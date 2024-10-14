CUE LEFTY MELTDOWNS! Las Vegas Review-Journal Endorses Trump With SCATHING Rebuke of Kamala Harris

Somehow, we don't think this'll garner a post from KamalaHQ, but the Las Vegas Review-Journal has endorsed Donald Trump, calling his first-term policy results 'too strong to ignore.'

The Las Vegas Review-Journal endorses @realDonaldTrump for president.



"Although many voters are dissatisfied with their choices for president, the policy results of Donald Trump’s years in office are too strong to ignore."https://t.co/KFbScfWr7x — Las Vegas Review-Journal (@reviewjournal) October 14, 2024

But they didn't stop there. Oh, no. They destroyed Kamala Harris:

Thus began one of the more cynical and ambitious rehabilitation efforts in the history of modern politics. A vapid, unpopular vice president in an unpopular administration who flamed out spectacularly in her 2020 run for the Oval Office was within weeks recast as a purveyor of “joy” and an amalgamation of Abraham Lincoln, George Washington and Mahatma Gandhi. Ms. Harris next began disavowing a host of her previous policy positions. A San Francisco leftist who sympathized with the defund-police movement, raised the prospect of dismantling Immigration and Customs Enforcement and supported sanctuary cities now passes herself off as a tough-on-crime border hawk. A progressive once named the most liberal member of the U.S. Senate and who favored abolishing the filibuster, packing the Supreme Court and limiting political speech now shape-shifts into a defender of “democracy” and the nation’s institutions. A key component in an administration that openly sought to put fossil fuel providers out of business now claims to be a proponent of fracking. A candidate who cast the tie-breaking vote for the spending package that lit the fuse to rampant inflation, devastating American families, now claims to represent the interests of the middle class. A politician who says she would have done nothing differently over the past four years wants voters to believe she is an agent for “change.”

BRUTAL.

So apparently, there is at least one conservative left at the RJ. — Vegas Conservative (@denstarr4) October 14, 2024

A rare find in media these days, frankly.

Although maybe Kamala is just that bad.

Made the right choice. Laid out the issues, policies as facts not bias. Well done. — Tara Forbes (@feisty_forbes) October 14, 2024

It's a scathing rebuke of Kamala.

It is a pleasant surprise.

Excellent decision. Reflective of Nevada’s priorities for a freer, safer, wealthier, prouder, and stronger Silver State and nation. #MAHA #MAGA 🇺🇸 — Sebastian Ridley-Thomas (@SebastianMRT) October 14, 2024

As they said -- Trump's policy record is strong.

Huge Endorsement for Trump in Nevada today.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is the largest newspaper in Nevada.

It is reputable and respected among Nevada residents. https://t.co/1M4dxnOG1V — Ryan Silverstein (@Ryry916) October 14, 2024

It is a big win for Trump.

I’m so proud of our @reviewjournal !! In a city overwhelmingly democratic they chose who’s right for our country. https://t.co/KKP5JQLp9E — Tiffany (@tiffanylloree) October 14, 2024

They sure did.

.@reviewjournal was also the only top 25 newspaper in terms of circulation to endorse @realDonaldTrump in 2016. https://t.co/Qwe5V6Cm6U — Ford O'Connell (@FordOConnell) October 14, 2024

Turned out they were right in 2016.

This publication is owned by Miriam Adelson…a top Trump donor https://t.co/I7L7qfXBhY — Puppy (@liberalpuppy) October 14, 2024

Let's address this.

Our response is: SO? The vast majority of media outlets are populated and owned by die-hard Democrats. It's never a problem when they endorse Kamala, so it's the height of hypocrisy to say the LVRJ is somehow in the wrong.