Where's the Party of Women? Female Inmates in MN Prisons Say Trans Transfers Cause 'Climate of Terror'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on October 16, 2024

Back in September, we told you about heartbreaking testimony by female prisoners before the GOP House Judiciary Committee. In that hearing, women described being traumatized, harassed, and even raped by men who 'identified' as women being moved into their prison cells. Women who complained faced punishment, including the revocation of parole.

Now, it's happening again in Minnesota. Where's Tim Walz?

More from REDUXX:

Female inmates at the women’s prison in Shakopee, Minnesota have come forward to report disturbing behavior from the trans-identified males housed at their facility. Former inmate Rebeca Warmbo alerted Reduxx to the situation and has been communicating with women inside Shakopee, who reveal the male transfers are making them feel “unsafe” and “scared” for their lives.

“I have been able to speak to numerous women inside the prison and there is a significant increase in fear and anxiety. They have told me about being harassed, intimidated, and even sexually harassed,” Warmbo told Reduxx in an exclusive interview. 

Disturbingly, Warmbo also revealed that rumors have been circulating regarding the male inmates striking up “deals” with some female inmates to impregnate them in order to sue the state for financial compensation.

The Democratic Party have spent this entire election cycle telling women they have to vote for them to protect their rights. Unless you're a female inmate. Then, your rights take a back seat to men who think they're women.

It is. It violates these women's rights.

So incredibly 'progressive.'

They do, and Democrats don't care.

It sure has gone insane.

And they think they're the good guys for it.

The Left: we're the party of women.

Also the Left: men make the best women.

Exactly this. And the Left aids and abets them in this.

It'd be nice if a journalist asked him about this.

Sums it up perfectly.

We've entered the 'It's happening, and it's a good thing' phase of this insanity.

Beyond disappointing.

Hear that sound?

That's crickets from the Left.

They're nowhere to be found.

