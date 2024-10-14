Seriously, WHAT Is Wrong With Her? Watch Kamala Harris Give WEIRD Astrology Lesson During Interview

Kamala Harris is notorious for her weird, rambling, word salad interview answers. But this one may take the cake (and that's saying something).

Watch as she gives an...astrology lesson during an interview with Roland S. Martin.

NEW: Kamala Harris gives an astrology lesson during an interview with show host Roland S. Martin in North Carolina.



Brilliant.



"You know, there's this whole, I, I talked with somebody once who said, you know, if you just look at where the, the, the stars are in the sky. Don't… pic.twitter.com/4I0hVxuCd5 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 14, 2024

What does this even mean?

What is wrong with this woman?

This is why she wasn’t doing interviews — Phantom Platypus (@PhantomPlatypus) October 14, 2024

She even turned down an interview with TIME this week.

Does ANYONE understand what she’s saying?



I’m not well-versed in DEI rambles. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 14, 2024

Neither are we.

Something about stars in the sky.

Oh my god.. Is she serious LOL — aka (@akafacehots) October 14, 2024

She sure is serious.

Please make it stop. How can Kamala be the Democratic nominee for president? — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) October 14, 2024

Because the Democratic Party coronated her.

Which is hilarious. This writer contends if the so-called 'defenders of democracy' would've practiced democracy, they'd have a different candidate and likely win in November.

But here we are. With Kamala rambling about stars.

I swear every time we listen to her speak we lose more IQ points. This may be their tactic.😂 — TheRightGirl (@TheRightGirl47) October 14, 2024

It certainly makes our brains hurt.

It’s scary that someone like me who’s had 2 neurosurgeries which affected my speech can articulate better than this woman who could potentially have the nuclear codes. — Razeo 🇺🇸🥞🎮 (@PancakezKing) October 14, 2024

Yeah, it kinda is.

So much science.

My GAWD this woman is empty. Just EMPTY. https://t.co/9sudi3UJXT — 🔴 P𝕠𝐔𝔫Ⓒ𝓔г (@bloodless_coup) October 14, 2024

Completely empty. Devoid of all substance.

Kamala Harris is the worst Presidential candidate the Democrats have ever nominated. https://t.co/VgqMWUCPRF — Undead FOIA 3.0 (@UndeadFoia) October 14, 2024

Hard to argue with this.

Better at this than being a politician.

Dunno. Would explain a lot, though.

YUP.

The depth of Kamala Harris understanding of the cosmos equals her understanding of voter import export commerce. https://t.co/J0bm3rjh8f — Ross Otterman (@zogulelp) October 14, 2024

And that depth is about the same as a splash pad.