Leftists Who HATE 'Mansplaining' Are Very Quiet About Two MEN Facing Off in WOMEN'S Billiards Semi-Final

The Left love to complain about 'mansplaining' -- they tried to shame J.D. Vance for it when he corrected debate moderators earlier this month -- but they're awfully quiet when men push women out of their competitions when those men 'identify' as women.

This recently happened in the U.K., where two men faced off in the semi-finals of a women's billiard's competition.

UK: Two males faced off against each other during the women's semi-finals of the Ultimate Pool Mini Series yesterday.



Harriet Haynes and Lucy Smith were able to compete because they both "identify as female" as per World Eightball Pool Federation policy.https://t.co/3jAl7QfrMX — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) October 14, 2024

More from REDUXX:

A woman has won a British pool championship after a “phenomenal comeback” against a trans-identified male in the final, who had played another trans-identified man in his semi-final. Over the weekend, the Ultimate Pool Group hosted a Mini Series tournament in the UK. On the women’s side, 64 entrants entered the competition, including two trans-identified males – Harriet Haynes, formerly Chris, and Lucy Smith. By the time of the semi-finals, Haynes and Smith ended up playing off against each other, meaning that there was an all-male semi-final in a woman's sport.

The only reason a woman won is because billiards are one of the few sports that don't give men that much of an advantage.

But that's not the point. Women are being pushed out of their competitions by men and the Left is aiding and abetting this.

It's maddening.

This must be news from a parallel universe as we were told this would NEVER HAPPEN. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) October 14, 2024

Like all things with the Left, this is how it goes:

1. It's not happening.

2. Okay, it's happening, but not that much.

3. It's happening a lot and it's a good thing, you bigot.

Every. Single. Time.

This is your cue to make a joke about pocketing balls — Genevieve Gluck (@WomenReadWomen) October 14, 2024

EL. OH. EL.

What we all knew the logical conclusion of male inclusion in women's sports would be. — Jeanna Hoch (@JeannaHoch) October 14, 2024

YUP.

Women lose.

They have made a joke of Women’s sports. Imagine having this much contempt for Women. — Rose Fashion (@RoseFashion191) October 14, 2024

This is actual misogyny.

At this rate biological women won't even be competing in any sport, we'll have the "male category" & the "mentally ill male category" — 𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕋ℍ𝕀ℕ𝔾 (@TheThinginDBD) October 14, 2024

Bingo.

Sickening that society has fallen so very low as to allow mentally ill delusional men steal competitions from women and people are just fine with that.

The new form of approved abusive misogyny. — Margie the Average American (@Margare51775614) October 15, 2024

All the progress women made has been erased with the approval of the Left.

2 men go head to head in *women's* billiards



The irony of all ironies. It would be hilarious if actual women weren't losing out on opportunities. https://t.co/IlrLs1rWqd pic.twitter.com/jHtNcuV4lW — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 15, 2024

And women are losing opportunities.

Liberal white women are pushing this nonsense. Soon their daughters won’t be able to be competitive in sports… https://t.co/1Q50Pqf2gJ pic.twitter.com/9SvaB7AT8Z — @amuse (@amuse) October 15, 2024

Then they'll freak out and demand changes, but it'll be too late.

Any woman who thinks it’s ok for men to take over women’s sports can only be described as self-hating and idiotic. https://t.co/WKSVs3LeKk — AngryMom🇺🇸 (@AngryMomUSA) October 15, 2024

THIS.

Two mediocre XY chromosome having Pool Players are competing in the Women's semi finals of the Ultimate Pool Miniseries.



Cause they have ladyfeelz.



Destroying the women's sports category one sport a time. https://t.co/RxYkKfufZ0 — Obstrepersous Female 2.0 (@opsteperous) October 15, 2024

We're totally stealing 'ladyfeelz' cause that's exactly what it is.

According to World Eightball Pool Federation policy, a woman’s place, even in women’s sports, is on the sidelines. https://t.co/NxWnBPrHVT — XX-XY Athletics (@xx_xyathletics) October 15, 2024

Women need to stand up against this.