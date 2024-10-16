The AP Has an INTERESTING Name for Al Roker's Thanksgiving Side Dish and...
Biden-Harris Admin Can't Find Money for North Carolina, but Will Send Another $425 MILLION to Ukraine

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on October 16, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Earlier today, we told you the Small Business Administration said it's broke and has no money for hurricane relief. But the Biden-Harris admin found another $425 million for Ukraine, as they announced this afternoon:

Absolutely maddening.

More from Insider Paper:

US President Joe Biden announced a $425 million arms package for Kyiv Wednesday in a call with President Volodymr Zelensky, ahead of a meeting with European leaders in Berlin to discuss Ukraine, the White House said.

The package includes air defense and armored vehicles, it said in a readout of the call, adding that Biden had briefed Zelensky “on his efforts to surge security assistance to Ukraine over the remainder of his term in office.”

There are still 90+ people missing in North Carolina.

That $750 is a slap in the face, frankly.

The government hates us.

Have fun paying that back.

They completely forgot about Maui, didn't they?

Because abortion.

Beyond obvious.

Oh, we're disgusted.

We should all be LIVID.

They got $750 and that's it.

We hope he asks, too.

We'd love to hear her explain this away.

Looking increasingly like 'not at all.'

Tags: HURRICANE JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS NORTH CAROLINA UKRAINE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

