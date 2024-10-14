Democrats DOUBLE DOWN on Shaming Black Men: James Clyburn Is 'Concerned' About Them...
Time Again to Play 'Media Headline vs. What's in the Actual Story'

Greg Gutfeld Drops a TRUTH HAMMER on Jess Tarlov: You Cannot Be Catholic and Pro-Abortion (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on October 14, 2024
Screenshot via Fox News

This writer, a Catholic, will never understand her fellow Catholics who support abortion. It is clearly, explicitly forbidden in the Catechism of the Catholic Church. Unlike just war doctrine, which is open to some interpretation, there are no circumstances under which abortion is allowed.

Here's Greg Gutfeld setting the record straight with Jessica Tarlov (we wrote about her the other day. She's a peach). WATCH:

BOOM!

And here's more:

DOUBLE BOOM.

People can disagree with Trump and his character. Even the Pope (unintentionally) made the case for Trump because Kamala is so radically pro-abortion.

Yep.

Abortion does not fall under 'health care' in Catholic doctrine.

If you think Catholic teaching permits abortion, Greg does know more about Catholicism than you do.

Lots of terminal cases of TDS floating around.

No. No they are not.

It's a mortal sin in Catholic teaching.

It's online for handy reference, too.

Never was and never will be 'healthcare.'

You cannot be.

There is no justification for abortion in Catholic teaching. None, and never will be.

Tags: ABORTION CATHOLIC CATHOLICISM GREG GUTFELD 2024 ELECTION

