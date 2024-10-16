7-Eleven Stores Are Closing All Over, but No One Knows Why (We Bet WE Can Figure It Out!)

Yesterday, we told you how drug store chain Walgreens plans to shutter 1,200 stores -- roughly 15% of its locations -- over the next three years, citing economy troubles (one in four Walgreens locations is unprofitable). In that story, we mentioned 7-Eleven stores were closing, too.

And they are, all over Chicago:

7-Eleven Stores Are Closing All Over Chicago And Nobody Knows Why https://t.co/vqBkKLd9SW pic.twitter.com/l9hb1TCZwG — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 16, 2024

More from USA Today:

7-Eleven will be closing more than 400 underperforming stores in the U.S., its parent company said. The 444 stores to close are among 13,000 stores the convenience chain has in the U.S. and Canada. A list of stores to close was not released by the company, which announced the plan to shutter the stores during its most recent earnings call late last week. The closures are expected to happen in the fourth quarter of this year.

It's another side of how great Bidenomics is for the country.

Thanks, Joe and Kamala!

You f**king know why, idiots. — le Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) October 16, 2024

Of course, it's crime and/or the economy.

Not a difficult puzzle to solve.

By 'nobody' they mean everybody.

Too many degenerate criminals were stealing s**t with no consequences.



There, I fixed the headline. — Publius (@Publius_7_1776) October 16, 2024

YUP.

That makes stores 'unprofitable' on top of continued inflation.

I thought this was a Babylon Bee post at first. — Pat (@patw3268) October 16, 2024

Truth is stranger than fiction.

Every time I enter a Chicago 7-Eleven, I’m the only sucker that pays for anything. The locals get a special deal where they just get what they need and walk out. I feel bad for them because I don’t know what other store will offer this discount. https://t.co/9Ql76Sql29 — Michael A. 🐺 (@WolffintheWild) October 16, 2024

As always, it's the crime -- and the conscious decision not to enforce shoplifting laws.

Because locking up merchandise isn't convenient and if they sell gas they only make like 2 bucks profit off the $100 gas fill up so they can't afford staff to lock up stuff https://t.co/CSn3qBPK15 — Roger SAC ex-ATX📟 (@RogerRogerATX) October 16, 2024

It's part of why Walgreens locations are closing, too.

Gotham couldn’t figure out Batman’s secret identity, so don’t feel beat yourself up over this, Chicago. https://t.co/ESJSTxORC7 — Gadsden Giggleswitch (@owningtheglobe) October 16, 2024

Heh.

Exactly how we feel.

The “theft is a victimless crime” idiots are getting a great lesson in economics. https://t.co/YkqXEqhUeP — Big Mark (@BigLifeMark) October 16, 2024

'Businesses have insurance for this kind of thing.'

Same mentality.

There ya go. That's why businesses are closing.

(Robert Stack voice)



For every mystery someone somewhere knows the answer perhaps that person is watching tonight perhaps it is you. https://t.co/PGDifI0yJc pic.twitter.com/ApipLPJhve — Supreme Grillmaster Vanir (@Dark_Asgard_) October 16, 2024

Well played.