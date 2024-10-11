WATCH: Harris Supporter Says It's Time to Put the 'Final Nail in the Coffin' of Trump's Campaign

Whataboutism is a tiresome game, but one the Left likes to play, so we're going to play it. Remember how the Left freaked out about J.D. Vance's 'cat ladies' comment? How it was utterly disqualifying and insulting? They were outraged about that, but have no problem with all the violent, inflammatory rhetoric they've hurled at Republicans -- specifically Donald Trump.

Advertisement

For the better part of a decade, Trump has been literally Hitler, an existential threat to democracy and our very freedoms. That rhetoric has lead to two assassination attempts targeting Trump. And yet the Left doubles and triples down on that rhetoric.

Here's Jessica Tarlov on Fox News, talking about putting the 'final nail in the coffin' so Trump isn't on the ballot anymore.

If any Republican said this, it would be headline news for a week. Every media outlet would be screaming about it and how the violent rhetoric from the right is a danger to democracy.

But this gets crickets.

Bingo. And that double standard is the problem.

Will there be any consequences for this?

Any struggle sessions like at CBS when they asked some tough questions, or nah?

Given the latest Electoral College map, nothing else does seem to be working. And they apparently know this.

We all know what she's talking about.

It should be unacceptable.





So much tolerance.

@JessicaTarlov is disgusting!!! These vile leftist lunatics are filled with HATRED, INTOLERANCE and EVIL. They are everything they say they are fighting against. https://t.co/weX1gR3vDf — PowerHouse16 (@House16Power) October 11, 2024

And they think they're the good guys in all this.

They're not.