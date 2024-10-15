TIMBER! Oregon DEI Trainer Gets Forestry Boss Placed on Leave for Daring to Hire Qualified Employees

Forestry is one of the most dangerous professions in America, and even skilled and experienced employees are at risk for serious injury or death while on the job.

So you'd think that the priority would be hiring employees who are qualified for the dangerous job.

But not in Oregon and not thanks to DEI nonsense.

Some DEI trainer -- complete with pink hair -- got a department head suspended for having the audacity to hire qualified candidates instead of 'diverse' candidates.

Megan Donecker, a pink-haired DEI trainer, filed a complaint against Oregon’s forestry department deputy head Mike Shaw for hiring 'candidates most qualified for the job’ rather than because of identity.



She also complained that queer staff felt unsafe because they couldn’t have… pic.twitter.com/VwrMBTIfJy — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 11, 2024

The entire post reads:

She also complained that queer staff felt unsafe because they couldn’t have conversations about “pronouns.” Mike Shaw was put on leave after the complaint was filed.

Absolutely ridiculous.

So when someone from the LGBTQIA+ community gets crushed by a tree branch or eaten by a bear, we guess that's okay, because at least they died a diverse death. Or something.

Donecker would be the first to scream about discrimination when that happens.

More from The Daily Mail:

A pink-haired DEI trainer has slammed Oregon's forestry department for hiring on the basic of merit rather than identity. Megan Donecker filed a complaint about her former boss Mike Shaw and moaned about him telling her that he sought the 'candidates most qualified for the job.' DEI advocates like Donecker say hiring should be done through an 'intersectional lens' whereby applications from people of marginalized backgrounds are given greater weight. Shaw, who earns $192,000-a-year as deputy head of Oregon's Department of Forestry, has been put on leave over Donecker's complaint. Donecker, who worked as the department's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion chief claimed six queer staffers didn't 'feel safe or comfortable' at work because they could not have 'conversation around pronouns.'

These people are insane and insufferable.

All of this is running head on into the Civil Rights Act

The lawsuits in the works showing the absurd Woke discrimination are going to hit SCOTUS soon

Then the Queer/DEI house of cards comes tumbling down — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) October 11, 2024

We can only hope so.

Without a doubt, the funniest Daily Mail caption of all time. pic.twitter.com/JP6tACeBbt — Sall Grover (@salltweets) October 12, 2024

We bet Donecker plays the stupid woke version of D&D, too.

DEI policies have no place in a logical and sane society. pic.twitter.com/WkJNRx9EVz — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) October 11, 2024

No lies detected.

I hope he files a lawsuit and is awarded millions and millions of dollars. The only way this nonsense will end is when it starts costing the DEI cabal lots and lots of money. — Mystery (@MysTery46787439) October 11, 2024

A good rule of thumb is also to not hire people with pink hair and pronouns on their resume.

As if hiring the best candidate is a bad thing — aka (@akafacehots) October 11, 2024

Because the Left never aspires to do better, they hate when the best candidates are hired. Cause they're not the best candidates.

Megan Donecker is just proving why she shouldn’t be employed by Oregon’s forestry department or anyone else — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 11, 2024

Yep.

Oregon is pink lady land.



I wanna see her climb a tree and prune a branch.



But of course, they won't do any of that, just collect the checks. — Hector perdomi (@HPerdomi) October 11, 2024

Actual work? Donecker would never.

Oregon continues its race to the bottom as it puts Forestry Dept. boss, Mike Shaw on leave during height of largest wildfire season in state’s history to satisfy DEI insanity. https://t.co/Gmyh09t9qh — JLaw (@yoopermomma) October 12, 2024

By the way, it's a total mystery why Kamala Harris isn't doing well with men.

Total mystery.

A few media people have asked why I’m working to dismantle DEI and wokeness in corporate America… This is a good microcosm of why I’m doing it. This ideology will come for your workplace if we don’t dismantle it all. Neutrality, innovation and merit are the path forward. https://t.co/bPT9Bv7EOH — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 11, 2024

All of this.