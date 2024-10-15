Georgetown University Posts Tweet Honoring Former Student Killed While Stabbing a Police O...
Biden-Harris Admin Does an ABOUT FACE, Says Iran Assassinating Trump Would Be Considered...
On the Ground in Pennsylvania: The Most Important Battleground State (Sponsored)
Krypto Currency? Gunn Unleashes Super Dog For His Super Pet Project
Border Patrol Agents Not Doing 'Four Years of Hell' If Kamala Harris Wins
Kooky Joy Behar is Convinced Donald Trump Will Bomb Her and Her Co-Hosts...
CRY MORE: Morning Mika Is in TEARS Over the Prospect of a Trump...
Twitter Shares First Reactions When an Email Signature Contains 'Pronouns' and the Replies...
BAHAHAHAHA! Twitter Reacts to Rumors That Kamala Harris Might Appear on Joe Rogan's...
And BOOM! User Who 'Can't Stand Trump' Explains WHY He's Voting FOR HIM...
HYPOCRITE: Kamala Harris Criticizes Kamala Harris for Putting People in Prison for Smoking...
Harmeet K. Dhillon Takes PAINFUL Stroll Down Kamala Harris Memory Lane in SAVAGE...
VIP
Democrats ... STOP Trying to Make The Villages HAPPEN for You. LOL, It's...
Jake Tapper & Margaret Brennan Stunned by the Receipts! Trump on Top!

TIMBER! Oregon DEI Trainer Gets Forestry Boss Placed on Leave for Daring to Hire Qualified Employees

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on October 15, 2024
Meme screenshot

Forestry is one of the most dangerous professions in America, and even skilled and experienced employees are at risk for serious injury or death while on the job.

Advertisement

So you'd think that the priority would be hiring employees who are qualified for the dangerous job.

But not in Oregon and not thanks to DEI nonsense.

Some DEI trainer -- complete with pink hair -- got a department head suspended for having the audacity to hire qualified candidates instead of 'diverse' candidates.

The entire post reads:

She also complained that queer staff felt unsafe because they couldn’t have conversations about “pronouns.”

Mike Shaw was put on leave after the complaint was filed.

Absolutely ridiculous.

So when someone from the LGBTQIA+ community gets crushed by a tree branch or eaten by a bear, we guess that's okay, because at least they died a diverse death. Or something.

Donecker would be the first to scream about discrimination when that happens.

More from The Daily Mail:

A pink-haired DEI trainer has slammed Oregon's forestry department for hiring on the basic of merit rather than identity.

Megan Donecker filed a complaint about her former boss Mike Shaw and moaned about him telling her that he sought the 'candidates most qualified for the job.'

DEI advocates like Donecker say hiring should be done through an 'intersectional lens' whereby applications from people of marginalized backgrounds are given greater weight. 

Shaw, who earns $192,000-a-year as deputy head of Oregon's Department of Forestry, has been put on leave over Donecker's complaint.

Donecker, who worked as the department's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion chief claimed six queer staffers didn't 'feel safe or comfortable' at work because they could not have 'conversation around pronouns.'

Recommended

And BOOM! User Who 'Can't Stand Trump' Explains WHY He's Voting FOR HIM and Just DECIMATES Kamala Harris
Sam J.
Advertisement

These people are insane and insufferable.

We can only hope so.

We bet Donecker plays the stupid woke version of D&D, too.

No lies detected.

A good rule of thumb is also to not hire people with pink hair and pronouns on their resume.

Because the Left never aspires to do better, they hate when the best candidates are hired. Cause they're not the best candidates.

Yep.

Advertisement

Actual work? Donecker would never.

By the way, it's a total mystery why Kamala Harris isn't doing well with men.

Total mystery.

All of this.

Tags: OREGON PRONOUNS WOKE WOKENESS DEI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And BOOM! User Who 'Can't Stand Trump' Explains WHY He's Voting FOR HIM and Just DECIMATES Kamala Harris
Sam J.
BAHAHAHAHA! Twitter Reacts to Rumors That Kamala Harris Might Appear on Joe Rogan's Podcast
Grateful Calvin
Georgetown University Posts Tweet Honoring Former Student Killed While Stabbing a Police Officer
justmindy
Twitter Shares First Reactions When an Email Signature Contains 'Pronouns' and the Replies Are Epic
justmindy
CRY MORE: Morning Mika Is in TEARS Over the Prospect of a Trump Victory (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Harmeet K. Dhillon Takes PAINFUL Stroll Down Kamala Harris Memory Lane in SAVAGE Thread and DAAAMN SON
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
And BOOM! User Who 'Can't Stand Trump' Explains WHY He's Voting FOR HIM and Just DECIMATES Kamala Harris Sam J.
Advertisement