WATCH: Iranian Activist DESTROYS Ta-Nehisi Coates and Trevor Noah Over Their Straight-Up Support of Jihad

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on October 14, 2024
Gif

The other day, we told you how Ta-Nehisi Coates lost his mind because a journalist at CBS asked him some tough questions. It was deserved, because Coates went on the Trevor Noah podcast and said he'd likely participate in the rape and mass murder of women and children because of 'oppression.'

It's despicable, and now here's an Iranian activist who absolutely WRECKED Coates and Noah over their support of jihad.

Watch:

Mic. Drop.

He is.

It was fantastic.

She articulates it so, so well.

Facts will beat them back, eventually.

It really is arrogance.

They keep saying that, and it's not true. It's not an 'open air prison.'

Because they agree with it.

Because it's true.

It really is fantastic.

Coates and Noah should be ashamed of what they support.

It's an incredible, irrefutable arguement.

Tags: ANTISEMITISM ISRAEL JIHAD TERRORISM TREVOR NOAH WAR

