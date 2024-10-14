'If You Vote Trump, He Can't Stand You': Megyn Kelly SHAMES Bryan Cranston for His Terminal Case of TDS

The other day, Bryan Cranston endorsed Kamala Harris. Not surprising, for a Hollywood celebrity, but kinda disappointing.

Megyn Kelly reminded X users exactly what kind of guy Bryan Cranston really is, when it comes to politics:

Advertisement

Bryan Cranston ended his lifelong friendship with someone very close to him bc the friend is a Republican/Trump supporter. I know the friend well. Only the most rabid deranged person would do this.

Remember that when you see him starring in smthg. If you vote Trump, he can’t… https://t.co/HhV5rDWb36 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 13, 2024

The post continues:

Only the most rabid deranged person would do this. Remember that when you see him starring in smthg. If you vote Trump, he can’t stand you.

This writer can't imagine a world in which she'd end a friendship over politics, but that's just her.

We wonder who the friend is.

Dennis Quaid spoke last night. It was about love and patriotism.



When liberal celebrities get into political endorsements, it’s because they can’t contain their hatred and anger any longer for those that think differently. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 13, 2024

We will never understand how you can hate someone over political differences, especially if they are a friend.

He has a serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. It’s Sad. He’s a great actor. — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 13, 2024

SO MANY cases of TDS going around these days, it's endemic.

I think Brian inhaled one too many times in the Breaking Bad lab — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 13, 2024

Ouch.

I had Republican/conservative friends when I was a leftist. When I changed the majority of my leftist friends dropped me. — Mary 🎃 Spooky Ginger 👻 (@mchastain81) October 13, 2024

Seems to be a problem with Leftists. Lefty women are more likely to unfriend people over politics.

That is incredibly sad. To be so consumed by hatred and divisive political beliefs that you turn your back on someone you love. I cannot imagine being so morally bankrupt and lacking in judgment — Liz 🦋 🇺🇸 (@ElizabethSolle2) October 13, 2024

It really is sad.

It’s incredible that people will allow the economy to crash, let wars break out all over the world, allow the government to control and censor us while we descend into communism, just because killing a baby is that important to them — Eric Weishaar (@EricWeishaar) October 13, 2024

That and hating Trump.

I count in my circle of IRL friends, and people I've met online, ardent Trump supporters, "vote blue or die" Harris supporters, and everyone in between. I'd never end a relationship over something as ... well ... whatever politics is.



However, I have had people who I have known… https://t.co/LZUbIrV9Ba — cdrsalamander (@cdrsalamander) October 13, 2024

The post continues:

However, I have had people who I have known for decades--some who I have helped in a variety of ways--not just broken contact with me, but some have lost their minds & bore false witness & unjustly called me all sorts of the most horrible things; all because they have let politics pollute their minds as they allowed their universe to contain only a small circle of intellectually identical people. It really is sad. See Bryan? Don't be Bryan. Life is short. Friends are rare.

Advertisement

All of this.

The Left has ALWAYS behaved this way



Lifelong friendships, family ties mean nothing



Marxist politics always come first https://t.co/A6gim6YpTT — Brian Maloney (@SScalpings) October 13, 2024

YUP.

It amazes me that Democrats will take away all your rights-speech, press, guns, legal, property, but the right to kill a baby-how dare you, evil Nazi. https://t.co/JIgWLUTwBG — Freedom1776 (@Seektruthalways) October 13, 2024

And then think you're the bad guy in all of it.