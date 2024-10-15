Biden-Harris Admin Does an ABOUT FACE, Says Iran Assassinating Trump Would Be Considered ACT OF WAR

A couple of weeks ago, we told you the Biden-Harris administration declined to say whether or not they'd classify Iran assassinating Donald Trump -- a former president and current presidential candidate -- as an act of war. Something must've changed (the polls, perhaps?), because now the Biden-Harris administration is saying they would, in fact, consider an assassination an act of war.

U.S. President Joe Biden has instructed his National Security Council to make it clear to Iran, that an Assassination Attempt against Former President Donald J. Trump would be seen as an Act of War. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 14, 2024

This is the right move.

Because it would be an act of war, regardless of whether or not you like or hate Trump.

Didn’t Joe Biden already learn that no one is threatened by his ‘don’ts’? — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) October 14, 2024

They're not, but at least they're saying it would be an act of war.

You mean the CIA is trying to take out Trump and then they’re gonna blame Iran, and then eventually everything spirals out of control and we go to war with Iran? — Nathan Tervelt (@nathantervelt) October 14, 2024

Lord, we hope not.

I rarely agree with him (or any other politician), but he is absolutely right here. — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) October 14, 2024

Yes, he is.

Respect where it's due, when people call for condemnations of violence, this is what it means — I'mma Duck (@imgoingtoduck) October 14, 2024

It sure is.

Finally! That’s how to deter such an attack. Iran should be scared to death about what the USA would do. If they sense weakness, they will strike. https://t.co/inueD56oP0 — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) October 14, 2024

Iran should be scared.

This is entirely the correct response from @POTUS . Deployments of additional US forces to the region to reinforce this warning may be prudent depending on the actual severity of the threat. https://t.co/dPGkVCNuIM — Patrick Fox (@RealCynicalFox) October 15, 2024

It is the correct response.

The only controversy here is that the same comment wasn’t made about Hersh Goldberg-Polin and the other Americans abducted by Iran’s proxy, Hamas. https://t.co/n0pOukrkTr — Mike Cosper (@MikeCosper) October 14, 2024

This is true.