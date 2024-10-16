Biden-Harris Admin Can't Find Money for North Carolina, but Will Send Another $425 MILLION to Ukraine

Earlier today, we told you the Small Business Administration said it's broke and has no money for hurricane relief. But the Biden-Harris admin found another $425 million for Ukraine, as they announced this afternoon:

BREAKING: Biden announced a new $425 million security assistance package for Ukraine https://t.co/MF9sAim1rA — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 16, 2024

Absolutely maddening.

More from Insider Paper:

US President Joe Biden announced a $425 million arms package for Kyiv Wednesday in a call with President Volodymr Zelensky, ahead of a meeting with European leaders in Berlin to discuss Ukraine, the White House said. The package includes air defense and armored vehicles, it said in a readout of the call, adding that Biden had briefed Zelensky “on his efforts to surge security assistance to Ukraine over the remainder of his term in office.”

There are still 90+ people missing in North Carolina.

Sorry North Carolina your 750 measly dollars are going to have to do. — 🇺🇸AmeRican🇵🇷 (@patriotUSAmom) October 16, 2024

That $750 is a slap in the face, frankly.

Americans can’t afford groceries and thousands just lost everything in hurricanes and FEMA said they’re out of money.



But they managed to scrape up another half a billion for people halfway across the world. Ok. Makes perfect sense. — Stella X (@GreenEy3sOpen) October 16, 2024

The government hates us.

But sorry Hurricane victims, you just get a $750 loan. — Lance (@lancebrowning05) October 16, 2024

Have fun paying that back.

How is Maui and North Carolina doing?



They get 750 ????



What a disgrace — Limited Everywhere (@LimitedEver12) October 16, 2024

They completely forgot about Maui, didn't they?

You are saying FEMA disaster assistance is BROKE and congress must fund them MORE, meanwhile you send half a billion more to Ukraine? How is this even sane anymore? How can even the left back this? — 🇺🇸*•.¸♡ Ҝiм ♡¸.•*🇺🇸 (@Kim_4VOLS) October 16, 2024

Because abortion.

It is beyond obvious they are throwing good money after bad at this point. https://t.co/qEWxqYXmjL — Carolina Lion (@CarolinaLion2) October 16, 2024

Beyond obvious.

“Security assistance” package.



Screw those North Carolina and Tennessee residents, right? They don’t need anymore help, they’ve gotten enough. /s



If you’re not disgusted yet, I can’t help you. https://t.co/XXdYWASie9 — Frank Fighting For Freedom 🇺🇸 (@thinktankfranks) October 16, 2024

Oh, we're disgusted.

If this is true, your government does absolutely not care about you anymore. The people in NC, FL, SC and every other disaster affected area should be beyond angry. https://t.co/m7KpQC13ry pic.twitter.com/UlgcFa8h3m — Buck Wendigo (@BuckWilde_) October 16, 2024

We should all be LIVID.

Right now there are whole communities of American citizens in NC/TN sleeping outside in tents in the snow. City leaders, citizens & volunteers are desperately fund raising for heaters on social media just to keep them alive. Where is our govt help for these people?? https://t.co/z2CidHo1DE — mjhubbard🇺🇸Hold Fauci and China Accountable (@mjhubbard1) October 16, 2024

They got $750 and that's it.

Oh, goody. Hope Brett asks Kammy about this tonight. Horrible optics. https://t.co/BqK91nq6AE — Overlake (@georgiodecorati) October 16, 2024

We hope he asks, too.

We'd love to hear her explain this away.

This is Biden and Kamala’s agenda

Other countries first.

Americans last or maybe not at all. https://t.co/NTS4TBpvTt — Eve🇩🇴🇺🇸 (@evek29) October 16, 2024

Looking increasingly like 'not at all.'