Biden-Harris Admin Does an ABOUT FACE, Says Iran Assassinating Trump Would Be Considered ACT OF WAR

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on October 15, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

A couple of weeks ago, we told you the Biden-Harris administration declined to say whether or not they'd classify Iran assassinating Donald Trump -- a former president and current presidential candidate -- as an act of war. Something must've changed (the polls, perhaps?), because now the Biden-Harris administration is saying they would, in fact, consider an assassination an act of war.

This is the right move.

Because it would be an act of war, regardless of whether or not you like or hate Trump.

They're not, but at least they're saying it would be an act of war.

Lord, we hope not.

Yes, he is.

It sure is.

Iran should be scared.

It is the correct response.

This is true.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP IRAN JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS WAR 2024 ELECTION

