chocolate. Now we can add Skyline chili and ice cream to that list, too.

Advertisement

Ice cream = good.

Skyline chili = good.

Skyline chili ice cream = BAD.

This writer is not from Ohio, but has friends who are, and she's even had Graeter's ice cream and Skyline chili. But those two things should stay far, far away from one another.

'As God is my witness, I thought turkeys could fly!'

That makes exactly one of us.

Do not encourage them.

Heh.

This made us laugh out loud.

That somehow makes it so much worse.

EW.

EL. OH. EL.

Gosh, we hope so.

Where is SMOD when you need him?

Kinda hard to defend Ohio after this abomination.

Maybe Elon can put us on the mission to Mars.

Hell is a pint of chili-flavored ice cream.

So, so far.

Advertisement

Godspeed, indeed.

Kill it with fire.

We always thought the apocalypse would have roving hordes of zombies. This is somehow worse.

Well, there you have it: that cements our vote.

