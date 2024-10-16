Biden-Harris Admin Can't Find Money for North Carolina, but Will Send Another $425...
7-Eleven Stores Are Closing All Over, but No One Knows Why (We Bet WE Can Figure It Out!)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on October 16, 2024
Meme

Yesterday, we told you how drug store chain Walgreens plans to shutter 1,200 stores -- roughly 15% of its locations -- over the next three years, citing economy troubles (one in four Walgreens locations is unprofitable). In that story, we mentioned 7-Eleven stores were closing, too.

And they are, all over Chicago:

More from USA Today:

7-Eleven will be closing more than 400 underperforming stores in the U.S., its parent company said.

The 444 stores to close are among 13,000 stores the convenience chain has in the U.S. and Canada. A list of stores to close was not released by the company, which announced the plan to shutter the stores during its most recent earnings call late last week. The closures are expected to happen in the fourth quarter of this year.

It's another side of how great Bidenomics is for the country.

Thanks, Joe and Kamala!

Of course, it's crime and/or the economy.

Not a difficult puzzle to solve.

By 'nobody' they mean everybody.

YUP.

That makes stores 'unprofitable' on top of continued inflation.

Truth is stranger than fiction.

As always, it's the crime -- and the conscious decision not to enforce shoplifting laws.

It's part of why Walgreens locations are closing, too.

Heh.

Exactly how we feel.

'Businesses have insurance for this kind of thing.'

Same mentality.

There ya go. That's why businesses are closing.

Well played.

Tags: BUSINESS CHICAGO CRIME ECONOMY INFLATION THEFT

