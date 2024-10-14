WATCH: Iranian Activist DESTROYS Ta-Nehisi Coates and Trevor Noah Over Their Straight-Up Support of Jihad

The other day, we told you how Ta-Nehisi Coates lost his mind because a journalist at CBS asked him some tough questions. It was deserved, because Coates went on the Trevor Noah podcast and said he'd likely participate in the rape and mass murder of women and children because of 'oppression.'

It's despicable, and now here's an Iranian activist who absolutely WRECKED Coates and Noah over their support of jihad.

Watch:

The mental gymnastics, reverse causality, and revisionist history that far leftists engage in to normalize jihad is no accident, and I’m no longer pretending that it is pic.twitter.com/mUXfjQrw1u — Elica Le Bon الیکا‌ ل بن (@elicalebon) October 14, 2024

Mic. Drop.

He went to Gaza for 10 days and wrote a book. He’s a race grifter — Danirlla (@d_shawstein) October 14, 2024

He is.

Thank you for that. Very well articulated and clear. — Gray Wolf (@graywolf442) October 14, 2024

It was fantastic.

I’ll be very honest with you @elicalebon… I wept watching this video. I wept a lot. Because you’ve finally captured our pain. You captured our rage. And you’ve captured our anger and hurt at the constant flood of betrayal by a world we’ve never wronged except for the fact that… — Cheryl E 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🎗️ (@CherylWroteIt) October 14, 2024

She articulates it so, so well.

Keep doing amazing work debunking all these grifters and Jihadi fan boys



They need to be called out and shut down for their lies & propaganda — Roy Ben-Tzvi (@Roy_Bntz) October 14, 2024

Facts will beat them back, eventually.

Imagine the narcissism he has to go visit Middle East for a week then come back to America and lecture us as he virtue signals 😄 — Nima Yamini (@NimaYamini) October 14, 2024

It really is arrogance.

Also, we’re still doing this “open air prison” bit? Yalla.. https://t.co/cI4EqwQple — Emma 🎗️ (@EmmaBliVav) October 14, 2024

They keep saying that, and it's not true. It's not an 'open air prison.'

The really crazy thing in that clip was the idea that requiring paperwork for a (free) hospital is sufficient cause for a mass murder rampage, and that both hosts just nod along. They should have been staring in horror and maybe dialling security. — Johan Wehtje (@generouswolf) October 14, 2024

Because they agree with it.

Love the 5150 part. https://t.co/m5TFbBsfJo — pepper jack (@mmullins001) October 14, 2024

Because it's true.

Fantastic analysis by @elicalebon of the moral depravity & immoral mental gymnastics on display by #TaNehisiCoats in #TheMessage & by interviewers like @Trevornoah who platform Coates’ deeply ignorant & racist views.



For more on why Coates’ “analysis” on Israel is almost… https://t.co/0M5AQxGtiu — Micha Danzig (@DanzigMD) October 14, 2024

It really is fantastic.

This is a long video but well worth watching. Elica Le Bon is so incredibly eloquent and honestly you can’t watch and actually listen and still think @Trevornoah is anything but an a**hole or that ta-nehisi Coates is anything but a monster. https://t.co/IyFIV1AEBx — Mark Cohen 🎗️ (@markc) October 14, 2024

Coates and Noah should be ashamed of what they support.

As usual, Elica Le Bon is just absolutely amazing. She tears Ta Nehesi Coates argument on the Trevor Noah podcast completely apart. Coates is NOT an authority on the situation in Gaza or the West Bank but prances about as one after a short trip. I’m always in awe of her logic. https://t.co/Y3xH7v1ekH — For Zion’s Sake! #JusticeforMalkiRoth Ⓥ 🇮🇱✡️🇺🇦 (@idubrawsky) October 14, 2024

It's an incredible, irrefutable arguement.