Where's the Party of Women? Female Inmates in MN Prisons Say Trans Transfers Cause 'Climate of Terror'

Back in September, we told you about heartbreaking testimony by female prisoners before the GOP House Judiciary Committee. In that hearing, women described being traumatized, harassed, and even raped by men who 'identified' as women being moved into their prison cells. Women who complained faced punishment, including the revocation of parole.

Now, it's happening again in Minnesota. Where's Tim Walz?

Female inmates at Minnesota's Shakopee women's prison have come forward to reveal that trans-identified male transfers have caused a "climate of terror" in the facility.



The women say they fear retaliation if they speak out.https://t.co/O7bkhuRUaW — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) October 16, 2024

More from REDUXX:

Female inmates at the women’s prison in Shakopee, Minnesota have come forward to report disturbing behavior from the trans-identified males housed at their facility. Former inmate Rebeca Warmbo alerted Reduxx to the situation and has been communicating with women inside Shakopee, who reveal the male transfers are making them feel “unsafe” and “scared” for their lives. “I have been able to speak to numerous women inside the prison and there is a significant increase in fear and anxiety. They have told me about being harassed, intimidated, and even sexually harassed,” Warmbo told Reduxx in an exclusive interview. Disturbingly, Warmbo also revealed that rumors have been circulating regarding the male inmates striking up “deals” with some female inmates to impregnate them in order to sue the state for financial compensation.

The Democratic Party have spent this entire election cycle telling women they have to vote for them to protect their rights. Unless you're a female inmate. Then, your rights take a back seat to men who think they're women.

5 male convicts transferred to a women-only prison, 2 of whom are sexual predators who abused children, and the female inmates get no say - they're forced to live with these men even though many have experienced MVAW in their lives.



This is a cruel, misogynistic punishment. — Sinèad Watson (@ImWatson91) October 16, 2024

It is. It violates these women's rights.

Locking women up with violent, sexually deviant men is so "progressive". — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) October 16, 2024

So incredibly 'progressive.'

Women deserve so much better than this 💔 — MaryCate Delvey (@marycatedelvey) October 16, 2024

They do, and Democrats don't care.

Get men out of women’s prisons!!!🤬



Why is this even a thing???



Woke America has gone insane! — 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝗣𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 (@RedPillReport) October 16, 2024

It sure has gone insane.

Brought to you by the Democrats. Once the party of women's rights, now the party of women's subjugation to men's desires. — CindyHoedel (@CindyHoedel) October 16, 2024

And they think they're the good guys for it.

Men breaking that glass ceiling for ladies again, how progressive! — Olya (@OlyaKarLott) October 16, 2024

The Left: we're the party of women.

Also the Left: men make the best women.

It proves the men responsible for this are psychopaths. No one with a conscience would do this to another human being. It’s evil. — DoryGenderAtheist 🦕🦖 (@NewFifeRight14) October 16, 2024

Exactly this. And the Left aids and abets them in this.

Thank @GovTimWalz for this horrific situation for women prisoners in Minnesota. https://t.co/APtnkosg7b — Marion (@HodgesBoots) October 16, 2024

It'd be nice if a journalist asked him about this.

When we speak about the most marginal and oppressed groups in society, it’s curious how women prisoners are never mentioned. Hidden away behind bars, made guinea pigs to be sacrificed for the luxury beliefs of elites that will be confronted with this form of isolation and fear https://t.co/C4JdHai8be — Daniel Anderson (@DanielPAnderson) October 16, 2024

Sums it up perfectly.

We've entered the 'It's happening, and it's a good thing' phase of this insanity.

This is why I can’t vote for Harris. So disappointed the Dems are fighting for this. 💔 https://t.co/lzfodfuQ8f — Jane Anon (@Janeanon13) October 16, 2024

Beyond disappointing.

How can sports get more attention than this? HOW?



This is cruel and unusual punishment.



These women don't lose all their rights just because they're incarcerated. They don't deserve this torture.



It's inhuman. https://t.co/ESD1U3vW4G — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) October 16, 2024

Hear that sound?

That's crickets from the Left.

This is an obvious and grotesque abuse of their human and civil rights. @ACLU , where you at? https://t.co/saINEu5pfy — Ausome (@ausome_a) October 16, 2024

They're nowhere to be found.