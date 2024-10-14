Democrats DOUBLE DOWN on Shaming Black Men: James Clyburn Is 'Concerned' About Them...
Time Again to Play 'Media Headline vs. What's in the Actual Story'

Seriously, WHAT Is Wrong With Her? Watch Kamala Harris Give WEIRD Astrology Lesson During Interview

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on October 14, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Kamala Harris is notorious for her weird, rambling, word salad interview answers. But this one may take the cake (and that's saying something).

Watch as she gives an...astrology lesson during an interview with Roland S. Martin.

What does this even mean?

What is wrong with this woman?

She even turned down an interview with TIME this week.

Neither are we.

Something about stars in the sky.

She sure is serious.

Because the Democratic Party coronated her.

Which is hilarious. This writer contends if the so-called 'defenders of democracy' would've practiced democracy, they'd have a different candidate and likely win in November.

But here we are. With Kamala rambling about stars.

It certainly makes our brains hurt.

Yeah, it kinda is.

So much science.

Completely empty. Devoid of all substance.

Hard to argue with this.

Better at this than being a politician.

Dunno. Would explain a lot, though.

YUP.

And that depth is about the same as a splash pad.

