Ta-Nehisi Coates Doesn't Know If He'd Be Strong Enough Not to Participate in October 7 Massacre

As we reported, CBS is having a horrible, no-good year. Part of that is attributable to CBS interviewer Tony Dokoupil, who created a stir by asking tough questions of Ta-Nehisi Coates about the situation in Gaza. CBS employees were so upset by the line of questioning that CBS had planned to bring in a DEI strategist and trauma trainer to calm everyone down:

We learned from Puck News that the issue was elevated to the network's Race and Culture unit. Meanwhile, the network's Standards and Practices division determined that Dokoupil had not run his questions before Race and Culture before doing the interview. They determined that while his questions were acceptable, his tone was not.

Coates still has a book to promote and landed on Trevor Noah's "What Now?" podcast, where he appears to say that if he were a Palestinian growing up in Gaza, he might not have had the strength not to attack Israel on October 7.





Dokoupil was too tough on Coates; that's why Trevor Noah lets him say things like this.

Remember when CBS News ran an interview with a pro-Hamas propagandist on the anniversary of October 7 and then apologized for not being pro-Hamas enough — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) October 10, 2024





***