Greg Gutfeld Drops a TRUTH HAMMER on Jess Tarlov: You Cannot Be Catholic and Pro-Abortion (WATCH)

This writer, a Catholic, will never understand her fellow Catholics who support abortion. It is clearly, explicitly forbidden in the Catechism of the Catholic Church. Unlike just war doctrine, which is open to some interpretation, there are no circumstances under which abortion is allowed.

Here's Greg Gutfeld setting the record straight with Jessica Tarlov (we wrote about her the other day. She's a peach). WATCH:

You are a Catholic, and you are upset about Donald Trump’s character, and yet you’re okay with voting for a person who wants abortion on demand, you’re worse



Fox News host Greg Gutfeld pic.twitter.com/9hRdVGetjJ — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) October 13, 2024

BOOM!

And here's more:

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld corrects co-host for saying, "You can be Catholic and pro-abortion."



You can’t.



Catholics cannot, under ANY circumstances, support the poisoning or dismemberment of fully developed babies.



Abortion isn’t a “healthcare issue”—it’s murder. pic.twitter.com/2pGQXlLJoc — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) October 13, 2024

DOUBLE BOOM.

People can disagree with Trump and his character. Even the Pope (unintentionally) made the case for Trump because Kamala is so radically pro-abortion.

Catholic here. Greg is right, 100% — Barb (@BTN_Aggie88) October 13, 2024

Yep.

Abortion does not fall under 'health care' in Catholic doctrine.

Oh, another non-Catholic talking down to us like he knows more about our faith than we do 😒 — Nicholas (@GillickNicholas) October 13, 2024

If you think Catholic teaching permits abortion, Greg does know more about Catholicism than you do.

it's a simple decision, but tds is difficult to overcome — johnslade (@johnslade66) October 13, 2024

Lots of terminal cases of TDS floating around.

Lies. Sexual assault, incest, lies, fraud, dehumanization, lying, cheating, corruption are worse https://t.co/eJVwwEjR0x — Lara (@OHValleyGirl) October 13, 2024

No. No they are not.

Yes, Greg Gutfeld is right. Any Catholic who votes for Kamala Harris, supports abortion on demand, violates Catholic dogma, and have no character at all. https://t.co/LYBEjTEZyt — Jerry Groen (@0513White) October 13, 2024

It's a mortal sin in Catholic teaching.

Jessica Tarlov is utterly wrong.

Please refer to Catechism of the Catholic Church, a handy reference on all things Catholic. For Catholics and non-Catholics alike. 2nd Edition, 1995 — Joseph Aiello (@PepAiello) October 14, 2024

It's online for handy reference, too.

Greg Gutfeld is right. You cannot be Catholic and pro-abortion. The murder of a preborn child is not a healthcare issue. — Lili_Deiesu (@Lili_Deiesu) October 13, 2024

Never was and never will be 'healthcare.'

As a Catholic, I agree with Greg, you cannot. You cannot vote for a Democrat that is promoting abortion - including third term abortion and be Catholic at the same time.https://t.co/Fx0csb94WH https://t.co/iYQcKvKbhx — MJ Alton (@Maryjohaynes) October 14, 2024

You cannot be.

A person can”think” they are catholic & support abortion. It’s much like a man thinking he can be pregnant. Thinking doesn’t make it true https://t.co/tfTVcP1e0e — Justpeachy1010 (@Justpeachy10101) October 14, 2024

There is no justification for abortion in Catholic teaching. None, and never will be.