LOL WUT? New Republic Says Kamala Harris Built a 'Grassroots Campaign' and Get RATIOED INTO ORBIT

We're really, really tired of the media trying to paint Kamala Harris as the duly-elected Democratic Party nominee. She wasn't elected. Not one voter cast a ballot for Kamala Harris in 2024 and so few did in 2020 that she dropped out of the primary that year before Iowa with precisely zero delegates.

She was installed, selected by Joe Biden and the party just went with it. They could've had a snap primary and let voters -- you know, the ones who rejected Kamala in 2020 -- pick a nominee. Yet they didn't.

But because the media and the Democratic Party want to pretend they're the 'defenders of democracy', they have to pretend things didn't play out the way we've all seen them play out.

Which is why The New Republic is playing the 'Kamala's campaign is grassroots' card. And failing.

How Harris's supporters built a campaign powered not from the top down, but from the grassroots up:https://t.co/MbtaH9FLg4 — The New Republic (@newrepublic) October 13, 2024

They write, with a straight face:

Imagine, for just a moment, if Kamala Harris’s supporters were prone to the sort of political idolatry that characterizes Donald Trump’s devotees. It’s a thought experiment suited to an election for which the word historic feels inadequate to capture either Harris’s political ascent or the sheer number of unprecedented events that led to it. There is the aberration of Trump, the twice-impeached, feloniously convicted, rape-adjudicated former president—a bitter old racist returned for a third time to usher in the white supremacist autocracy that his attempted coup failed to. In any election, President Joe Biden’s age and enfeeblement since taking office would have been an issue of concern, but under the threat of Trumpism, Biden’s disastrous debate performance jettisoned the false narrative that he alone was a bulwark for democracy. Harris—elected in 2020 as the first woman, first Black, and first South Asian vice president because her résumé of legislative and prosecutorial public service made her uniquely suited for the job—should have been recognized as a better candidate than both of those men from the start.

OMG -- LOL.

This is insane Kamala fanfic and nothing more.

How stupid would anyone have to be to believe that a woman who inspires zero enthusiasm from anyone has some kind of grassroots up campaign as opposed to one entirely directed and astroturfed from the top down? — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 13, 2024

Stupid. Like The New Republic staff.

Kamala has lost significant ground with even black voters in a way that is all but certain doom for this 'grassroots' campaign.

How many primary votes did she get? pic.twitter.com/0YKojbpNSQ — #CMFL 🌲 (@seeemmeffell) October 13, 2024

BUT GRASSROOTS! Or something.

She didn’t win a single primary delegate in 2020 or 2024.



This is “grass roots” only if your grass is George Clooney, Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 13, 2024

She's a woman of the people. Or something.

If by grassroots you mean DNC machinations and media top cover, then sure. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) October 13, 2024

That's exactly what they mean.

Installed by party bosses, never received a single vote in the primary.



Not grassroots. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 13, 2024

Yeah. Memo to The New Republic: words mean things.

“Built a campaign”? She was shoved on stage with zero votes when your preferred geriatric crapped the public bed. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) October 13, 2024

We all saw how this played out, too.

the fact that you need to lie about this lets us know what her weakness is — Nick (@Nickster0188) October 13, 2024

It sure does.

This is just ridiculous, even for you guys… — Rebecca Downs🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@RebeccaRoseGold) October 13, 2024

It sure is.

Grassroots?



She didn’t even receive a single primary vote.



What’s your definition of grassroots? https://t.co/ReYRa63obl — RBe (@RBPundit) October 13, 2024

We'd love to hear them define 'grassroots', for sure.

She was literally installed by the Washington DC Democrat establishment. https://t.co/WzRSDPR6E7 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 13, 2024

Quite literally. And we all saw it.

ZERO. VOTES.

No one even voted for her what even is this 😂 https://t.co/UZnz0HxuXT — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) October 13, 2024

A bunch of bull.