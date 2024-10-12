Oh, Honey, No! Actress Tries Playing the Sexism Card to Defend Kamala and...
Dumbfounded Politico Doesn't Understand Why Hurricanes Don't Change Republican Minds on Climate Change

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on October 12, 2024
ImgFlip

Every time a hurricane makes landfall in the U.S., the Left uses it as a cudgel to push their climate change agenda and to sneer at Trump voters for 'denying' climate change.

This writer is old enough to remember when the Left swore up and down New York and LA would be under water by the year 2000, thanks to global warming -- sorry, climate change. That has yet to happen.

Every single prediction the climate alarmist Left has made hasn't come to fruition. Meanwhile, every 'solution' the propose is full-bore communism. So it's no wonder why people who think about the issue of climate change aren't going to be swayed by hurricanes.

Politico writes:

Two major hurricanes hitting the same region of the country just weeks apart are not moving the needle for most congressional Republicans when it comes to endorsing tougher action against climate change.

After Hurricanes Helene and Milton devastated huge swaths of the Southwest and continue to stress the limits of federal disaster relief coffers, Republicans are by and large still not ready to change the way they react and respond to natural disasters, which studies show to be growing in both intensity and frequency as global warming persists.

There's zero reason to be moved. This is magical thinking akin to saying removing the words 'climate change' from Florida government documents caused Helene and Milton.

Exactly.

No, it's not.

Yet the Left seems to struggle with this.

Pick. One.

Those people.

It's almost like they're the ones who believe in science.

A much more accurate headline.

And they'll continue exist even if we stop using fossil fuels today.

Must be.

And Politico is so mad about this.

That's it.

You'd think the Party of Science would know this.

They don't, because it's not about science but about control.

