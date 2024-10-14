CUE LEFTY MELTDOWNS! Las Vegas Review-Journal Endorses Trump With SCATHING Rebuke of Kamala Harris

After a Gang Beats an Apartment Worker to a Pulp, Twitter Wonders What...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on October 14, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Somehow, we don't think this'll garner a post from KamalaHQ, but the Las Vegas Review-Journal has endorsed Donald Trump, calling his first-term policy results 'too strong to ignore.'

But they didn't stop there. Oh, no. They destroyed Kamala Harris:

Thus began one of the more cynical and ambitious rehabilitation efforts in the history of modern politics. A vapid, unpopular vice president in an unpopular administration who flamed out spectacularly in her 2020 run for the Oval Office was within weeks recast as a purveyor of “joy” and an amalgamation of Abraham Lincoln, George Washington and Mahatma Gandhi.

Ms. Harris next began disavowing a host of her previous policy positions. A San Francisco leftist who sympathized with the defund-police movement, raised the prospect of dismantling Immigration and Customs Enforcement and supported sanctuary cities now passes herself off as a tough-on-crime border hawk. A progressive once named the most liberal member of the U.S. Senate and who favored abolishing the filibuster, packing the Supreme Court and limiting political speech now shape-shifts into a defender of “democracy” and the nation’s institutions. A key component in an administration that openly sought to put fossil fuel providers out of business now claims to be a proponent of fracking. A candidate who cast the tie-breaking vote for the spending package that lit the fuse to rampant inflation, devastating American families, now claims to represent the interests of the middle class. A politician who says she would have done nothing differently over the past four years wants voters to believe she is an agent for “change.”

BRUTAL.

A rare find in media these days, frankly.

Although maybe Kamala is just that bad.

It's a scathing rebuke of Kamala.

It is a pleasant surprise.

As they said -- Trump's policy record is strong.

It is a big win for Trump.

They sure did.

Turned out they were right in 2016.

Let's address this.

Our response is: SO? The vast majority of media outlets are populated and owned by die-hard Democrats. It's never a problem when they endorse Kamala, so it's the height of hypocrisy to say the LVRJ is somehow in the wrong.

