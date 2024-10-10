Chris Wallace Explains He’s Employed and Tucker Carlson Really Isn’t
Kamala Harris Advisor Explains How She’s Different From Biden: ‘She’s a Woman of...
Donald Trump: The Biggest Threat to Democracy Is Stupid People
Word Salad Incoming! Desperate to Fix Plummeting Poll Numbers, Kamala Harris Agrees to...
CBS's Horrible, No Good Year
YIKES: Biden's Answer to Question About Israel and Netanyahu Is SO OFF BASE...
Politico Reports That Kamala Harris Is Riding a Dream Economy Into the Election
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Is Concerned About Hate Speech Online
VIP
Bloomberg’s Robinson Provides a Perfect Example of a Biased Framing of a Police...
We Can't Afford More of This: List of How Expensive Basic Things Are...
Kamala Harris Campaign Unleashes the ‘Big Dog’
The Atlantic Endorses Kamala Harris, Says She Won't Abuse Her Power (If You...
Did Grandpa Joe Forget He's POTUS? Watch Biden Ask 'Mr. President Trump' to...
Politico Laments It Might Be Too Late to Convince Voters Kamala Is 'Riding...

Ta-Nehisi Coates Doesn't Know If He'd Be Strong Enough Not to Participate in October 7 Massacre

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on October 10, 2024
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File

As we reported, CBS is having a horrible, no-good year. Part of that is attributable to CBS interviewer Tony Dokoupil, who created a stir by asking tough questions of Ta-Nehisi Coates about the situation in Gaza. CBS employees were so upset by the line of questioning that CBS had planned to bring in a DEI strategist and trauma trainer to calm everyone down:

Advertisement

We learned from Puck News that the issue was elevated to the network's Race and Culture unit. Meanwhile, the network's Standards and Practices division determined that Dokoupil had not run his questions before Race and Culture before doing the interview. They determined that while his questions were acceptable, his tone was not.

Coates still has a book to promote and landed on Trevor Noah's "What Now?" podcast, where he appears to say that if he were a Palestinian growing up in Gaza, he might not have had the strength not to attack Israel on October 7.


Dokoupil was too tough on Coates; that's why Trevor Noah lets him say things like this.


***

Tags: PALESTINE TREVOR NOAH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chris Wallace Explains He’s Employed and Tucker Carlson Really Isn’t
Brett T.
CBS's Horrible, No Good Year
Gordon K
YIKES: Biden's Answer to Question About Israel and Netanyahu Is SO OFF BASE It's Actually Scary
Amy Curtis
Word Salad Incoming! Desperate to Fix Plummeting Poll Numbers, Kamala Harris Agrees to CNN Town Hall
Amy Curtis
Kamala Harris Advisor Explains How She’s Different From Biden: ‘She’s a Woman of Color’
Brett T.
Donald Trump: The Biggest Threat to Democracy Is Stupid People
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Chris Wallace Explains He’s Employed and Tucker Carlson Really Isn’t Brett T.
Advertisement