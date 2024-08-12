Lies, Flip-Flops, and Fear-Mongering, Oh My! Harris Campaign Does Not 'Push Joy'
Drew Holden Compiles Examples of Media Spin Over the 'Swift-Boating' of Tim Walz
Reporters Asks About White House Intervening in Musk's Interview of Trump
Columnist Calling for Elon Musk to Be Arrested Wrote Book Fantasizing About Assassination
PolitiFact Tries to Set JD Vance Straight About Tim Walz’s Retirement
The Atlantic: Kamala's Politics Are Hard to 'Pin Down' ('Cause of ALL HER...
CNN Expects a 'Bromance' Interview Between Elon Musk and Donald Trump
Spot the Difference: CBS Coverage of No Taxes on Tips Is SO DIFFERENT...
Remember How Pence Was Gonna Put Gays in Camps? Harris Says Trump Will...
Joe Biden, Kamala HQ Won’t Give Up the Charlottesville Hoax
Woke Wikipedia Let Someone Edit JD Vance's Page to Erase His Military Awards...
Here's How Newsweek Framed Kamala Harris' 1st Policy Proposal ('Shameless Doesn't Begin to...
What Is Wrong With the Secret Service? After Breaking Into Salon, Agency Is...
D'OH! KJP Tied Kamala Harris to the Sinking 'SS Bidenomics' (What a Gift...

We Bet They're a Blast at Parties! Woke Dungeons and Dragons Game Sounds Absolutely AWFUL

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on August 12, 2024
ImgFlip

Everything woke turns to s**t. It's as predictable as the sun rising in the east and water being wet. The Left has to inject their woke politics into everything because they're a) miserable and b) want you to be miserable, too.

Advertisement

There is nothing -- not a television show, not a movie, not a book, not a board game -- that goes unmarred by their agenda.

Like this:

Politics ruins everything.

D&D is supposed to be fantasy, not a reflection of reality. Cause reality can suck and we all need an escape,

Don't have to worry about that happening.

And you would be completely justified in doing so.

Recommended

Drew Holden Compiles Examples of Media Spin Over the 'Swift-Boating' of Tim Walz
Brett T.
Advertisement

Should've also remembered it's a fantasy game too.

Hahahahahaha. Oof.

Completely on brand for the Left, though.

Also on brand for the Left. And LOL.

It sure does.

Advertisement

They'd deserve it, too.

They sure did.

This is hysterical.

Never a dull moment with that crew, because it's all dull all the time.

Tags: DEMOCRACY PARTY WOKE WOKENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Drew Holden Compiles Examples of Media Spin Over the 'Swift-Boating' of Tim Walz
Brett T.
PolitiFact Tries to Set JD Vance Straight About Tim Walz’s Retirement
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Columnist Calling for Elon Musk to Be Arrested Wrote Book Fantasizing About Assassination
Brett T.
What Is Wrong With the Secret Service? After Breaking Into Salon, Agency Is WALKING BACK Its Apology
Amy Curtis
European Commission Tries Threatening Twitter/X With SKEERY Letter and Elon Musk Just Has 1 Word for Them
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Drew Holden Compiles Examples of Media Spin Over the 'Swift-Boating' of Tim Walz Brett T.
Advertisement