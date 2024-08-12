We Bet They're a Blast at Parties! Woke Dungeons and Dragons Game Sounds Absolutely AWFUL

Everything woke turns to s**t. It's as predictable as the sun rising in the east and water being wet. The Left has to inject their woke politics into everything because they're a) miserable and b) want you to be miserable, too.

There is nothing -- not a television show, not a movie, not a book, not a board game -- that goes unmarred by their agenda.

Like this:

During a D&D session my party found out a town was run by an awful monarch so we killed him and much to my DMs dismay we didn’t just leave it at that, we spent the ENTIRE session establishing a democracy, opening public schools, and creating a healthcare system — Joy 🥰🍒 (@joyxvalentine) August 10, 2024

Politics ruins everything.

D&D is supposed to be fantasy, not a reflection of reality. Cause reality can suck and we all need an escape,

Do NOT play D&D with people that majored in PoliSci we have the knowledge and ability to roleplay bureaucracy — Joy 🥰🍒 (@joyxvalentine) August 10, 2024

Don't have to worry about that happening.

if i was a dm or player and this happened the next session is gonna be a saw trap — CEO of whimsy (@lifeinvibrancy) August 10, 2024

And you would be completely justified in doing so.

Holy f**k sounds boring, should have looted the villagers and left like a decent player. — AfterWarPlantX (@AfterWarPlantX) August 11, 2024

Should've also remembered it's a fantasy game too.

I overthrew your democracy and ushered in a 1000 Reich — White Tiger King (@sillyguy1488) August 11, 2024

Hahahahahaha. Oof.

A communist DND playthrough where you come in, overthrow the government, install a "Democracy" and then force your own policies on the citizens and leave them to starve to death sounds about right for leftists lmao — John Willow (@JohnathonWillow) August 12, 2024

Completely on brand for the Left, though.

reminds me of the D&D sesh where in order to start a democracy and legalize gay marriage the party ignored the lich who completed his ritual uninterrupted and overran the world with undead as the players celebrated their overturning of the status quo — Pointed Commentary (@RoyCalbeck) August 12, 2024

Also on brand for the Left. And LOL.

Wow that sounds extremely boring https://t.co/RbybtXRwEg — Good Tweetman (@Goodtweet_man) August 12, 2024

It sure does.

I would make you idiots fight a brutal successionist civil war for the next ten weeks if u ever tried to do something that f**king stupid at my table https://t.co/2ZIJJTmvUo — Spencer (@xNoRefundsx) August 11, 2024

They'd deserve it, too.

Ah, so you made it hell https://t.co/qTmexyZHoW — Elijah the Middleborne (@TheMiddleborne) August 12, 2024

They sure did.

Really excited to find out how they managed to make this work in a manorial society dependent on razor thin agricultural surpluses and clan relations.



*touches ear* "they assumed every peasant is a slate reader with a white collar job?" https://t.co/DIIl2kutOV — Sasho Todorov (@SashoTodorov1) August 11, 2024

This is hysterical.

Imagine being so boring you need to make your fantasy game about political reforms. https://t.co/tFHHlOOIgv — Azrael (@PurifierAzrael) August 12, 2024

Never a dull moment with that crew, because it's all dull all the time.