Cranky Grandpa Joe's Back! Biden Says Americans Who Criticize Hurricane Relief Efforts Will 'Pay a Price'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on October 13, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

For a brief, shining moment, Joe Biden was doing a good job with hurricane relief efforts. He was reaching out to Ron DeSantis and humiliating Kamala Harris in the process.

But that Joe Biden is gone and cranky Grandpa Joe is back. This time vowing Americans who criticize hurricane relief efforts will 'pay a price.' 

WATCH:

He'll have to wait until FEMA finds the source of 'misinformation', though.

Gonna need to adjust them, clearly.

We've let him down by being unhappy they ignored people drowning in North Carolina.

It's not the first time, though. Remember the winter of 'severe illness and death'? 

They took a comment -- his remarks on the 'bloodbath' the auto industry would face if Biden were re-elected -- and spun it into a threat of violence.

We don't have to imagine, cause they make stuff up about Trump all the time.

It sure is.

We hope FEMA is held accountable.

Remember when Trump was a threat to a free press? Good times.

Wouldn't put it past them.

This is what they always do -- criticizing them is 'dangerous' and will face consequences.

He sure does.

Because it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

All of this.

Tags: FEMA HURRICANE JOE BIDEN

