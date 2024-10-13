Cranky Grandpa Joe's Back! Biden Says Americans Who Criticize Hurricane Relief Efforts Will 'Pay a Price'

For a brief, shining moment, Joe Biden was doing a good job with hurricane relief efforts. He was reaching out to Ron DeSantis and humiliating Kamala Harris in the process.

But that Joe Biden is gone and cranky Grandpa Joe is back. This time vowing Americans who criticize hurricane relief efforts will 'pay a price.'

WATCH:

Biden says Americans will "pay a price" for criticizing his hurricane response



pic.twitter.com/EGz7r27bbV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 11, 2024

He'll have to wait until FEMA finds the source of 'misinformation', though.

What drugs is he taking now? — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) October 11, 2024

Gonna need to adjust them, clearly.

What kind of price? What sort of threat is this?

Maybe put Americans first and do your jobs and you won't be criticized. Remember, you're supposed to be working for US. — DrewInWisconsin (@DrewInWisconsin) October 11, 2024

We've let him down by being unhappy they ignored people drowning in North Carolina.

Making threats against the American people now? This is a little strange for the president of the United States to say. — GlockAndRoll (@RedWhiteTrue12) October 11, 2024

It's not the first time, though. Remember the winter of 'severe illness and death'?

Can you imagine if Trump said this? — Jack (@jackunheard) October 11, 2024

They took a comment -- his remarks on the 'bloodbath' the auto industry would face if Biden were re-elected -- and spun it into a threat of violence.

We don't have to imagine, cause they make stuff up about Trump all the time.

Well that’s a threat. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) October 11, 2024

It sure is.

Actually all of FEMA will pay a price for letting down our abused US Citizens. The price will be the current structure being turned on it's head, gutted, rebuilt and or replaced. Stop bribing illegals and threatening citizens! — Staz (@StazDiStazio) October 11, 2024

We hope FEMA is held accountable.

Joe Biden is openly threatening me—a journalist—for my FACT-BASED reporting.



The federal government isn’t going to bully me into submission.



If there’s corruption, I WILL report it. https://t.co/MxIU9EZaos — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) October 12, 2024

Remember when Trump was a threat to a free press? Good times.

Are they going to throw us in jail on trumped up charges? https://t.co/eZMpxoobN4 — Dr. Carol M. Swain (@carolmswain) October 12, 2024

Wouldn't put it past them.

Why this clown still running his mouth and politicizing hurricane efforts? The liberal’s favorite “go to” is to call something a lie & demonize a person and/or a group. It makes me sick. https://t.co/N3tEmnGtux — Bobby (@BobbyWilson1004) October 11, 2024

This is what they always do -- criticizing them is 'dangerous' and will face consequences.

Americans will "pay a price" for criticizing Joe's

hurricane response?



Joe Biden sounds like Joe Stalin. https://t.co/Z1RjN51N7g — Janny (@jannykmak) October 12, 2024

He sure does.

An American president openly threatens citizens who criticize the government.



This is the stuff of totalitarian nightmares.



And the corrupt media acts like this is normal. https://t.co/bcd29BD4Zq — Milton Wolf (@MiltonWolfMD) October 12, 2024

Because it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Americans have the constitutional right to criticize the government.



While America has enjoyed 70 years at the forefront of world excellence, this success has created incompetence at the highest levels.



That incompetence has bred insecurities into the authoritarian left https://t.co/OB1vRlqi3Z — Jurden Peeturdson (@peeturdsonCTO) October 11, 2024

All of this.