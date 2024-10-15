VIP
Leftists Who HATE 'Mansplaining' Are Very Quiet About Two MEN Facing Off in WOMEN'S Billiards Semi-Final

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on October 15, 2024
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Left love to complain about 'mansplaining' -- they tried to shame J.D. Vance for it when he corrected debate moderators earlier this month -- but they're awfully quiet when men push women out of their competitions when those men 'identify' as women.

This recently happened in the U.K., where two men faced off in the semi-finals of a women's billiard's competition.

More from REDUXX:

A woman has won a British pool championship after a “phenomenal comeback” against a trans-identified male in the final, who had played another trans-identified man in his semi-final.

Over the weekend, the Ultimate Pool Group hosted a Mini Series tournament in the UK. On the women’s side, 64 entrants entered the competition, including two trans-identified males – Harriet Haynes, formerly Chris, and Lucy Smith. By the time of the semi-finals, Haynes and Smith ended up playing off against each other, meaning that there was an all-male semi-final in a woman's sport.

The only reason a woman won is because billiards are one of the few sports that don't give men that much of an advantage.

But that's not the point. Women are being pushed out of their competitions by men and the Left is aiding and abetting this.

It's maddening.

Like all things with the Left, this is how it goes:

1. It's not happening.

2. Okay, it's happening, but not that much.

3. It's happening a lot and it's a good thing, you bigot.

Every. Single. Time.

EL. OH. EL.

YUP.

Women lose.

This is actual misogyny.

Bingo.

All the progress women made has been erased with the approval of the Left.

And women are losing opportunities.

Then they'll freak out and demand changes, but it'll be too late.

THIS.

We're totally stealing 'ladyfeelz' cause that's exactly what it is.

Women need to stand up against this.

Tags: UK WOMEN WOMEN'S RIGHTS RILEY GAINES

