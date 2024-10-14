Is the Democratic Party Eyeing a Witchy Switcheroo this Halloween Season?
'If You Vote Trump, He Can't Stand You': Megyn Kelly SHAMES Bryan Cranston for His Terminal Case of TDS

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on October 14, 2024
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

The other day, Bryan Cranston endorsed Kamala Harris. Not surprising, for a Hollywood celebrity, but kinda disappointing.

Megyn Kelly reminded X users exactly what kind of guy Bryan Cranston really is, when it comes to politics:

The post continues:

Only the most rabid deranged person would do this.  Remember that when you see him starring in smthg. If you vote Trump, he can’t stand you.

This writer can't imagine a world in which she'd end a friendship over politics, but that's just her.

We wonder who the friend is.

We will never understand how you can hate someone over political differences, especially if they are a friend.

SO MANY cases of TDS going around these days, it's endemic.

Ouch.

Seems to be a problem with Leftists. Lefty women are more likely to unfriend people over politics.

It really is sad.

That and hating Trump.

The post continues:

However, I have had people who I have known for decades--some who I have helped in a variety of ways--not just broken contact with me, but some have lost their minds & bore false witness & unjustly called me all sorts of the most horrible things; all because they have let politics pollute their minds as they allowed their universe to contain only a small circle of intellectually identical people. 

It really is sad. 

See Bryan? Don't be Bryan.

Life is short. Friends are rare.

All of this.

YUP.

And then think you're the bad guy in all of it.

