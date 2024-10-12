Dumbfounded Politico Doesn't Understand Why Hurricanes Don't Change Republican Minds on Climate Change

Every time a hurricane makes landfall in the U.S., the Left uses it as a cudgel to push their climate change agenda and to sneer at Trump voters for 'denying' climate change.

Advertisement

This writer is old enough to remember when the Left swore up and down New York and LA would be under water by the year 2000, thanks to global warming -- sorry, climate change. That has yet to happen.

Every single prediction the climate alarmist Left has made hasn't come to fruition. Meanwhile, every 'solution' the propose is full-bore communism. So it's no wonder why people who think about the issue of climate change aren't going to be swayed by hurricanes.

Hurricanes do little to move Republicans on climate https://t.co/vI79ZGFAo1 — POLITICO (@politico) October 11, 2024

Politico writes:

Two major hurricanes hitting the same region of the country just weeks apart are not moving the needle for most congressional Republicans when it comes to endorsing tougher action against climate change. After Hurricanes Helene and Milton devastated huge swaths of the Southwest and continue to stress the limits of federal disaster relief coffers, Republicans are by and large still not ready to change the way they react and respond to natural disasters, which studies show to be growing in both intensity and frequency as global warming persists.

There's zero reason to be moved. This is magical thinking akin to saying removing the words 'climate change' from Florida government documents caused Helene and Milton.

Why would they? — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) October 11, 2024

Exactly.

That’s because hurricanes didn’t just start happening.



This isn’t hard. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 11, 2024

No, it's not.

Yet the Left seems to struggle with this.

Dems: We Can Not Control The Weather



Also Dems: We Can Control The Weather — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) October 11, 2024

Pick. One.

You mean the same people who don’t believe men can become pregnant? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) October 11, 2024

Those people.

It's almost like they're the ones who believe in science.

"Millennia of natural weather events do little to convince normal people of the climate grift" — Usually Right (@normouspenis) October 11, 2024

A much more accurate headline.

Maybe because we realize hurricanes existed before fossil fuels? — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) October 12, 2024

And they'll continue exist even if we stop using fossil fuels today.

Advertisement

Hurricanes occurring during peak North Atlantic hurricane season must be quite a foreign concept to Democrats with the memory span of a goldfish. https://t.co/Phum6OhxFG — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) October 12, 2024

Must be.

"hurricanes do little to get people with common sense, who think for themselves, to believe political lies" https://t.co/MlbjVnJ4F6 — Jojo (@jojofinger) October 12, 2024

And Politico is so mad about this.

Possibly because hurricanes have been around for nearly the entire geological history of the planet? https://t.co/gUtYusy2Ij — Sean W. Malone | That’s just, like, your opinion. (@CitizenAmedia) October 12, 2024

That's it.

You'd think the Party of Science would know this.

They don't, because it's not about science but about control.